LEGALS- August 17, 2022

FERNDALE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Water System Emergency Intertie

Bid Date:

August 31, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Pre-Bid Meeting:

August 22, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineers Estimate: $1,500,000 to $2,000,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE TO IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE CITY OF FERNDALE that sealed bids will be received from contractors by the Public Works Director for the Ferndale Water System Emergency Intertie project. Bids may be hand-delivered to the second floor of City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA, or mailed to PO Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248. Bids will be received until 1:00 PM on August 31, 2022. All bids shall be received in sealed envelopes with “FERNDALE WATER SYSTEM EMERGENCY INTERTIE” marked plainly thereon. Said bids will then and there by opened and read aloud. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at the bid opening.

The project involves the installation of 10” – 16” diameter water main, vaults, and appurtenances per the contract documents. Bids received after the time fixed for opening cannot be considered.

Please contact either Brian Smith or Andy Law, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at Wilson Engineering LLC, 805 Dupont Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. Hard copies are available for purchase ($100 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the Wilson Engineering project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/.

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

There will be a non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting for the Project held at 1:00 PM, Monday August 22, 2022, at the project site, 4562 Wynn Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids. All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington.

All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

Published August 10 & 17, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Church Rd Water Pump Sta Upgrade

Bid Date:

August 31, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Pre-Bid Meeting:

August 24, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineers Estimate: $750,000 to $1,000,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Sealed bids will be received from contractors by the Public Works Director, City of Ferndale, until 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 for the Ferndale Church Road Water Pump Station Upgrade. Hand delivered bids should be delivered to the second floor of City Hall (2095 Main Street, Ferndale WA 98248); however, mailed bids are to be addressed to City of Ferndale, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale WA 98248. All bids shall be received in sealed envelopes with “FERNDALE CHURCH RD WATER PS UPGRADE” marked plainly thereon. The Project involves the proposed water pump station upgrades per contract documents. Said bids will then and there be opened and read aloud. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at the bid opening. Bids received after the time fixed for opening cannot be considered.

Please contact either Jeff Christner or Sam Rodriguez, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at the City of Ferndale Public Works Department, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. Hard copies are available for purchase ($200 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

There will be A non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting for the Project held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. A site visit to the Ferndale Church Rd Water Pump Station site will follow the meeting.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids.

All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

Published August 10 & 17, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: LLOYD S.T. SILSBEE AND KARA SILSBEE

Current Beneficiary of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO STERLING SAVINGS BANK DBA STERLING BANK

Current Trustee of the deed of trust: WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO.

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK

Reference number of the deed of trust:

2130401931

Parcel number(s):

400319 556264 0000 PID 133348

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Successor Trustee, NANCY K. CARY, will on August 26, 2022, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. at the front of the Rotunda, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA , sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF SWIM AND ALDRICH’S ADDITION TO LYNDEN, WASHINGTON, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 44, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust described as follows:

Dated: April 10, 2013

Recorded: April 12, 2013

Recording No.: 2130401931

Records of: Whatcom County, Washington

Trustee: WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO.

Successor Trustee: NANCY K. CARY

Beneficiary: UMPQUA BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO STERLING SAVINGS BANK DBA STERLING BANK

Assigned From: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS)

Assignment Recorded as Recording No.: 2017-0200828

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Monthly payments in the amount of $$825.87 due the first of each month, for the months of August 2019 through July 2020; plus payments at the new payment amount $878.43; due the each, due the first of each month, for the months of August 2020 through March 2022; plus late charges in the amount of $31.67 each, assessed the Sixteenth (16) of each month, for the months of August 2019 through March 16, 2022; plus advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes, plus interest.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal balance of $115,076.31, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from July 1, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on August 26, 2022. The Default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by August 15, 2022, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before August 15, 2022, the defaults as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after August 15, 2022, and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Lloyd S.T. Silsbee

331 British Columbia Ave.

Lynden WA 98264

Kara Silsbee

331 British Columbia Ave.

Lynden WA 98264

Kara Silsbee

5859 Shannon Ave.

Ferndale WA 98248

by both first class and certified mail on February 16, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and Borrower and Grantor were personally served on February 16, 2022, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 days from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing Counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission, Telephone: 1-877-894-4663, Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Telephone: 1-800-569-4287, Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListActon=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys, Telephone: 1-800-606-4819, Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

DATED: March 29, 2022.

/s/ Nancy K. Cary

ADDRESS FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS: NANCY K. CARY, Successor Trustee

NANCY K. CARY, Trustee Hershner Hunter, LLP

Law Offices

PO Box 1475

1223 Commercial Street

Eugene OR 97440

Bellingham WA 98225 Telephone: (541) 686-8511

Telephone: (360) 715-1218

STATE OF OREGON ss.

COUNTY OF LANE

On March 29, 2022, personally appeared before me NANCY K. CARY, known to me to be the individual described in and who executed the foregoing instrument, and acknowledged it to be her free and voluntary act for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

/s/ Lisa M. Summers

Notary Public for Oregon

Residing at Eugene, Oregon

My Commission Expires: 9/16/2023

TS #30057.30952

Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Lisa M. Summers, Paralegal, at (541) 686-0344.

FAIR DEBT COLLECTION

PRACTICES ACT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector.

