LEGALS- DECEMBER 11, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO APPROPRIATE PUBLIC WATERS

TAKE NOTICE:

That Lummi Island Heritage Trust of Lummi Island, Washington on October 29, 2019, under Application No. S1-28915, filed for a permit to appropriate public waters subject to existing rights, from Aiston Creek at a diversion rate of 0.022 cubic feet per second to be used seasonally from March 1, 2021, to March 1, 2026, for the irrigation of native plantings. The source of the proposed appropriation is located within NW¼, SW¼ of Section 24, Township 37 N., Range 01 E.W.M. in Whatcom County, and the place of use is located within said Section 24.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. Protests must be accompanied with a fifty-dollar ($50.00) NON- REFUNDABLE recording fee (PLEASE REMIT CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY) and filed with the Department of Ecology at the address shown below, within thirty {30) days from December 11, 2019.

DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY CASHIERING OFFICE – NWRO-WR PO BOX47611

OLYMPIA, WA 98504-7611

Published December 4 & 11, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 09/042019 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

File No.:18-124046 Title Order No.:8744168 Grantor: John George, a married man as his separate estate Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-3 Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Reference number of the deed of trust: 2050505442 Parcel number(s): 113914 / 400106 066510 0000 Abbreviated legal description: PTN LOTS 1 AND 2, ALL LOT 3, BLK 2, PLAT OF STEEN’S 1ST ADD TO BLAINE Commonly known as: 865 BLAINE AVENUE, Blaine, WA 98230 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on January 10, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 AM at the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: Fractional Lots 1 and 2, and Lot 3, Block 2, Plat of Steen’s First Addition to the City of Blaine, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 2 of plats, page 7, in the Auditor’s office of said county and state. Situate in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington. Except Mobile Home, if any, located on the land described herein. which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated May 18, 2005, recorded May 31, 2005, under Auditor’s File No. 2050505442, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from John George, a married man as his separate estate as Grantor, to Chicago Title as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation as Beneficiary, which as assigned by New Century Mortgage Corporation to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-3 under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2071101189. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the May 1, 2018 installment on in the sum of $25,572.88 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,488.47 as of September 3, 2019. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $28,281.35. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $184,901.87, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from April 1, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $202,258.21. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on January 10, 2020. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by December 30, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before December 30, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after December 30, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: John Edward George 865 BLAINE AVENUE Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of John Edward George 865 BLAINE AVENUE Blaine, WA 98230 Sue Ann George 865 BLAINE AVENUE Blaine, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail on October 31, 2018 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 31, 2018 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” John Edward George 865 BLAINE AVENUE Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of John Edward George 865 BLAINE AVENUE Blaine, WA 98230 Sue Ann George 865 BLAINE AVENUE Blaine, WA 98230 Occupant(s) 865 BLAINE AVENUE Blaine, WA 98230 Deutsche Bank National Trust Co 1610 East St Andrews Place, Ste B150 Santa Ana, CA 92705 Barclays Bank Delaware c/o Roger E. Rahlfs, Attorney 2800 156th Ave SE , Ste 105 Bellevue, WA 98007 Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. Attn: Claims Dept. #NTCC-WA-15-103964 PO Box 45023 Jacksonville, FL 32232 Barclays Bank Delaware 125 South West Street Wilmington, DE 19801 XIII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 3rd day of September, 2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 3rd day of September, 2019, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Genevieve Larson Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 4/19/21 GENEVIEVE LARSON NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON COMMISSION EXPIRES APRIL 19, 2021 NPP0360470 To: FERNDALE RECORD

Published December 11 and 31, 2019

LEGAL

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 11/22/2019 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE –

Publication for service upon Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Marc O Shokeir, deceased File No.:19-125790 Title Order No.:191095294 Grantor: Marc O Shokeir, a married man, as his separate property Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Reference number of the deed of trust: 2130501092 Parcel number(s): 3803205510780000 PID 66223 Abbreviated legal description: LOTS 1-3, BLK 8, WEST EUREKA Commonly known as: 2431 and 2433 Yew Street, Bellingham, WA 98229 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on March 27, 2020, at the hour of 9:00 am at Whatcom County Courthouse (Main Entrance), 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 8, PLAT OF WEST EUREKA, AN ADDITION TO WHATCOM, WASHINGTON, NOW A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 27, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated May 2, 2013, recorded May 8, 2013, under Auditor’s File No. 2130501092, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Marc O Shokeir, a married man, as his separate property as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Co. as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Inc., its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Incorporated, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2019-0702369. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the May 1, 2019 installment on in the sum of $12,257.69 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,020.80 as of November 20, 2019. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $14,526.73. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $236,470.64, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from April 1, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $246,772.71. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 27, 2020. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Estate of Marc Shokeir 336 36th Street # 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir RR# 3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail AB T4G 1T8, 00, Estate of Marc Shokeir c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 336 36th Street #320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased RR#3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail, AB T4G 1T8, 00, by both first class and certified mail on October 10, 2019 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 10, 2019 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” Estate of Marc Shokeir 336 36th Street # 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir RR# 3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail AB T4G 1T8, 00, Estate of Marc Shokeir c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 336 36th Street #320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased RR#3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail, AB T4G 1T8, 00, Cheryl Marie Shokeir 336 36th St. Ste 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Cheryl Marie Shokeir 1402 Langara Cir. Bellingham, WA 98229 Occupant(s) 2431 and 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 XIII. Declarations of Due Diligence confirming compliance with RCW 61.24.030(10) are attached hereto as exhibit “B”. EXHIBIT B PAGE 1 OF 1 DECLARATION DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RCW 61.24.030(10) STATE OF WASHINGTON ) )SS COUNTY OF WHATCOM ) Trustee’s Sale No.: 19-125790 The undersigned makes the following declaration: 1) Marc Shokeir, is the maker/borrower of a promissory note dated 05/02/2013 and the grantor of a deed of trust of even date recorded on 05/08/2013 under WHATCOM County Instrument No. 2130501092, encumbering the property at 2431 and 2433 Yew Street, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229. 2) Upon information and belief Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington, the successor trustee (“Aztec”) believes that Marc Shokeir, is deceased. 3) Aztec searched WHATCOM County public records and information for any obituary, will, death certificate, or case in probate within the county for the borrower and grantor. 4) Based upon a search in the county where the property is located of the public record and information for any obituary, will, death, certificate, or case in probate for the borrower and/or grantor the name or address of any spouse, child, or parent of such deceased borrower or grantor cannot be ascertained with use of reasonable diligence by Aztec. Dated this 11/20/2019. Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington, Successor Trustee Signed By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President XIV. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 21st day of November, 2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 21st day of November, 2019, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Olga Pasko Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 7/12/2023 OLGA PASKO NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON My Comm. Expires July 12, 2023 No. 209410 NPP0364107 To: FERNDALE RECORD

Published December 11, 18 & 24, 2019