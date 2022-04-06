LEGALS- April 13, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DAVID F. GODDARD, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00326-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION March 30, 2022

NOTICE AGENT Richard Paulson

798 W. Smith Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Notice Agent:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published March 30, April 6 & 13, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

BEVERLY A. KRUMDIACK

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00303-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

April 6, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

WAYNE S. KRUMDIACK

5123 Zander Dr.

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr,

WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published April 6, 13 & 20, 2022