Published July 27 and August 17, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-21-894488-BF Title Order No.: 02-21012169 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090702235 Parcel Number(s): 370123 326453 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: LAPRIEL C BARNES, A SINGLE PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 9/16/2022, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 35, LUMMI ISLAND SCENIC ESTATES DIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 21, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1217 SCENIC AVE, LUMMI ISLAND, WA 98262 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/8/2009, recorded 7/14/2009, under Instrument No. 2090702235 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from LAPRIEL C BARNES, A SINGLE PERSON, as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $18,203.98. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $71,562.95, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2020 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 9/16/2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 9/5/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 9/5/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9/5/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 3/29/2022. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-21-894488-BF. Dated: 5/2/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tianah Schrock, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-21-894488-BF Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0178282 8/17/2022 9/7/2022

Published August 17 & September 7, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-22-914958-BB Title Order No.: 220262386-WA-MSI OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2020-1003447 Parcel Number(s): 380224 466358 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MADRONA INVESTMENTS & SOLUTIONS, INC. A WASHINGTON CORPORATION Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): VERISTONE FUND I, LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Veristone Capital, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 9/16/2022, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF LOT 7 AND ALL OF LOT 8, BLOCK 7, PLAT OF CORNWALL PARK ACREAGE SUPPLEMENTAL, A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 6 OF PLATS, PAGE 44, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3003 ELIZABETH ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/9/2020, recorded 10/19/2020, under Instrument No. 2020-1003447 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MADRONA INVESTMENTS & SOLUTIONS, INC. A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, as grantor(s), to RECONVEYANCE PROFESSIONALS INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of VERISTONE FUND I, LLC, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay the remaining balances due, including principal and interest, along with late charges and/or any accrued fees and costs as due pursuant to the terms of the loan documents on the maturity date of 1/12/2022, as specified in the promissory note dated 10/9/2020. Nothing in this notice shall be construed as a waiver of any fees owing to the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust pursuant to the terms of the loan documents. IV. The sum owing on the matured obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: $426,315.28. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 9/16/2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured prior to the foreclosure sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the foreclosure sale the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the amount referenced in Paragraph IV, along with late charges, foreclosure fees and costs, any legal fees, and/or advances that have become due pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee. The written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, or the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, where applicable, with said written Notice of Default, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting or service. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 5/2/2022. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. XI. SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTOR CONCERNING LIABILITY FOR POTENTIAL DEFICIENCY JUDGMENT Pursuant to RCW 61.24.042: (1) The guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) The guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) The guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) In any action for a deficiency, the guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-914958-BB. Note: This form has been modified to account for the loan type. Dated: 6/7/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tianah Schrock, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-914958-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0178927 8/17/2022 9/7/2022

Published August 17 & September 7, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

JUDITH CRYSTAL LAUB A/K/A JUDY CRYSTAL LAUB,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-05045-1 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 3, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: KATHERINE JANE BECK

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: /s/ Kristi L. Richards

ADDRESS FOR MAILING / SERVICE: SKELLENGER BENDER

1301 – 5th Avenue, #3401

Seattle, WA 98101-2605

206-623-6501

KING COUNTY CAUSE NUMBER: 22-4-05045-1 SEA

Published August 3, 10 & 17, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pioneer Post Frame, 6208 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Flexspace North, is located at 6445 Portal Way, Ferndale, Washington in Whatcom County.

This project involves approximately 7.5 acres of soil disturbance for commercial and utility construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is the Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published August 17 & 24, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES B. TILLEY Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00669-37

Judge: EVAN P. JONES

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

August 3, 2022

Personal Representative:

HANNAH TILLEY

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

ERIN GLASS, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 3, 10 & 17, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Alan R. “Randy” Chiabai, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00191-37

Judge: David E. Freeman

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 10, 2022

Personal Representative: Linda L. Chiabai

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 10, 17 & 24, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of George A. Reimann, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00679-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: AUGUST 10, 2022

Personal Representative: JULIE P. REIMANN

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 10, 17 & 24, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of EVELYN JEANETTE RICH, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00719-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: AUGUST 17, 2022

Personal Representative: JAMES A. STEWART

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 17, 24 & 31, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH JUVENILE COURT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TERMINATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND TO:

• Megann Jeanne Wiggins, Mother, and Zachary Arndt, Alleged Father of Brandon Tyson Arndt, b.d. 05/24/21, Termination Petition 22-7-00537-31 filed on May 09, 2022.

A Termination Hearing will be held on Monday October 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Snohomish County Juvenile Justice Center, 2801 10th Street, Everett, Washington 98201.

You are notified that a petition has been filed in this matter requesting that your parental rights to the above-named child be terminated. You have important legal rights and you must take steps to protect your interests. This petition could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. THE ABOVE NAMED INDIVIDUALS ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR at said hearing regarding your child. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the court may take evidence against you, make findings of fact, and order that your parental rights be terminated without further notice to you. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, and/or to view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM

HEIDI PERCY, Clerk of the Superior Court; JASON GREENFIELD, Deputy Clerk

Published August 3, 10 & 17, 2022

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

THE CENTER CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATHANIEL C. TURBUSH and JANE DOE TURBUSH, husband and wife, and their marital community, if married; CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC; SUDDEN VALLEY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 22 2 00499 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Evan P. Jones

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Nathaniel C. Turbush and Jane Doe Turbush, husband and wife, and their community, if married; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 3rd day of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, The Center Condominium Owners Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Unit No. 36, The Center Condominium, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded June 14, 1976, under Auditor’s File No. 1219866, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN: 370408 144343 0035

PID: 33042

DATED this 25th day of July, 2022.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & September 7, 2022