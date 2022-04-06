LEGALS- April 20, 2022

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 1:30PM on May 02, 2022. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 145 550 072#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale or (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: April 20, 2022

APPLICANT:

Ramon Llanos, LDES Inc.

PROJECT LOCATION:

2593 Thornton Street, Ferndale WA 98248

Parcel Number: 390124 416472 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The applicant proposes to develop, through the long plat process, a subdivision of up to 10 single-family lots on a 3.98-acre lot. The development will take access off Thornton Street.

Impacts to the existing, on-site Category IV wetland will be avoided, with some buffer reduction and buffer enhancement proposed consistent with the City of Ferndale Critical Areas Ordinance.

Civil improvements will include new public roads with curb, gutter, and sidewalk and water, sewer and storm improvements.

The subdivision proposal to create up to 10-lots requires preliminary plat approval from the Hearing Examiner.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests preliminary plat approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

April 20, 2022 – May 01, 2022

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published April 20, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 1:30PM on May 02, 2022. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 145 550 072#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale or (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: April 20, 2022

APPLICANT:

Jeremy Disch, Powertek Surveying

PROJECT LOCATION:

6482 Portal Way, Ferndale WA 98248

Parcel Number: 390217 303496 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to subdivide a 3.1-acre parcel, zoned Residential Single Family – Medium, into fifteen (15) single family residential lots, 14 new lots and 1 lot with an existing residence. The proposal includes a public roadway, water, sanitary sewer improvements and stormwater facilities.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests preliminary plat approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

April 20, 2022 – May 01, 2022

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published April 20, 2022

City of Ferndale, Katy Radder, 2095 Main St Ferndale, WA 98248-9468, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Thornton Street, Vista Dr. to Malloy Ave., is located at Thornton Street, Vista Dr. to Malloy Ave. in Whatcom County. This project involves 1.24 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Ferndale MS4.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published April 20 & 27, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 1:30PM on May 02, 2022. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 145 550 072#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale or (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: April 20, 2022

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION:

5405 Ferndale Road, Ferndale WA 98248

Parcel Number:

3902290371490000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City of Ferndale is proposing improvements to its existing Water Treatment Plant (WTP) facility. The project will occur within the existing perimeter of the existing WTP. Major changes consist of the addition of a new building to house a drinking water remineralization system and the excavation of a new stormwater infiltration basin. The new building is approximately 2,000 SF and 25 ft tall. It includes two cement concrete pads and stairs totaling about 300 SF and a gravel driveway totaling about 1,425 SF. The project is located within the City Shoreline Jurisdiction and subject to Shoreline Substantial Development Permit. The proposed “Utility” use requires Shoreline Conditional Use approval.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests shoreline substanital development permit and shoreline conditional use approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

April 20, 2022 – May 01, 2022

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published April 20, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

BEVERLY A. KRUMDIACK

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00303-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

April 6, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

WAYNE S. KRUMDIACK

5123 Zander Dr.

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr,

WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published April 6, 13 & 20, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Delbert A. Cochran, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00348-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 20, 2022

Personal Representative: Elaine Cochran

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published April 20, 27 & May 4, 2022