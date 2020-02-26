LEGALS- FEBRUARY 26, 2020

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed street vacation request described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Public Works Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 384-4006.

DATE OF NOTICE: February 19, 2020

APPLICANT: David Braithwaite

PROJECT LOCATION: A portion of Right-of-Way located between Main Street and Alder Street:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER AND GOVERNMENT LOT 3 OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCING AT THE WESTERN CORNER OF BLOCK 2 OF THE AMENDED PLAT OF FERNDALE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 4, AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 26196, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 31°39’02” WEST ALONG THE EXTENSION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FIRST AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 22.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 58°18’05” EAST PARALLEL WITH THE EXISTING RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR ALDER STREET (FORMERLY PLATTED AS MAIN STREET) A DISTANCE OF 252.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 31°39’02” EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 172.14 FEET; THENCE NORTH 58°19’44” WEST A DISTANCE OF 2.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE SOUTH 31°39’02” WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHEASTERLY LINE A DISTANCE OF 150.14 FEET TO THE SOUTHERN CORNER OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE NORTH 58°18’05” WEST A DISTANCE OF 100.00 FEET TO THE WESTERN CORNER OF LOT 20 OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE NORTH 31°39’02” EAST ALONG THE PLATTED ALLEY OF BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 250.16 FEET TO THE NORTHERN CORNER OF LOT 11 OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE NORTH 58°20’50” WEST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 20.00 FEET TO THE EASTERN CORNER OF LOT 21 OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE SOUTH 31°39’02” WEST ALONG THE PLATTED ALLEY OF BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 250.14 FEET TO THE SOUTHERN CORNER OF LOT 39 OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE NORTH 58°18’05” WEST ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 130.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

A portion of City property located between Main Street and Alder Street:

A TRACT OF LAND IN GOVERNMENT LOT 3 OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCING AT THE WESTERN CORNER OF LOT 21, BLOCK 2 OF THE AMENDED PLAT OF FERNDALE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 4, AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 26196, THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 58°20’58” EAST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 2.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 31°39’02” WEST PARALLEL WITH THE PLATTED ALLEY OF SAID BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 100.06 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT 15 OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE SOUTH 58°19’44” EAST ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE A DISTANCE OF 98.00 FEET TO THE EASTERN CORNER OF SAID LOT 15; THENCE SOUTH 31°39’02” WEST ALONG THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 25.02 FEET TO THE SOUTHERN CORNER OF SAID LOT 15, BLOCK 2; THENCE NORTH 58°19’27” WEST ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 15, BLOCK 2, A DISTANCE OF 42.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 31°39’02” WEST A DISTANCE OF 39.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 58°19’27” WEST A DISTANCE OF 58.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF LOT 17 OF SAID BLOCK 2; THENCE NORTH 31°39’02” EAST ALONG THE PLATTED ALLEY OF SAID BLOCK 2 A DISTANCE OF 164.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a vacation request from David Braithwaite. The proposed vacation would vacate a portion of Right-of-Way located between Main Street and Alder Street, which is approximately 10,847 square feet and a portion of City property located between Main Street and Alder Street, which is approximately 4,964 square feet.

Pursuant to RCW 35.79.010, on February 18, 2020 the City Council adopted a resolution fixing March 16, 2020 as the date for a public hearing. This notice provides official public notice of this hearing.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant (David Braithwaite) requests the approval for the City to vacate the public’s rights to the right of way and property at these locations.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 19, 2020 – March 16, 2020 at 5:00pm

CONTACT:

Kevin Renz, Public Works Director

City of Ferndale P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2376

[email protected]

Published February 19 & 26, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

In the district court of the State of Washington for the County of Whatcom. Randall L. Parten, Plaintiff vs. Sean Keating, Randolph Cherewick, Bellhaven Inc. Case No: SC-19-0338, to be heard in the said court on 16 April, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The State of Washington to the said Sean Keating; Randolph Cherewick; Bellhaven, Inc.

As authorized by said court on 6, February 2020, you are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, sixty days after the 12th day of February, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Randall L. Parten, and serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff, and the above mentioned court clerk; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Plaintiff, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

On December 18, 2020, damages became due for alleged Contract Fraud in the form of Fraudulent Inducement in the form of Fraudulent Misrepresentation, and Lost Wages.

Plaintiff: Randall L. Parten

229 Marine Dr

Blaine, WA 98230

Court Clerk: District Court Clerk

Whatcom County Court House

311 Grant Ave. #401

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 12, 19, 26 and March 4, 11, 18, 2020

LEGAL

Recycle and Disposal Services, Inc., Pete Edwards, 4916 Labounty Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248-8915, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Recycle and Disposal Services, Inc. Waste Transfer Station, is located at 4930 Labounty Drive in Ferndale, Washington in Whatcom County.

This project involves 1 acres of soil disturbance for industrial construction activities.

