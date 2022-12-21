LEGALS- January 4, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
KIRSTI R. JAMES, Deceased.
NO. 22-4-01187-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
December 21, 2022
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Tove Burrows
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published December 21, 28, 2022 & January 4, 2023
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In Re the Estate of Rodney Charles Nau, Deceased.
Cause No. 22-4-01170-37
Judge: Evan P. Jones
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication:
December 21, 2022
Personal Representative:
RECIA A. WEIGELT
Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496
Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212.
Published December 21, 28, 2022 & January 4, 2023
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
EUGENE ROBERT ELLIS,
Deceased.
NO. 22-4-01165-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
December 21, 2022
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Eugene E. Ellis
3986 Roma Court
Bellingham, WA 98226
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published December 21, 28, 2022 & January 4, 2023
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
ROMAN R. SARWAS, JR.,
Deceased.
NO. 22-4-01168-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
December 28, 2022
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Shawn Sarwas
Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA #52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published December 28, 2022 & January 4, 11, 2022
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Mary Margaret Frost, deceased
Case No. 22-4-01191-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: January 4, 2023
Shelby Zettle, Personal Representative
Attorney for Estate:
Graham Buchanan, WSBA# 52603
North Sound Law Group
300 N. Commercial St
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 733-0212
Published January 4, 11 & 18, 2023