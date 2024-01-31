LEGALS- January 31, 2024

FERNDALE

Engineering Services – Sewer Comprehensive Plan Update

RFQ due: 4:00 PM February 14, 2024

Owner: City of Ferndale Public Works, PO Box 936, Ferndale WA 98248, contact Mike Olinger, [email protected]

RFQ from: Owner

Notes: Further information is available online. Submit questions via email by February 7, 2024.

Submittal Requirements: Submit one original, four copies, and one USB thumb drive with a PDF copy of statement of qualifications via mail, limited to 15 double-sided pages (i.e., 30 pages). Faxed responses will not be accepted.

Qualification Requirements: Responses will be evaluated and ranked based on: Introductory letter; approach and understanding; schedule; experience and references; familiarity with city infrastructure and operations; proximity of project office and project manager; and interview/oral presentation if requested.

Scope: Provide engineering services for preparing a Sewer Comprehensive Plan update. The plan preparation will include evaluating demographic changes, updating the city’s sewer system hydraulic model, modeling future capacity improvement and expansion, evaluating asset replacement needs, preparing a capital improvement plan, updating the operation and maintenance program, developing strategies for future system expansion and financing, and preparing final plan and supporting documents.

Published January 24 & 31, 2024

Engineering Services – WATER SYSTEM PLAN UPDATE

RFQ due: 4:00 PM February 14, 2024

Owner: City of Ferndale Public Works, PO Box 936, Ferndale WA 98248, contact Mike Olinger, [email protected]

RFQ from: Owner

Notes: Further information is available online. Submit questions via email by February 7, 2024.

Submittal Requirements: Submit one original, four copies, and one USB thumb drive with a PDF copy of statement of qualifications via mail, limited to 15 double-sided pages (i.e., 30 pages). Faxed responses will not be accepted.

Qualification Requirements: Responses will be evaluated and ranked based on: Introductory letter; approach and understanding; schedule; experience and references; familiarity with city infrastructure and operations; proximity of project office and project manager; and interview/oral presentation if requested.

Scope: Provide engineering services for preparing a water system plan update. The plan preparation will include evaluating demographic changes, updating the city’s water system hydraulic model, modeling future capacity improvement and expansion, evaluating asset replacement needs, preparing a capital improvement plan, updating the operation and maintenance program, developing strategies for future system expansion and financing, and preparing final plan and supporting documents.

Published January 24 & 31, 2024

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed rezone within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the rezone application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT:

Hardharp Holdings, LLC

PO Box 2722

Ferndale WA 98248

APPLICATION NUMBERS:

24001-SE, 23001-REZ

DATE OF APPLICATION:

January 11, 2024 (24001-SE), February 28, 2023 (23001-REZ)

PROJECT LOCATION:

Northwest of Portal Way, East of Interstate 5, and directly south of 6007 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA

Parcel number: 390220 236396 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The applicant requests the zoning be changed from Mixed Use Commercial (MXD) to General Business (GB). The proposed zoning is consistent with the existing commercial plan land use designation of Commercial.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

January 31, 2024 – February 14, 2024

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. City of Ferndale Planning Commission recommendation

3. Ferndale City Council review

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment.

Published January 31, 2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 954 207 909#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. Space will be made available at City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue Ferndale, WA 98248.

For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

January 31, 2024

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION:

City-wide, within Shoreline Jurisdiction Areas. See the map here: https://ferndale.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/40714

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City proposes to amend its Shoreline Master Program to be consistent with the requirements under the Shoreline Management Act. The City is required to review, and if necessary, revise its SMP at least once every eight years to ensure consistency with related state laws and changes to local plans and regulations.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The City of Ferndale requests approval of the proposed changes.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

January 31, 2024 – February 14, 2024

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published January 31, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA07000194-23-1 TO No 230334086-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: KELLY HART, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association dba HomeLoanServ Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2019-0202263 Parcel Number: 143329 | 4005224141970000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 1, 2024, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 132, PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 77 THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 143329 | 4005224141970000 More commonly known as 1321 KING VALLEY DR, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 27, 2019, executed by KELLY HART, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded February 28, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0202263 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) and recorded July 25, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0701725 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ), the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From February 1, 2023 To October 23, 2023 Number of Payments 9 $1,076.00 Total $9,684.00 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION February 1, 2023 October 23, 2023 $292.23 $292.23 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: February 27, 2019 Note Amount $151,210.00 Interest Paid To: January 1, 2023 Next Due Date: February 1, 2023 Current Beneficiary: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Contact Phone No: (800) 526-7145 Address: 565 W Myrtle St., Boise, ID 83702 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $140,201.47, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 1, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 19, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 19, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 19, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS KELLY HART 1321 KING VALLEY DR, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 by both first class and certified mail on September 15, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 16, 2023 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 23, 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 96915, Pub Dates: 1/31/2024, 2/21/2024, FERNDALE RECORD

Published January 31 & February 21, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-22-943273-RM Title Order No.: 220494063-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2020-0604110 Parcel Number(s): 4051231391800000 / 150424 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MARTIN PETER JOHNSON, SINGLE MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/1/2024, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 62, PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION 15, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 125 AND 126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8216 CHEHALIS RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/25/2020, recorded 6/25/2020, under Instrument No. 2020-0604110 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MARTIN PETER JOHNSON, SINGLE MAN, as grantor(s), to OLD REPUBLIC NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR MORTGAGE RESEARCH CENTER, LLC DBA VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2023-0802151 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $59,312.36. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $385,852.45, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2021 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/1/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/19/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/19/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/19/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/20/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-943273-RM. Dated: 10/25/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-943273-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0189088 1/31/2024 2/21/2024

Published January 31 & February 21, 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In Re: GLORIA BUREN KELSH and ARTHUR KELSH Revocable Trust, Gloria Buren Kelsh and Arthur Kelsh, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00063-37

Judge: EVAN P. JONES

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.42.030)

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedents. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedents’ estates in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedents has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedents’ estates has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedents must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 31, 2024

NOTICE AGENT: DANIEL KELSH

Address: 818 39th Place, Bellingham WA 98229

Attorney for NOTICE AGENT: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published January 31 & February 7, 14, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CORPORATE DISSOLUTION – Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. filed its articles of dissolution on January 9, 2024. Any creditors of Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. are directed to submit claims by mail on or before May 31, 2024 to: Pioneer Post Frame Claims c/o Belcher Swanson Law Firm, PLLC, 900 Dupont St., Bellingham, WA 98225. Submitted claims must set forth the claimant, the amount of the indebtedness, the nature of the claim, and any supporting documentation thereof. The failure to submit a claim within the deadline prescribed above may result in the barring of your claim against Pioneer Post Frame, Inc. in accordance with RCW 23B.14.030.

Published January 17, 24 & 31, 2024

Jansen Inc., Cameron Travers, 1215 W Holly St Bellingham, WA 98225, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, I-5 Storage, is located at 2195 Buchanan Loop in Ferndale in Whatcom County.

This project involves 4.7 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial construction activities.

All discharges and runoff go to ground water.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published January 31 & February 7, 2024

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF PACIFIC WOODS CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JONI A. NESTLEBUSH and JOHN DOE NESTLEBUSH, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, its successors and assigns; and all unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 23 2 01692 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Lee Grochmal

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Joni A. Nestlebush and John Doe Nestlebush, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 10th day of January, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Unit Owners Association of Pacific Woods Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Insert Unit No. 31 of Pacific Woods Condominium, Phase 5, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2011001044, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN 380332 167412 0031 / PID 79329

DATED: January 3, 2024.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published January 10, 17, 24, 31 & February 7, 14, 2024