LEGALS- January 6, 2021

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has initiated an amendment to the City of Ferndale Shoreline Master Program. No approvals have been granted at this time. No formal changes are available for review. This notice serves as the first of several public notices that will be provided to the property owners within the Shoreline Jurisdiction. To include the public early in the process, Staff is providing this Notice of Application (NOA) with supplemental information related to the SMP update to all property owners (and condominium owners) within the shoreline jurisdiction areas. This notice includes the standard NOA information, website links that provide detailed information related to the participation plan, the SMP update summary and City contact information. Property owners are strongly encouraged to contact City staff with any questions related to this process.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development (zoning text amendment and comprehensive plan amendment application). The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME:

City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 21001-ZTA, 21001-CPA

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: January 6, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: January 1, 2019

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: January 4, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): A SEPA will be noticed in the future.

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: City-wide, within Shoreline Jurisdiction Areas. See the attached map (attached to mailed notices only) or visit the City’s GIS Map Viewer at https://gisportal.cityofferndale.org/mapviewer/ to view the Shoreline data layer. If you need assistance using the GIS map to view the shoreline layer, or to locate your property please contact Haylie Miller at [email protected] or 360-685-2367.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City is required to conduct a periodic review and update of the Shoreline Master Program to comply with State guidelines by June 2021.

The primary role of the SMP is to protect the physical shoreline as well as the ecological and habitat values of the shoreline. The SMP also seeks to protect the public’s interest in the shoreline, such as by preventing a very few private interests from acquiring the full shoreline and preventing public access to, or enjoyment of, the shoreline area.

The SMP splits the shoreline area into several zones (classifications) that are generally based on ecological functions, long-range plans, and existing use. Similar to the City’s zoning code, there are a range of uses allowed in each of these zones. However, unlike the City’s zoning code, there are few allowances for administrative (staff) approvals – and nearly all approvals must be considered by the Hearing Examiner, following a public hearing.

As a result of these requirements, applicants may find themselves subject to shoreline regulations even when they are significant distance from anything that physically resembles a shoreline. Much of the SMP was written prior to the adoption of the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance (and in some cases the SMP adopted boilerplate language from the State), and as a result the regulatory process that some applicants must go through does not accurately reflect the scope of work – or more importantly, the potential impact to the shoreline.

The SMP was adopted some time ago, and Staff believes that there are opportunities to update the document, and to simplify it. Further, the update will be lengthy and complex. Staff proposes to re-initiate work on the SMP to meet the June 2021 deadline.

For more information about the SMP update, the Public Participation Plan and the timeline for the update please visit https://www.cityofferndale.org/commdev/shoreline-management-program/

The website above will be updated frequently throughout the SMP update process.

Please contact Staff below with any questions or comments related to this update. Participation in this process is welcomed and encouraged. A public hearing notice will follow in the next two weeks, inviting members of the public to attend an introductory session related to the update during the February Planning Commission meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 6 – 20, 2021

CONTACT:Haylie Miller, Community Development Director/Shoreline Administrator

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

[email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale

2. Comprehensive Plan Amendment, City of Ferndale (if applicable)

3. SEPA, City of Ferndale

4. Other Agency approvals as required

Published January 6, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed land use action within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed action and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT:

City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER(S): 21001-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: October 14, 2016

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise legislation (FMC 18.88.030) to authorize emergency placement of shipping containers (on a temporary basis) for physical and nonphysical emergencies.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination and Zoning Text Amendment

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 6 – 20, 2021

CONTACT: Haylie Miller

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Email: [email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale

3. Washington State Department of Commerce 60-Day Review

This is a non-project action. No mitigation measures have been identified.

Published January 6, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of

RICHARD A. MEYER,

Deceased.

No. 20-4-07421-4 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

December 30, 2020 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Kenneth E. Wheadon

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Meredith Davison, WSBA #51263

ADDRESS FOR MAILING

OR SERVICE:

c/o MALONE LAW GROUP PS

2208 NW Market Street, Suite 420

Seattle, WA 98107

Published December 30, 2020, January 6 & 13, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

In the Matter of the Estate of:

MARY L. WILTSHIRE, Deceased.

