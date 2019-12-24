LEGALS- DECEMBER 24, 2019

NOOKSACK

LEGAL

CITY OF NOOKSACK

ORDINANCES NO. 715

& NO. 716

The following is a summary of Ordinances #715 & #716 adopted by the Nooksack City Council on December 16, 2019 and published under authority of RCW35A.12.160.

ORDINANCE #715

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF NOOKSACK, WASHINGTON, AMENDING NOOKSACK MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.16.010-“SALARIES; APPOINTIVE OFFICERS”, SETTING SALARIES AND HOURLY RATES FOR EMPLOYEES FOR 2020.

ORDINANCE #716

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF NOOKSACK, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF NOOKSACK, WASHINGTON, FOR THE YEAR 2020.

A copy of the ordinances will be made available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during business hours. The full text of Ordinances #715 & #716 will be mailed without charge to any person who requests same.

Virginia Arnason

Clerk Treasurer, City of Nooksack

Published December 24, 2019

LYNDEN

LEGAL

CITY OF LYNDEN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING FOR DESIGN REVIEW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 2, 2019, the Design Review Board of the City of Lynden, received an application from JWR Design, Agent for Pacific Edge Builders, regarding the property described below:

LOTS 1, 3 AND 4 OF THE GONZALEZ FAMILY LONG PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED ON NOVEMBER 9, 2017, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2017-1101250, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

COMMONLY DESCRIBED AS:2010, 2034 and 2046 Aaron Drive, Lynden

For design review proposing to construct three multi-family 4-plex buildings at the above noted location.

A public meeting with the Lynden Design Review Board has been scheduled for January 7, 2020.Any person wishing to comment on the application or the proposal, may do so by submitting their written comments to Korene Samec, Planner, 300 4th Street, Lynden 98264, by December 30, 2019, or by attending the public meeting to be held at 5:00 p.m. January 7, 2020, at Lynden City Hall Annex located at 205 4th Street in Lynden.Persons with questions regarding the project may contact the Planning Department at (360) 354-5532.

Published December 24, 2019

LEGAL

CITY OF LYNDEN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING FOR DESIGN REVIEW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 25, 2019, the Design Review Board of the City of Lynden, received an application from Brandon Korthuis, agent for Elisa and Carlos Becerra, regarding the property described below:

BEAP ON W LI OF GOVT LOT 2 610 FT S OF S LI OF KOK RD-TH E 423 FT-TH SELY 295 FT TAP 473 FT E OF W LI OF GOVT LOT 2-TH W 473 FT TO W LI OF GOVT LOT 2-TH NLY 292 FT TO POB-EXC S 1 FT OF W 360 FT THEREOF-LESS RD-EXC PTN TO STATE HWY DESC AF 2070604906.

COMMONLY DESCRIBED AS: 8038 Guide Meridian, Lynden

For design review requesting to repurpose an 1188 square foot prefabricated office building located at the above noted location.

A public meeting with the Lynden Design Review Board has been scheduled for January 7, 2020. Any person wishing to comment on the application or the proposal, may do so by submitting their written comments to Korene Samec, Planner, 300 4th Street, Lynden 98264, by December 30, 2019, or by attending the public meeting to be held at 5:00 p.m. January 7, 2020, at Lynden City Hall Annex located at 205 4th Street in Lynden. Persons with questions regarding the project may contact the Planning Department at (360) 354-5532.

Published December 24, 2019

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

ELSIE H. BABCOCK

a single person,

NO. 19 2 2150 37

SUMMONS Lee Grochmal

Plaintiff,

vs.

EARL S. MARTIN and IRENE

MARTIN, husband and wife, and their heirs and devisees,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to defendants EARL S. MARTIN and IRENE MARTIN, husband and wife, and their respective heirs and devisees: YOUR ARE HEREBY summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of November 2019 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff ELSIE HARRIET BABCOCK, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff ELSIE HARRIET BABCOCK at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court. This is an action against you to quiet title to the real estate in question and if successful said action will forever bar all of your claims of ownership, liens, deeds of trust and the like related to said real property.

Plaintiff’s attorneys address is as follows:

John W. Heinemann

1900 D Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

360-738-7701

Dated: November 12, 2019

John W. Heinemann

WSBA#21446

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published November 27, December 4, 11, 18, 24 and 31, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

GERTRUDE STATEMA,

Deceased.

No. 19-4-00673-37

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of:

Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or Four months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 18, 2019

Publication:

The Lynden Tribune

Notice Agent:

Larry Vander Haak

c/o Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney

709 Grover Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Attorney for the Notice Agent and Address for Mailing or Service:

Nicole L. Terpstra, WSBA #32974

Attorney At Law, PLLC

709 Grover Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Court of Notice Agent’s oath and declaration and cause number: Whatcom County Superior Court

Cause No. 19-4-00673-37

Published December 18, 24 & 31, 2019

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DAVID C. LEUCKEL, SR.,

Deceased.

NO. 19-4-00638-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

Judge Deborra E. Garrett

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or

four months after the date of the first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: December11, 2019

Personal Representative: David C. Leuckel, Jr.

c/o Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney

709 Grover Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Attorney for the Personal Representative and Address for Mailing or Service:

Nicole L. Terpstra, WSBA #32974

Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney at Law, PLLC

709 Grover Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Published December 11, 18 & 24, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

Estate of

IAN JAMES WILSON

Deceased.

NO. 19-4-00555-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

Judge Montoya-Lewis

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate preoceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 24, 2019

Personal Representative: Berna Wilson

Attorney for the Personal Representative: John A. Meenk

Address for Mailing or Service: 119 7th Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Whatcom County Superior Court 19-4-00555-37

Dated this 20th day of December, 2019.

John A. Meenk, WSBA #29345

Published December 24 & 31, 2019 and January 8, 2020