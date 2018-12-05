Legals- December 5, 2018

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed zoning text amendment within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 18014-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: November 21, 2018

PROJECT LOCATION: Properties zoned Mixed Use Commercial in the City of Ferndale.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to establish a density limit of twenty dwelling units per acre within the Mixed-Use Commercial Zone (MXD). The MXD zone is currently the only zone that allows residential development that does not have a minimum or maximum density calculation.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: November 28 – December 12, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2.Washington State Department of Commerce Review

3. City of Ferndale Planning Commission recommendation

4. Ferndale City Council review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

Published November 28 and December 5, 2018

Ferndale, WA. The Ferndale School District is seeking potential authors for the voter’s pamphlet statements supporting and opposing the Ferndale School District bond measure that will appear on the February 12, 2019 ballot.

Election regulations require Ferndale School District to solicit members to serve on “for” and “against” committees who want to write statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. Since there is an organized promotional campaign committee, the Support Ferndale Schools Committee, the district has asked that organization to name the three individuals who will serve on the “for” committee.

The district is soliciting members for the “against” committee for the voter’s pamphlet. If you would like the district to consider you for appointment to the “against” committee, please email your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address to Mark Deebach, [email protected], no later than December 7, 2018.

The district expects it will take final action to name the committees officially by December 10, 2018, assuming volunteers step forward by December 7, 2018. Committee written statements are due at the auditor’s office no later than 4:30pm on December 19th.

Complete information on the bond measure, including all projects, is available on the district’s website at www.ferndalesd.org.

Published December 5th, 2018

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of December 3, 2018

Ordinance #2072

An ordinance amending the 2018 budget

Ordinance #2073

An ordinance adopting the 2019 operating budget

Ordinance #2074

An ordinance amending the Ferndale Municipal Code regarding stormwater fees

Ordinance #2075

An ordinance amending the Ferndale Municipal Code regarding business licenses

Ordinance #2076

And ordinance clarifying setback requirements

Ordinance #2077

An ordinance rezoning a portion of Nordic Way/LaBounty Drive

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published December 5th, 2018

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed zoning text amendment within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 18015-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: December 3, 2018

PROJECT LOCATION: Properties located within the 100-year floodplain in the City of Ferndale.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to modify Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) Chapter 15.24 Floodplain Management Regulations adopting the new county-wide Flood Insurance Study and FIRMs. Other changes to the text are based on feedback received from the Department of Ecology and FEMA. All changes are required to be adopted by January 18, 2019 in order to maintain eligibility for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 5 – 19, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Washington State Department of Commerce Review

3. Ferndale City Council review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

Published December 5 and 12, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-830258-BB

Title Order No.: 180273121-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2080303606

Parcel Number(s): 400101 247152 0000, 112928

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: DARRALL P. HOFER AND TANYA M. HOFER, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Whatcom Educational Credit Union

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Whatcom Educational Credit Union

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 12/14/2018, at 10:00 AM at the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: That portion of the South half of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 40 North, Range 1 East of W.M., more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the South quarter corner of said Section 1; thence North 00°45’55” East along the North-South center of Section line of said Section 1, 1294.21 feet to the Southeast corner of the South half of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of said Section 1; thence North 89°49’54” West along the South line of said subdivision, 30.00 feet to the West margin of Whatcom County Road commonly known as Stein Road and the point of beginning; thence continuing North 89°49’54” West, 705.00 feet; thence North 00°45’55” East, parallel with the North-South center of Section line of said Section one, 309.50 feet; thence South 89°49’54” East, parallel with the South line of said subdivision, 705.00 feet to intersect said West margin; thence South 00°45’55” West along said West margin and parallel with the North-South center of Section line of said Section 1, 309.50 feet to the point of beginning, except Stein Road. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington More commonly known as: 9395 Stein Road, Custer, WA 98240 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/19/2008, recorded 3/24/2008, under Instrument No. 2080303606 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from DARRALL P. HOFER AND TANYA M. HOFER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Whatcom Educational Credit Union, as original beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $23,602.39.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $197,002.24, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/28/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 12/14/2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/3/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/2/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale.

