LEGALS- December 21, 2022

FERNDALE

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

Architectural Design, Park Planning, and Construction Services

The City of Ferndale is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional architectural, landscape/park design and engineering firms with experience providing plans, specifications, engineering, and construction services for the Pioneer Park Stage Project.

Pioneer Park is one of the City’s premier parks and hosts a variety of recreational and cultural events. The city desires to construct a new stage that will complement the park aesthetic, provide necessary space and features for the park’s needs, and enhance the park user experience.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/capital-projects/pioneer-park-stage/

Submit SOQs electronically to [email protected] no later than 5:00pm, January 12th, 2023. All submittals shall be clearly titled: “STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES PIONEER PARK STAGE.”

Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at [email protected] or 360-685-2376.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.)

Published December 21 & 28, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

KIRSTI R. JAMES, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01187-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

December 21, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Tove Burrows

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published December 21, 28, 2022 & January 4, 2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In Re the Estate of Rodney Charles Nau, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-01170-37

Judge: Evan P. Jones

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

December 21, 2022

Personal Representative:

RECIA A. WEIGELT

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212.

Published December 21, 28, 2022 & January 4, 2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

EUGENE ROBERT ELLIS,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01165-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

December 21, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Eugene E. Ellis

3986 Roma Court

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published December 21, 28, 2022 & January 4, 2023