NO. 20-4-01868-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

H. JOHN WILTSHIRE, Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative/

Address for mailing or service:

Larry A. Jelsing, WSBA #1120

JELSING TRI WEST & ANDRUS PLLC

2926 Colby Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Published December 30, 2020, January 6 & 13, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-20-886121-BB Title Order No.: 200352776-WA-MSI OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2018-1201156 Parcel Number(s): 380208 040192 0000 PID 90420, 390220 083420 0000 PID 95290, 390220 107425 0000 PID 95318, 390208 051033 0000 PID 90422 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ISLAND HOLDINGS, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): TIMOTHY S. GRAHAM and CHRISTINE GRAHAM, as to an undivided 7.5% interest; DAVID HENRY TRUST, as to an undivided 22.4% interest; BEVERLY HENRY TRUST, as to an undivided 14.2% interest; CYNTHIA T. MUSCATEL, as to an undivided 7.4% interest; THE 2004 NEILL FAMILY TRUST, as to an undivided 7.4% interest; VALERIE LEVY, as to an undivided 7.4% interest and TIMOTHY GRAHAM and CHRISTINE GRAHAM, Trustees of the GRAHAM FAMILY TRUST, dated April 12, 2017, as to an undivided 33.7% interest Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: LTV Private Equity, Inc. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/15/2021, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: THE EAST 320 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR ALDERGROVE ROAD LYING ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE THEREOF, AND ALSO EXCEPT MALLOY ROAD LYING ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: THAT PORTION OF PARCEL B, EASTRIDGE LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME 28 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 51, LYING WITHIN A TRACT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE SOUTH 88°14’19” EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, 778.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 02°05’23” EAST 264.97 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88°14’19” EAST 78.36 FEET TO A LINE WHICH IS 425.00 FEET WEST AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE SOUTH 02°30’40” WEST 264.99 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 88°14’19” WEST 75.45 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL C: THAT PORTION OF PARCEL B, EASTRIDGE LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME 28 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 51, LYING WITHIN A TRACT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE EAST 425 FEET OF A TRACT IN NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 20, A DISTANCE OF 462 FEET EAST FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUING ON SAID SOUTH LINE EAST 825 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF THE GREAT NORTHERN RAIL ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF SAID RAIL ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY 43 5 FEET; THENCE WEST RUNNING PARALLEL WITH SAID BOUNDARY OF NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 825 FEET TO THE BOUNDARY OF THE TRACT OWNED BY HARRY WESTERLUND; THENCE SOUTH 435 FEET TO SAID POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPT THAT PORTION DESCRIBED IN DEED TO JOHN F.RIBERG AND GERALDINE FRIBERG RECORDED JUNE 10, 1993, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 930610150, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL D: A TRACT OF LAND IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE QUARTER CORNER OF THE WEST LINE OF SECTION 8; THENCE EAST ALONG QUARTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 335.56 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER RAILWAY’S SANDPIT PROPERTY, SAID CORNER BEING 300 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLE FROM CENTERLINE OF GREAT NORTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY ORIGINAL MAIN TRACK, BEING POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY AT AN ANGLE 43°44’ RIGHT PARALLEL, 300 FEET DISTANCE FROM ORIGINAL CENTERLINE, 308.47 FEET TO A POINT OPPOSITE THE END OF THE TANGENT TRACT IN THE ORIGINAL MAIN TRACK; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY PARALLEL TO THE ORIGINAL MAIN TRACK CENTERLINE 03°33’30” CURVE TO THE RIGHT 21.53 FEET THROUGH 00°46’ ANGLE TO A POINT, MOST SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF GREAT NORTHERN RAILROAD SANDPIT PROPERTY; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY AT ANGLE 16°31’ WITH TANGENT SAID CURVE AT SOUTHWEST CORNER 393.80 FEET ALONG SOUTHWESTERLY BOUNDARY SANDPIT PROPERTY TO INTERSECTION WITH SOUTHWESTERLY BOUNDARY PROPOSED 20 FEET ROADWAY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG ROADWAY BOUNDARY ARC OF CURVE TO LEFT WITH RADIUS OF 2794.93 FEET FROM TANGENT TO ARC MARKING NORTHWESTERLY ANGLE 32°16’ WITH SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER SANDPIT PROPERTY LINE TO INTERSECTION WITH EASTWEST QUARTER LINE OF SECTION 8 AT POINT THEREIN, 637.20 FEET EAST OF WEST QUARTER CORNER MEASURED ALONG; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG QUARTER LINE 301.64 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO, WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, EXCEPT TRACT SOLD FOR RAILROAD COMPANY RECORDED IN 62-D-276. EXCEPT GREAT NORTHERN RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY, ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 30 FEET CONVEYED TO STATE FOR MALLORY ROAD AS DESCRIBED IN AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 892010, ALSO EXCEPT PORTION FOR RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY, AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 899797. ALSO EXCEPT TAX NO. 5.16 AS CONVEYED, AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1030820; ALSO EXCEPT TRACT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TRACT IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE EAST ALONG SAID LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER, SOUTHWEST QUARTER, 300 FEET; THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 300 FEET, THENCE WEST AT RIGHT ANGLES 300 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, EXCEPT WEST 30 FEET THEREOF, AND EXCEPT NORTH 213.65 FEET OF WEST 237.20 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION, TOWNSHIP AND RANGE. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY; WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 6668 MALLOY ROAD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/1/2018, recorded 12/13/2018, under Instrument No. 2018-1201156 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ISLAND HOLDINGS, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of TIMOTHY S. GRAHAM and CHRISTINE GRAHAM, as to an undivided 7.5% interest; DAVID HENRY TRUST, as to an undivided 22.4% interest; BEVERLY HENRY TRUST, as to an undivided 14.2% interest; CYNTHIA T. MUSCATEL, as to an undivided 7.4% interest; THE 2004 NEILL FAMILY TRUST, as to an undivided 7.4% interest; VALERIE LEVY, as to an undivided 7.4% interest and TIMOTHY GRAHAM and CHRISTINE GRAHAM, Trustees of the GRAHAM FAMILY TRUST, dated April 12, 2017, as to an undivided 33.7% interest, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay the remaining balances due, including principal and interest, along with late charges and/or any accrued fees and costs as due pursuant to the terms of the loan documents on the maturity date of 1/1/2020, as specified in the promissory note dated 12/1/2018. Nothing in this notice shall be construed as a waiver of any fees owing to the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust pursuant to the terms of the loan documents. IV. The sum owing on the matured obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: $744,265.09. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/15/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured prior to the foreclosure sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the foreclosure sale the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the amount referenced in Paragraph IV, along with late charges, foreclosure fees and costs, any legal fees, and/or advances that have become due pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee. The written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, or the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, where applicable, with said written Notice of Default, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting or service. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/3/2020. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTOR CONCERNING LIABILITY FOR POTENTIAL DEFICIENCY JUDGMENT: Pursuant to RCW 61.24.042: (1) The guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) The guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) The guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) In any action for a deficiency, the guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. X. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. XI. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-20-886121-BB. Note: This form has been modified to account for the loan type. Dated: 10/7/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeffrey Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-20-886121-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172650 12/16/2020 1/6/2021

