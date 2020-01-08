LEGALS- JANUARY 8, 2020

FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below.Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 Ferndale City Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale.Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner.Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting.For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: January 08, 2020

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: January 21, 2020

APPLICANT: Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Inc. – Kym Van Dyke

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19014-SPR, 19004-CUP, 19014-SE

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 2240 Grandview Road, Parcel Number 390206 340063 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the construction of a travel center including a convenience store, truck and passenger vehicle fuel pumps, a tire and lube facility, a fast food drive-thru, passenger vehicle parking stalls and truck parking stalls.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a Conditional Use Permit from the Hearing Examiner for the proposed use.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 08, 2020 – January 21, 2020

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published January 8, 2020

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 Ferndale City Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: January 08, 2020

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: January 21, 2020

APPLICANT: Riley Sweeney, City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 19004-SH, 19020-SE, 19002-VAR

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at VanderYacht Park on parcel number 390220258059 addressed 1945 Washington Street.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes the installation of a restroom facility (vault toilet) within VanderYacht park adjacent to the existing parking lot. The structure is proposed to be “wet-proofed” which requires a formal variance to Ferndale Municipal Code Chapter 15.24 Floodplain Management, subject to review by the Ferndale Hearing Examiner.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a Variance from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 08, 2020 – January 21, 2020

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published January 8, 2020

LEGAL

SECTION 00 11 16 – invitation to Bid

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Ferndale Shop Well #2 – Wellhouse Project

Bid Date: January 30th, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Pre-Bid Meeting: January 23rd, 2020 – 1:00 PM

Engineer: Wilson Engineering LLC, Bellingham, WA

Engineers Estimate: $800,000 to $1,200,000 (including sales tax)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Sealed bids will be received from contractors by the Public Works Director, City of Ferndale, 2095 Main Street, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248 until 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30th, 2020 for the Ferndale Shop Well #2 Building. All bids shall be received in sealed envelopes with “FERNDALE SHOP WELL #2 – WELLHOUSE” marked plainly thereon. The Project involves the proposed wellhouse construction work per contract documents. Said bids will then and there be opened and read aloud. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at the bid opening. Bids received after the time fixed for opening cannot be considered.

Please contact either Jeff Christner or Kenna Wurden-Foster, Wilson Engineering, (360) 733-6100, for project information. Only bids from bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents and have requested to be listed on the Planholders’ List, will be accepted. Copies of plans and specifications are on file for review at the City of Ferndale Public Works Department, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. Hard copies are available for purchase ($200 non-refundable fee), or may be downloaded from the project website at https://wilsonengineering.com/bidding-documents/

A deposit in the form of a postal money order, cashier’s check, or bond in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must be submitted with each bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into a contract or furnish a satisfactory contract bond within the time stated in the specifications, the deposit shall be forfeited to the City.

There will be A non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting for the Project held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 23nd, 2020, at City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248. A site visit to the Ferndale Shop Well #2 site will follow the meeting.

The City shall reject any bid not accompanied by bid security. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids if such action is in the best interest of the City. The City of Ferndale is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids.

All bidders must be licensed contractors registered in the State of Washington. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. Contractor will be required to obtain a City of Ferndale business license prior to mobilization.

***END OF SECTION***

Published January 8 & 15, 2020

LEGAL

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of January 6, 2020

Ordinance #2125

An ordinance amending the unified fee schedule

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published January 8, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-863791-RM

Title Order No.: 1108082

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2016-1202877

Parcel Number(s): 3802232252520000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: BRANDON K. PICKETT, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Freedom Mortgage

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/17/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

A TRACT OF LAND IN SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 60 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SEAVIEW GARDEN, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 16, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND 20 FEET SOUTH OF THE OLYMPIC PORTLAND CEMENT COMPANY’S RIGHT OF WAY RUNNING SOUTHERLY PARALLEL TO AND 60 FEET FROM THE WEST LINE OF SEAVIEW GARDENS, 200 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY 60 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SEAVIEW GARDENS; THENCE NORTHERLY ON SAID LINE TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SEAVIEW GARDENS; THENCE WESTERLY AND 20 FEET SOUTHERLY FROM THE OLYMPIC PORTLAND CEMENT COMPANY’S RIGHT OF WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO WHATCOM COUNTY FOR ROAD PURPOSES BY DEED RECORDED JULY 22, 1926, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 312152. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 713 MARINE DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225-1529 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/15/2016, recorded 12/22/2016, under Instrument No. 2016-1202877 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from BRANDON K. PICKETT, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN , as grantor(s), to COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0102356.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $11,480.79.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $154,128.94, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/17/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/6/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/6/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/6/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/2/2019.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-863791-RM. Dated: 9/13/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-863791-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0156721

Published December 18, 2019 and January 8, 2020