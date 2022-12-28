LEGALS- January 11, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

ROMAN R. SARWAS, JR.,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01168-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

December 28, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Shawn Sarwas

Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA #52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published December 28, 2022 & January 4, 11, 2023

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Mary Margaret Frost, deceased

Case No. 22-4-01191-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 4, 2023

Shelby Zettle, Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate:

Graham Buchanan, WSBA# 52603

North Sound Law Group

300 N. Commercial St

Bellingham, WA 98225

(360) 733-0212

Published January 4, 11 & 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

2023 ADVERTISEMENT – LEGAL NOTICE

SMALL WORKS ROSTER

Ferndale School District #502 solicits interested, licensed contractors for inclusion on its Small Works Roster. This invitation is in accordance with RCW 28A and RCW 39.04. This roster will identify those qualified contractors interested in submitting proposals on projects estimated to cost not more than $350,000. Qualified contractors not already registered with the district purchasing services department are required to submit an application for inclusion on the Small Works Roster. All contractors on the current roster will be required to submit a letter of continued interest on business letterhead for Ferndale School District’s consideration for inclusion on the 2023 Small Works Roster, an updated application indicating the information that has changed if applicable, and a Category of Interest Form. All forms are available on the District’s website or by contacting Tammy Longstaff at (360) 383-9203 or via email at [email protected] Applications may also be picked up at the District Business office located at 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:00pm Monday through Friday.

Published January 11, 2023