LEGALS- January 10, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA07000174-23-1 TO No 230296718-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JUSTIN CICOGNI, A MARRIED MAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUSTIN CICOGNI Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE – BELLINGHAM Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2016-1101310 Parcel Number: 178550 4004291271740000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 19, 2024, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 18, PLAT OF GILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED AUGUST 05, 2014 UNDER AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 2140800328, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. LOT 18, PLAT OF GILL, REC.2140800328, WHATCOM COUNTY. APN: 178550 4004291271740000 More commonly known as 401 AMAREEN COURT, NOOKSACK, WA 98276 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2016, executed by JUSTIN CICOGNI, A MARRIED MAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUSTIN CICOGNI as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for BANK OF THE PACIFIC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded November 10, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-1101310 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded July 11, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0700625 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From December 1, 2021 To September 11, 2023 Number of Payments 7 $1,878.24 12 $1,935.87 3 $2,038.98 Total $42,495.06 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION December 1, 2021 September 11, 2023 $297.42 $297.42 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: November 4, 2016 Note Amount $284,747.00 Interest Paid To: November 1, 2021 Next Due Date: December 1, 2021 Current Beneficiary: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Contact Phone No: 800-306-9027 Address: 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $254,147.15, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 19, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by January 8, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before January 8, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the January 8, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS JUSTIN CICOGNI 401 AMAREEN COURT, NOOKSACK, WA 98276 by both first class and certified mail on August 3, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 4, 2023 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: September 11, 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. Published December 20, 2023 & January 10, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

CONSTANCE S. COLLIER,

Deceased.

NO. 23-4-01193-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

12/27/23

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Catherine Collier

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published December 27, 2023 & January 3, 10, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of

Rose Marie Kinnebrew, Deceased.

NO. 23-4-08795-7 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE/COMMISSIONER:

SARAH MOEN

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

January 10, 2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Blaine Kinnebrew

8454 135th Ave SE

Newcastle WA 98059

Published January 10, 17 & 24, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of TERRIE L. KOOYMAN, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00001-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

January 10, 2024

Co-Personal Representatives:

KENNETH FLOYD and CHRISTOPHER ANTONSON

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives: Aaron Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published January 10, 17 & 24, 2024

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF PACIFIC WOODS CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JONI A. NESTLEBUSH and JOHN DOE NESTLEBUSH, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, its successors and assigns; and all unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 23 2 01692 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Lee Grochmal

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Joni A. Nestlebush and John Doe Nestlebush, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 10th day of January, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Unit Owners Association of Pacific Woods Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Insert Unit No. 31 of Pacific Woods Condominium, Phase 5, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2011001044, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN 380332 167412 0031 / PID 79329

DATED: January 3, 2024.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published January 10, 17, 24, 31 & February 7, 14, 2024