All discharges and runoff goes to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published February 19 & 26, 2020

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM Estate of RUTH CREECH PYREN, Deceased No. 20-4-00079-37 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS,RCW 11.40.030 The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: February 19, 2020 Personal Representative: ONA REBECCA CRIDER PO Box 2125 Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 19 & 26 and March 4, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-869169-BB Title Order No.: 191101540-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2130404387 Parcel Number(s): 390227 145094 0000, 97144 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ROBERT M COX, AN UNMARRIED MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bank of America, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/27/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOT 4, AS DELINEATED AS GORDY’S SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 24 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 33, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 910711107, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS DELINEATED ON GORDY’S SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 24 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 33, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 910711107; SAID EASEMENT WAS ALSO RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 900327186, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 1192 KALE LN, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/18/2013, recorded 4/30/2013, under Instrument No. 2130404387 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ROBERT M COX, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to RECONTRUST COMPANY, N.A., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150402345 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $17,200.66. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $157,463.05, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/27/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/16/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/16/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/16/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/7/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-869169-BB. Dated: 11/8/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-869169-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0158235

Published February 26 and March 18, 2020

LEGAL

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 11/22/2019 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

File No.:19-125790 Title Order No.:191095294 Grantor: Marc O Shokeir, a married man, as his separate property Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Reference number of the deed of trust: 2130501092 Parcel number(s): 3803205510780000 PID 66223 Abbreviated legal description: LOTS 1-3, BLK 8, WEST EUREKA Commonly known as: 2431 and 2433 Yew Street, Bellingham, WA 98229 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on March 27, 2020, at the hour of 9:00 am at Whatcom County Courthouse (Main Entrance), 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 8, PLAT OF WEST EUREKA, AN ADDITION TO WHATCOM, WASHINGTON, NOW A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 27, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated May 2, 2013, recorded May 8, 2013, under Auditor’s File No. 2130501092, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Marc O Shokeir, a married man, as his separate property as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Co. as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Inc., its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage Incorporated, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2019-0702369. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the May 1, 2019 installment on in the sum of $12,257.69 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,020.80 as of November 20, 2019. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $14,526.73. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $236,470.64, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from April 1, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $246,772.71. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 27, 2020. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 16, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Estate of Marc Shokeir 336 36th Street # 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir RR# 3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail AB T4G 1T8, 00, Estate of Marc Shokeir c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 336 36th Street #320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased RR#3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail, AB T4G 1T8, 00, by both first class and certified mail on October 10, 2019 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 10, 2019 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webLis

tAction=search&searchsta

te=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” Estate of Marc Shokeir 336 36th Street # 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Estate of Marc Shokeir RR# 3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail AB T4G 1T8, 00, Estate of Marc Shokeir c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 336 36th Street #320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2431 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased c/o Douglas K. Robertson – Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC Battersby Field Professional Building 900 Dupont Street Bellingham, WA 98225 Unknown Heirs & Devisees of Marc Shokeir, deceased RR#3 Site 16, Box 6 Innisfail, AB T4G 1T8, 00, Cheryl Marie Shokeir 336 36th St. Ste 320 Bellingham, WA 98225 Cheryl Marie Shokeir 1402 Langara Cir. Bellingham, WA 98229 Occupant(s) 2431 and 2433 Yew Street Bellingham, WA 98229 XIII. Declarations of Due Diligence confirming compliance with RCW 61.24.030(10) are attached hereto as exhibit “B”. EXHIBIT B PAGE 1 OF 1 DECLARATION DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RCW 61.24.030(10) STATE OF WASHINGTON ) )SS COUNTY OF WHATCOM ) Trustee’s Sale No.: 19-125790 The undersigned makes the following declaration: 1) Marc Shokeir, is the maker/borrower of a promissory note dated 05/02/2013 and the grantor of a deed of trust of even date recorded on 05/08/2013 under WHATCOM County Instrument No. 2130501092, encumbering the property at 2431 and 2433 Yew Street, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229. 2) Upon information and belief Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington, the successor trustee (“Aztec”) believes that Marc Shokeir, is deceased. 3) Aztec searched WHATCOM County public records and information for any obituary, will, death certificate, or case in probate within the county for the borrower and grantor. 4) Based upon a search in the county where the property is located of the public record and information for any obituary, will, death, certificate, or case in probate for the borrower and/or grantor the name or address of any spouse, child, or parent of such deceased borrower or grantor cannot be ascertained with use of reasonable diligence by Aztec. Dated this 11/20/2019. Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington, Successor Trustee Signed By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President XIV. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 21st day of November, 2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 21st day of November, 2019, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Olga Pasko Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 7/12/2023 OLGA PASKO NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON My Comm. Expires July 12, 2023 No. 209410 NPP0364106 To: FERNDALE RECORD.

Published February 26 and March 18, 2020