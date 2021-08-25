LEGALS- August 25, 2021

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing. Interested persons may testify and/or submit written comments regarding the proposed amendment to City development regulations.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 792 262 161#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

August 25, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to amend Chapter 3.38 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to allow for the approval Multifamily Housing Property Tax Exemptions beyond December 31, 2021.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 1, 2021 – September 15, 2021

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published August 25, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing. Interested persons may testify and/or submit written comments regarding the proposed amendment to City development regulations.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 792 262 161#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

August 25, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to amend Chapter 17.08 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to allow up to nine (9) lots within a short plat, where currently the FMC only permits up to four (4) lots in a short plat.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 1, 2021 – September 15, 2021

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published August 25, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing. Interested persons may testify and/or submit written comments regarding the proposed amendment to City development regulations.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 792 262 161#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

August 25, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to amend Chapter 18.48 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to extend the timelines for when permits must be obtained and when construction must be complete for the Downtown Catalyst Incentive program.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 1, 2021 – September 15, 2021

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published August 25, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

ANDREW HIGBY, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00629-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrator or the Co-Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021.

ADMINISTRATORS: JASON HIGBY, JAMES HIGBY, and CAROLYN HIGBY

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

2640 Haynie Rd.

Custer, WA 98240

Attorney for Administrator:

Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00629-37

Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOSIE VAN WERVEN, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00633-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Josie “Josiena” Van Werven. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: LARRY VAN WERVEN and

GARY VAN WERVEN

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

804 N. 8TH ST.

LYNDEN, WA 98264

Attorney for Administrator:

Graham E. Buchanan,

WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC,

300 North Commercial St.,

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00633-37

Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARSHA FAYE PARK, Deceased.

No. 21-4-01596-32

AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.

This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

AUGUST 18, 2021 WASHINGTON TRUST BANK

By Kristin Thompson, VP, STO WASHINGTON TRUST BANK

By Kelly DesRosiers, Trust Officer Address for Mailing Notice:

c/o Randall | Danskin

A Professional Service Corporation

601 W. Riverside Ave., Ste. 1500

Spokane, WA 99201

Presented by:

RANDALL | DANSKIN PS

By: MICHAEL J. BAYLEY

WSBA #22199

Attorneys for Estate

Published August 18, 25 & September 1, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Dorothy E. Anderson, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00365-37

Judge: Robert E. Olson

AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 25, 2021

Personal Representative: Debbie Carmel

Address for Mailing or Service: 7017 Samish Heights Pl., Bow, WA 98232

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial Street, Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published August 25, September 1 & 8, 2021