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-830258-BB.

Dated: 8/7/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-830258-BB

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0143824 11/14/2018 12/5/2018

Published November 14 and December 5, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-17-799558-BB

Title Order No.: 170461551

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 1981204868

Parcel Number(s): 3805233070250000, 3805233650610000, 3805233670590000, 3805233000280000, 84828

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RANDY GATES AND VALERIE GATES, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND DALE E STRODE AND DONNA L STRODE, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/4/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: A PORTION OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9, SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9, A FOUND D.N.R. CONCRETE MONUMENT, AS DEPICTED ON THAT CERTAIN RECORD OF SURVEY, VOLUME 1 OF SURVEYS, PAGE 55, WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 951114181, THIS R.O.S. IS USED AS THE BASIS OF BEARING/SURVEY FOR THIS DESCRIPTION, AND THIS COMMENCING POINT IS ALSO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN PARCEL DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED, VOLUME 471 OF DEEDS, PAGE 937, WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 951121046 (JOHNSTON TO HOLLERN); THENCE SOUTH 85°10’23” EAST, 698.56 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9, TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN S.W.D., AF# 951121046; THENCE NORTH 00°56’11” EAST, 330.58 FEET ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID PARCEL TO A POINT, WHICH IS ALSO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN PARCEL DESCRIBED BY STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED, VOLUME 289 OF DEEDS, PAGE 113, WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1216099 (INGRAM TO HODGES), AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THIS SUBJECT PARCEL MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EAST LINE NORTH 00°56’11” EAST, 288.57 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN S.W.D. AF# 951121046, THENCE LEAVING SAID EAST LINE NORTH 42°33’25” EAST, 962.82 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9; THENCE SOUTH 00°28’14” WEST 1060.00 FEET ALONG SAID EAST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9 TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN PARCEL DESCRIBED IN SAID S.W.D. AF# 1216099, THENCE NORTH 84°30’34” WEST, 650.17 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID PARCEL DESCRIBED IN SAID S.W.D. AF# 1216099 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO A TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, 627.64 FEET; THENCE SOUTHEAST 84°30’34”, 703.66 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWEST 00°56’11”, 288.57 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A PARCEL OF PROPERTY DEEDED TO IRA C. HODGES AND SUSAN HODGES UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1216099; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID HODGES TRACT TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9, SECTION 23, THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9, NORTHWEST 85°10’23”, 698.56 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON PARCEL A-1: TOGETHER WITH A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ADJACENT TO AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE AS DESCRIBED IN AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 624171 LYING EASTERLY OF THE NORTH AND SOUTH CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS AND EGRESS. ALL SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 3243 MOSQUITO LAKE RD, DEMING, WA 98244 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/22/1998, recorded 12/30/1998, under Instrument No. 1981204868 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RANDY GATES AND VALERIE GATES, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND DALE E STRODE AND DONNA L STRODE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INS CO – WHATCOM CO., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-1001787

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $16,185.60.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $17,674.53, together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/4/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/18/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale.

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-17-799558-BB.

Dated: 8/28/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jessica Junk, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-799558-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0144641 12/5/2018 12/26/2018

Published December 5 and 26, 2018

TS No WA07000105-18-1 TO No 180178370

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Grantor: ANDREW T. MEDLEY, A MARRIED MAN WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS A SINGLE MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090102575

Parcel Number: 3803201181290000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 4, 2019, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: THE EAST HALF OF LOTS 19 AND 20, BLOCK 327, FIRST ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF NEW WHATCOM, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 36, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON APN: 3803201181290000 More commonly known as 1118 E NORTH ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-4642 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 22, 2009, executed by ANDREW T. MEDLEY, A MARRIED MAN WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS A SINGLE MAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for TMBG INC,A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded January 27, 2009 as Instrument No. 2090102575 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded September 28, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-0903398 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bank of America, N.A. and recorded May 1, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-0500073 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS:

DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From December 1, 2017 To August 22, 2018

Number of Payments 9 $1,030.68

Total $9,276.12

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

December 1, 2017 August 22, 2018 $288.54

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: January 22, 2009

Note Amount $176,332.00

Interest Paid To: November 1, 2017

Next Due Date: December 1, 2017

Current Beneficiary: Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP

Contact Phone No: (800) 561-4567

Address: 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200-A,

Anaheim, CA 92806

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $175,703.82, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 4, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by December 24, 2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before December 24, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the December 24, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

ANDREW T MEDLEY

1118 E NORTH ST,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-0000

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANDREW T. MEDLEY

1118 E NORTH ST,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-4642

by both first class and certified mail on July 11, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place July 11, 2018 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

Dated: August 24, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

500 Union Street, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 47713, Pub Dates: 12/05/2018, 12/26/2018, FERNDALE RECORD

Published December 5 and 26, 2018.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-829128-SH

Title Order No.: 8736427

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061202041

Parcel Number(s): 123595 / 4001354444230000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JAY D MORGAN AND CONNIE JO MORGAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-WFHE2, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-WFHE2

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/4/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE NORTH 100 FEET OF LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, BLOCK 9, CITY OF CUSTER, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 3 OF PLATS, PAGE 49, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2991 MAIN STREET, CUSTER, WA 98240-9528 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/6/2006, recorded 12/13/2006, under Instrument No. 2061202041 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 11/21/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-1102284 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JAY D MORGAN AND CONNIE JO MORGAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-WFHE2, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-WFHE2, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2110600728.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $14,516.72.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $149,155.33, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/4/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/18/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale.

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-829128-SH.

Dated: 8/24/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-829128-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0144512 12/5/2018 12/26/2018

Published December 5 and 26, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-831979-SH

Title Order No.: 180301649-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2091003403

Parcel Number(s): 405302 487490 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KEVIN M. WILLIAMSON, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: M&T Bank

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/4/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 6, CULP COURT DIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME “12” OF PLATS, AT PAGE 83, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2138 CULP COURT, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/20/2009, recorded 10/29/2009, under Instrument No. 2091003403 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 2/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2150201700 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KEVIN M. WILLIAMSON, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR PINNACLE CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130901542

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $18,882.25.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $191,250.20, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/4/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/14/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale.

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-831979-SH.

Dated: 8/20/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-831979-SH Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0144276 12/5/2018 12/26/2018

Published December 5 and 26, 2018.

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION OF COMPLAINT

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

SEATTLE DIVISION

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

v.

DAVID A. GOULD; JANE C. POLINDER; WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; BROOKLINE PROPERTIES; FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LTD.; and GOLDSTAR ENTERPRISES, INC.,

Defendants.

Case No. 2:16-cv-1041-TSZ

TO BROOKLINE PROPERTIES; FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LTD.; and GOLDSTAR ENTERPRISES, INC.:

You are hereby summoned to appear or plead within 60 days of November 28, 2018, and defend the above titled action in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, by answering the Complaint of the plaintiff, the United States of America, and serving a copy of the answer on the undersigned attorney for the United States at his office stated below. If you fail to do so, judgment will be entered against you according to the Complaint’s demands.

The purpose of this action is to (1) reduce to judgment outstanding federal tax assessments against defendants David A. Gould and Jane C. Polinder and (2) foreclose the related federal tax liens on the real property at 6109 Evergreen Way, Ferndale, Washington 98248, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot 1, as delineated on Baycor Short Plat, according to the plat thereof, recorded August 22, 2005, under the Auditor’s File No. 2050804879, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

Assessor’s Tax Parcel No. 3902180470220000.

Because you may possess an interest in this property, the United States District Court has ordered that you be served by publication of this Summons. If you fail to respond, default judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

United States’ Attorney:

CHARLES J. BUTLER

Trial Attorney, Tax Division

U.S. Department of Justice

P.O. Box 683

Washington, D.C. 20044

202-514-6062

[email protected]

Published November 28, December 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 and January 2, 2019