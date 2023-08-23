LEGALS- August 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
For a new solid waste handling facility
Permit application review
City of Ferndale – Street waste decant and transfer
Public Hearing: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 3:00 – 3:30 PM
Ferndale Library Meeting Room
2125 Main St, Ferndale, WA 98248
Permit application review by Whatcom County Health and Community Services
No action required
Facility Location: 5443 Ferndale Road, Ferndale, WA 98248
Applicant: City of Ferndale, WA
PO Box 936
Ferndale, WA 98248
Variance: None
Permit Final Decision by: September 26, 2023
For Information:
Contact: Bill Angel, RS
Environmental Health Specialist
Whatcom County Health and Community Services
509 Girard Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
[email protected]
Direct: (360) 778-6033
Cell: (360) 296-5322
Office: 360-778-6000
Fax: 360-778-6001
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 4:30pm:
Closed legal holidays
Published August 23, 2023