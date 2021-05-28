LEGALS- April 28, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET. SEQ.

TO: ISLAND HOLDINGS, LLC

812 Poplar Drive

Bellingham, WA 98226

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 7th day of May, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Northeast entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH 10 ACRES OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2, SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE EAST 263 FEET THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THE RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR HARBOR VIEW COUNTY ROAD ALONG THE WEST LINE THEREOF.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2018-0801980, and that Modification of Deed of Trust recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2019-0200143, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from ISLAND HOLDINGS, LLC, A Washington Limited Liability Company, to REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, a Washington Corporation, as TRUSTEE, to secure an obligation in favor of SIMPSON & SIMPSON PROPERTIES, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company, BENEFICIARY.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the deed of trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:

Full Balance of Principal, Interest and Penalties, in the amount of $543,749.64 as of January 28, 2021.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal and interest of $543,749.64, together with interest from January 28, 2021, as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the deed of trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrance on May 7, 2021. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by April 26, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before April 26, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after April 26, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest or the holder of any junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following address:

812 Poplar Drive. Bellingham, WA 98226

by both first class and certified mail on the August 11, 2020, and was posted on the described real property on August 11, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW.

Dated this 28th day of January, 2021.

REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, TRUSTEE

BY: KENT HABERLY, President

P.O. BOX 2116

1301 Riverside Drive Ste. A2

MOUNT VERNON, WA 98273

(360) 424-3323

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-863538-SW Title Order No.: 190974780-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2017-0900443 Parcel Number(s): 400126 159256 0000, 118555 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ED F. FAYETTE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Cenlar FSB I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/28/2021, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 5, PLAT OF VAN-DE-WOL ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 68, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3177 CREASY RD, CUSTER, WA 98240-9531 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/31/2017, recorded 9/6/2017, under Instrument No. 2017-0900443 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ED F. FAYETTE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE NORTHWEST WASHINGTON, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR ALASKA USA MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0502816 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $38,783.90. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $196,465.23, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2019 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/28/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/17/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/17/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/17/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/16/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-863538-SW. Dated: 1/19/2021 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-863538-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0173032 4/28/2021 5/19/2021

TS No WA08000061-18-1 TO No 180090064-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: RICHARD H CHAN, AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust RCO VI-A Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: PACIFIC NORTHWEST TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, INC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: FCI LENDER SERVICES, INC. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090303516 Parcel Number: 4003203844420000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 28, 2021, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 8, BLOCK 23, PLAT OF HAWLEY AND LAWRENCE`S ADDITION TO LYNDEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 46, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 4003203844420000 More commonly known as 100 MAIN STREET, LYNDEN, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated March 16, 2009, executed by RICHARD H CHAN, AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for MORTGAGE MASTER SERVICE CORPORATION, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded March 23, 2009 as Instrument No. 2090303516 and the beneficial interest was assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST VI-A and recorded November 30, 2020 as Instrument Number 2020-1105262 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust RCO VI-A, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From April 1, 2017 To January 19, 2021 Number of Payments 46 $1,145.00 Total $52,670.00 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION April 1, 2017 January 19, 2021 $2,061.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: March 16, 2009 Note Amount:$215,714.00 Interest Paid To: March 1, 2017 Next Due Date: April 1, 2017 Current Beneficiary: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust RCO VI-A Contact Phone No: (800) 931-2424, x651 Address: 8180 EAST KAISER BLVD, ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $290,857.11, $69,899.19 in deferred principal, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on May 28, 2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by May 17, 2021, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before May 17, 2021 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the May 17, 2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust RCO VI-A or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS RICHARD H CHAN 100 MAIN STREET, LYNDEN, WA 98264 RICHARD H CHAN 5470 SHILSHOLE AVE NORTHWEST SUITE 430, SEATTLE, WA 98107 RICHARD H CHAN 91-888 PUHIKAN ST, EWA BEACH, HI 96706-4018 RICHARD H CHAN 92-7055 KAHEA ST, KAPOLEI, HI 96707-2302 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICHARD H CHAN 100 MAIN STREET, LYNDEN, WA 98264 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICHARD H CHAN 5470 SHILSHOLE AVE NORTHWEST SUITE 430, SEATTLE, WA 98107 by both first class and certified mail on December 17, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place December 17, 2020 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: January 20, 2021 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. 