LEGALS- August 25, 2021

FERNDALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing. Interested persons may testify and/or submit written comments regarding the proposed amendment to City development regulations.
Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 792 262 161#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.
DATE OF NOTICE:
August 25, 2021
APPLICANT: City of Ferndale
PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to amend Chapter 3.38 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to allow for the approval Multifamily Housing Property Tax Exemptions beyond December 31, 2021.
REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 1, 2021 – September 15, 2021
CONTACT:
Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director
Public Comment: [email protected]
Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248
City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248
Phone: (360) 685-2367
Published August 25, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE OF NOTICE:
August 25, 2021
APPLICANT: City of Ferndale
PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to amend Chapter 17.08 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to allow up to nine (9) lots within a short plat, where currently the FMC only permits up to four (4) lots in a short plat.
REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 1, 2021 – September 15, 2021
Published August 25, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE OF NOTICE:
August 25, 2021
APPLICANT: City of Ferndale
PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to amend Chapter 18.48 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to extend the timelines for when permits must be obtained and when construction must be complete for the Downtown Catalyst Incentive program.
REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 1, 2021 – September 15, 2021
Published August 25, 2021
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
ANDREW HIGBY, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00629-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN
The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrator or the Co-Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021.
ADMINISTRATORS: JASON HIGBY, JAMES HIGBY, and CAROLYN HIGBY
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
2640 Haynie Rd.
Custer, WA 98240
Attorney for Administrator:
Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00629-37
Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
JOSIE VAN WERVEN, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00633-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID FREEMAN
The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of Josie “Josiena” Van Werven. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 11, 2021
CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: LARRY VAN WERVEN and
GARY VAN WERVEN
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
804 N. 8TH ST.
LYNDEN, WA 98264
Attorney for Administrator:
Graham E. Buchanan,
WSBA# 52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC,
300 North Commercial St.,
Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00633-37
Published August 11, 18 & 25, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE
In the Matter of the Estate of
MARSHA FAYE PARK, Deceased.
No. 21-4-01596-32
AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.
This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication:
AUGUST 18, 2021 WASHINGTON TRUST BANK
By Kristin Thompson, VP, STO WASHINGTON TRUST BANK
By Kelly DesRosiers, Trust Officer Address for Mailing Notice:
c/o Randall | Danskin
A Professional Service Corporation
601 W. Riverside Ave., Ste. 1500
Spokane, WA 99201
Presented by:
RANDALL | DANSKIN PS
By: MICHAEL J. BAYLEY
WSBA #22199
Attorneys for Estate
Published August 18, 25 & September 1, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Dorothy E. Anderson, Deceased.
Cause No. 21-4-00365-37
Judge: Robert E. Olson
AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: August 25, 2021
Personal Representative: Debbie Carmel
Address for Mailing or Service: 7017 Samish Heights Pl., Bow, WA 98232
Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial Street, Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212
Published August 25, September 1 & 8, 2021