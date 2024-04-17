LEGALS- April 24, 2024

FERNDALE

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Main Street Improvements Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary.

Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Numbers located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPNs #: 390221 050050, 390221 025012, 390221 035020, 390221 041018, 390221 095031, 360221 120110, 390221 130034, 390221 158032, 390221 184010, 390221 190018, 390221 196001, 390221 211024, 390228 223526, 390228 251522, 390228 316547, 390228 346526, 390228 379525, 390228 021506, 390228 055489

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary. The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on May 6, 2024 in the Ferndale Council Chambers, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at (360) 685-2376.

Susan Duncan

CITY CLERK.

Published April 17 & 24, 2024

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Ferndale Terrace Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary.

Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Numbers located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPNs #: 390219 233156, 390219 310153, 390219 324154, 390219 328155, 390219 335155, 390219 342155, 390219 349155, 390219 356155, 390219 363155, 390219 370155, 390219 376155, 390219 384155, 390219 391155, 390219 400155, 390219 406155, 390219 419159, 390219 427160, 390219 435159, 390219 442159, 390219 450159, 390219 459159, 390219 473159, 390219 483158, 390219 493158, 390219 503158, 390219 512158, 390219 522159, 390219 534158, 390219 229142, 390219 308138, 390219 314138, 390219 320138, 390219 327138, 390219 334138, 390219 340138, 390219 347138, 390219 354138, 390219 360138, 390219 372138, 390219 380138, 390219 386138, 390219 393138, 390219 400138, 390219 408138, 390219 415140, 390219 424144, 390219 436140, 390219 457140, 390219 464140, 390219 471140, 390219 479140, 390219 487140, 390219 494140, 390219 502140, 390219 511140, 390219 518140, 390219 526140, 390219 534139, 390219 543145, 390219 348114

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary. The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on May 6, 2024 in the Ferndale Council Chambers, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at (360) 685-2376.

Susan Duncan

CITY CLERK.

Published April 17 & 24, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Jeffrey L. Watson, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00281-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

APRIL 10, 2024

Personal Representative:

JAY A. WATSON

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 10, 17 & 24, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Helen Griffin, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00312-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 17, 2024

Personal Representative: Stephanie Parks and Kathy Jo Capp

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 17, 24 & May 1, 2024