LEGALS- February 22, 2023

TS No WA07000003-22-1 TO No 220012823-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE

OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: THERESA M SYGITOWICZ, A SINGLE WOMAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: NEXTITLE, A TITLE & ESCROW CO. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2140301435 Parcel Number: 3805295152150001 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 3, 2023, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT A, SYGITOWICZ AGRICULTURAL SHORT PLAT, AS PER THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED JANUARY 21, 2014 UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO.2140101606, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PROPERTY INCLUDES A MANUFACTURED HOME BUILT BY REDMAN HOMES ASSIGNED HUD LABEL NUMBERS ORE305484, ORE305485, and

ORE305486 AND SERIAL NUMBER 11822819 A/B/C. APN: 3805295152150001 More commonly known as 3031 CLIPPER

ROAD, DEMING, WA 98244 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated March 8, 2014, executed by THERESA M

SYGITOWICZ, A SINGLE WOMAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,INC., as designated nominee for FIRSTBANK, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded March 18, 2014 as Instrument No. 2140301435 and re-recorded April 28, 2014 as Instrument No. 2140402293 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC and recorded April 2, 2019 as Instrument Number 2019-0400229 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT INSURANCE/TAX INFORMATION From August 17, 2021 To October 25, 2022 $6,140.91 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: March 8, 2014 Note

Amount $262,500.00 Interest Paid To: July 17, 2021 Next Due Date: August 17, 2021 Current Beneficiary: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC Contact Phone No: 800-441-4428 Address: 101 West Louis Henna Blvd. Suite 450, Austin, TX 78728 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $91,002.52, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 3, 2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 20, 2023, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 20, 2023 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 20, 2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS

THERESA M SYGITOWICZ 3031 CLIPPER ROAD, DEMING, WA 98244 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF THERESA M

SYGITOWICZ 3031 CLIPPER ROAD, DEMING, WA 98244 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF THERESA M SYGITOWICZ 3031 CLIPPER ROAD, DEMING, WA 98244-9111 by both first class and certified mail on September 23, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 23, 2022 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819

Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 26, 2022 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032-5744 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 86807, Pub Dates: 2/1/2023, 2/22/2023, FERNDALE RECORD

Published February 1 & 22, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES R. BOETES aka RUSS BOETES, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00101-37

Judge: ROBERT E. OLSON

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: FEBRUARY 8, 2023

Personal Representative: MACKENZIE BOETES

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

Graham Buchanan, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published February 8, 15 & 22, 2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JANICE R. CLAUSSEN, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00094-37

Judge: Evan P. Jones

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.42.030)

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 8, 2023

NOTICE AGENT: CHRISTINA CLAUSSEN

Address: 1462 Franklin Street, Bellingham WA 98225

Attorney for NOTICE AGENT: Jessica A. Carr, WSBA #43439, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published February 8, 15 & 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Dorian Ross Industries LLC, Ross Bernard, 2684 Delta Ring Rd Ferndale, WA 98248-8818, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Lot 18 – Delta Tech Industrial Park, is located at 2552 Delta Ring Rd in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 1.5 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Industrial, Utilities, Other (Building, Parking Lot) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is California Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published February 15 & 22, 2023

Fisher Construction Group, Inc, Chris Lang, 625 Fisher Ln, Burlington, WA 98233-3431, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s (Ecology’s) Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Hempler Foods Group Expansion #21F045, is located at 5470 Nielsen Ave in Ferndale, Washington, 98248, in Whatcom County.

This project involves 4.5 acres of soil disturbance for industrial & utility construction activities.

The receiving water(s) is/are the Nooksack River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published February 15 & 22, 2023