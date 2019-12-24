LEGALS- DECEMBER 24, 2019

NOOKSACK
LEGAL
CITY OF NOOKSACK
ORDINANCES NO. 715
& NO. 716
The following is a summary of Ordinances #715 & #716 adopted by the Nooksack City Council on December 16, 2019 and published under authority of RCW35A.12.160.
ORDINANCE #715
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF NOOKSACK, WASHINGTON, AMENDING NOOKSACK MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.16.010-“SALARIES; APPOINTIVE OFFICERS”, SETTING SALARIES AND HOURLY RATES FOR EMPLOYEES FOR 2020.
ORDINANCE #716
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF NOOKSACK, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF NOOKSACK, WASHINGTON, FOR THE YEAR 2020.
A copy of the ordinances will be made available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during business hours. The full text of Ordinances #715 & #716 will be mailed without charge to any person who requests same.
Virginia Arnason
Clerk Treasurer, City of Nooksack
Published December 24, 2019
LYNDEN
LEGAL
CITY OF LYNDEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING FOR DESIGN REVIEW
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 2, 2019, the Design Review Board of the City of Lynden, received an application from JWR Design, Agent for Pacific Edge Builders, regarding the property described below:
LOTS 1, 3 AND 4 OF THE GONZALEZ FAMILY LONG PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED ON NOVEMBER 9, 2017, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2017-1101250, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
COMMONLY DESCRIBED AS:2010, 2034 and 2046 Aaron Drive, Lynden
For design review proposing to construct three multi-family 4-plex buildings at the above noted location.
A public meeting with the Lynden Design Review Board has been scheduled for January 7, 2020.Any person wishing to comment on the application or the proposal, may do so by submitting their written comments to Korene Samec, Planner, 300 4th Street, Lynden 98264, by December 30, 2019, or by attending the public meeting to be held at 5:00 p.m. January 7, 2020, at Lynden City Hall Annex located at 205 4th Street in Lynden.Persons with questions regarding the project may contact the Planning Department at (360) 354-5532.
Published December 24, 2019
LEGAL
CITY OF LYNDEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING FOR DESIGN REVIEW
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 25, 2019, the Design Review Board of the City of Lynden, received an application from Brandon Korthuis, agent for Elisa and Carlos Becerra, regarding the property described below:
BEAP ON W LI OF GOVT LOT 2 610 FT S OF S LI OF KOK RD-TH E 423 FT-TH SELY 295 FT TAP 473 FT E OF W LI OF GOVT LOT 2-TH W 473 FT TO W LI OF GOVT LOT 2-TH NLY 292 FT TO POB-EXC S 1 FT OF W 360 FT THEREOF-LESS RD-EXC PTN TO STATE HWY DESC AF 2070604906.
COMMONLY DESCRIBED AS: 8038 Guide Meridian, Lynden
For design review requesting to repurpose an 1188 square foot prefabricated office building located at the above noted location.
A public meeting with the Lynden Design Review Board has been scheduled for January 7, 2020. Any person wishing to comment on the application or the proposal, may do so by submitting their written comments to Korene Samec, Planner, 300 4th Street, Lynden 98264, by December 30, 2019, or by attending the public meeting to be held at 5:00 p.m. January 7, 2020, at Lynden City Hall Annex located at 205 4th Street in Lynden. Persons with questions regarding the project may contact the Planning Department at (360) 354-5532.
Published December 24, 2019
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
LEGAL
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF WHATCOM
ELSIE H. BABCOCK
a single person,
NO. 19 2 2150 37
SUMMONS Lee Grochmal
Plaintiff,
vs.
EARL S. MARTIN and IRENE
MARTIN, husband and wife, and their heirs and devisees,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to defendants EARL S. MARTIN and IRENE MARTIN, husband and wife, and their respective heirs and devisees: YOUR ARE HEREBY summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of November 2019 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff ELSIE HARRIET BABCOCK, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff ELSIE HARRIET BABCOCK at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court. This is an action against you to quiet title to the real estate in question and if successful said action will forever bar all of your claims of ownership, liens, deeds of trust and the like related to said real property.
Plaintiff’s attorneys address is as follows:
John W. Heinemann
1900 D Street
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-738-7701
Dated: November 12, 2019
John W. Heinemann
WSBA#21446
Attorney for Plaintiff
Published November 27, December 4, 11, 18, 24 and 31, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
LEGAL
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
GERTRUDE STATEMA,
Deceased.
No. 19-4-00673-37
NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.42.030
Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis
The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.
Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of:
Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or Four months after the date of first publication of the notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: December 18, 2019
Publication:
The Lynden Tribune
Notice Agent:
Larry Vander Haak
c/o Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney
709 Grover Street
Lynden, WA 98264
Attorney for the Notice Agent and Address for Mailing or Service:
Nicole L. Terpstra, WSBA #32974
Attorney At Law, PLLC
709 Grover Street
Lynden, WA 98264
Court of Notice Agent’s oath and declaration and cause number: Whatcom County Superior Court
Cause No. 19-4-00673-37
Published December 18, 24 & 31, 2019
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
LEGAL
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
DAVID C. LEUCKEL, SR.,
Deceased.
NO. 19-4-00638-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
Judge Deborra E. Garrett
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of:
thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or
four months after the date of the first publication of the notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: December11, 2019
Personal Representative: David C. Leuckel, Jr.
c/o Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney
709 Grover Street
Lynden, WA 98264
Attorney for the Personal Representative and Address for Mailing or Service:
Nicole L. Terpstra, WSBA #32974
Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney at Law, PLLC
709 Grover Street
Lynden, WA 98264
Published December 11, 18 & 24, 2019
LEGAL
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
Estate of
IAN JAMES WILSON
Deceased.
NO. 19-4-00555-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
Judge Montoya-Lewis
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate preoceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: December 24, 2019
Personal Representative: Berna Wilson
Attorney for the Personal Representative: John A. Meenk
Address for Mailing or Service: 119 7th Street
Lynden, WA 98264
Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Whatcom County Superior Court 19-4-00555-37
Dated this 20th day of December, 2019.
John A. Meenk, WSBA #29345
Published December 24 & 31, 2019 and January 8, 2020