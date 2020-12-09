LEGALS- December 9, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Haven Design Workshop, Sean Hegstad

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 19021-SE, 19016-SPR

DATE OF APPLICATION: September 26, 2019

PROJECT LOCATION: The project is addressed 1635 Main Street, parcel number 390228091515 in Ferndale, WA.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to construct a 66-unit multifamily building including live/work units and tenant gathering spaces. The project will include the associated parking, infrastructure improvements and landscaping.

The project lies within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and construction activities exceed 30 multifamily units, therefore a SEPA checklist is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 9 – 23, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Variance Determination, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7 am and 10 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

PLANTS: The site development will incorporate landscaping plans per City of Ferndale regulations.

AESTHETICS: The buildings shall conform to non-retail design standards set forth in FMC 18.59. A sample concept plan of materials, design and screening of the residential building shall be submitted to the Planning Division prior to site plan approval.

WATER: Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

Stormwater will be treated according to the current Department of Ecology’s Stormwater Management Manual for Western Washington.

The project will comply with the FMC 15.24 Floodplain Management Chapter and FEMA regulations.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources: Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published December 9, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME:

Ferndale School District

APPLICANT’S AGENT:

Corey Wright

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20008-SPR

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: December 09, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: November 16, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: November 25, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): N/A

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 5380 Golden Eagle Drive, Parcel Number 3902200752000000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to replace the current Ferndale High School within its current campus including new fields and parking. Full project details are available here https://cityofferndale.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/TRC/EsoY9ke1hORIgAMoaPNShjEBqh3RfiSU0uv7nhwDYWOdbQ

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 09, 2020 – December 23, 2020

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: No

CONTACT: Haylie Miller

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

[email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Site Plan Review, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

4. SEPA, Ferndale School District

Published December 9, 2020

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of December 7, 2020

Ordinance #2155

An ordinance adopting the 2021 operating budget

Ordinance #2156

An ordinance modifying the building valuation schedule and plan check fees

Ordinance #2157

An ordinance amending the budget

Ordinance #2159

An ordinance amending the unified fee schedule

Ordinance #2160

An ordinance amending the land use map of Ferndale’s comprehensive plan

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City's website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published December 9, 2020