Published December 16, 2020 and January 6, 2021

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 09/17/2020 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No.:18-123367 Title Order No.:180232075 Grantor: Mark S. Chase, a married man Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for BlueWater Investment Trust 2018-1 Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Selene Finance LP Reference number of the deed of trust: 2070900051 Parcel number(s): 4001204924180000 Abbreviated legal description: LT 13, MAP OF CATHERINE A CLARK’S LAND Commonly known as: 8403 Kickerville Road, Blaine, WA 98230 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on February 5, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 AM at the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 13, MAP OF CATHERINE A CLARK’S LAND, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 27 RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS DEEDED FOR ROAD PURPOSES TO WHATCOM COUNTY UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 970637 AND 1378624. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated August 27, 2007, recorded September 4, 2007, under Auditor’s File No. 2070900051, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Mark S. Chase, a married man as Grantor, to First American Title Insurance Company, a California Corporation as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of World Savings Bank, FSB, its Successors and/or Assignees as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., S/B/M Wells Fargo Bank Southwest, N.A., F/K/A Wachovia Mortgage, FSB, F/K/A World Savings Bank, FSB to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for BlueWater Investment Trust 2018-1 under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2018-0801665. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the January 1, 2020 installment on in the sum of $20,814.96 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $7,528.69 as of September 17, 2020. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $28,436.87. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $428,297.36, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from December 1, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $442,651.55. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on February 5, 2021. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by January 25, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before January 25, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after January 25, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Barbara J. Chase a/k/a Barbara Joanne Chase 8403 Kickerville Road Blaine, WA 98230 Estate of Mark S. Chase a/k/a Mark Steven Chase 8403 Kickerville Road Blaine, WA 98230 Heirs and Devisees of Mark S. Chase 8403 Kickerville Road Blaine, WA 98230 Braden Chase, Son of Mark S. Chase, deceased 8403 Kickerville Road Blaine, WA 98230 Landon Chase, Son of Mark S. Chase, deceased c/o Barbara J. Chase 8403 Kickerville Road Blaine, WA 98230 Occupant(s) 8403 Kickerville Road Blaine, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail on April 30, 2019 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on April 30, 2019 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The declaration by the beneficiary pursuant to RCW 61.24.030(7)(a) was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the above addresses on April 30, 2019, proof of which is in possession of the Trustee. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 17th day of September, 2020 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 17th day of September, 2020, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Kira Lynch Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 10/6/2020 KIRA LYNCH NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON COMMISSION EXPIRES OCT. 6, 2020 NPP0371506 To: FERNDALE RECORD 01/06/2021, 01/27/2021

Published January 6 & 27, 2021