LEGALS- July 13, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-17-785728-SW Title Order No.: 8735429 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070902804 Parcel Number(s): 405123 231535 0000, 150778 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: SHERYL DARLENE LARSON A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF10 Master Participation Trust Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Fay Servicing, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/22/2022, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 12, PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VIEW, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8475 ALDER WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/13/2007, recorded 9/21/2007, under Instrument No. 2070902804 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from SHERYL DARLENE LARSON A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF10 Master Participation Trust, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150300408 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $68,606.62. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $156,138.08, together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2016 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/22/2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/11/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/11/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/11/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/30/2018. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-17-785728-SW. Dated: 3/7/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-785728-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0177215 6/22/2022 7/13/2022

Published June 22 & July 13, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-854879-BB Title Order No.: 190750489-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2060801243 Parcel Number(s): 370307 186527 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JOSEPH S PADILLA, AN UNMARRIED INDIVIDUAL, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/22/2022, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 37 & 38 BLOCK 4, PLAT OF CONNELLY ADDITION, FAIRHAVEN, WASHINGTON, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 85, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2903 COWGILL AVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/2/2006, recorded 8/8/2006, under Instrument No. 2060801243 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JOSEPH S PADILLA, AN UNMARRIED INDIVIDUAL, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150400160 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $49,121.85. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $142,247.06, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2018 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/22/2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/11/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/11/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/11/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 5/16/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-854879-BB. Dated: 3/14/2022 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-854879-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0177313 6/22/2022 7/13/2022

Published June 22 & July 13, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

PHYLLIS G. WILLIAMS, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00632-37

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION June 29, 2022

NOTICE AGENT

JERRY WILLIAMS

8801 Osprey Road

Blaine, WA 98230

Attorney for Notice Agent:

ANDREW W. HEINZ, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC,

300 North Commercial St.,

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published June 29, July 6 & 13, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JEAN MARIE SIMON, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-00615-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: JUNE 29, 2022

Personal Representative: JULIE SIMON BROBERG

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o attorney for personal representative

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published June 29, July 6 & 13, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

BETTY M. HUGG, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00661-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: JULY 13, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: ETHAN HUGG

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

c/o Attorney for Personal Representative:

Graham Buchanan, WSBA #52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 22-4-00661-37

Published July 13, 20 & 27, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Evans/Kenney Partnership, LLC, 13109 – 41st Avenue NE, Marysville, WA, 98271 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit for the Evans/Kenney Industrial Park, located at 4546 Wynn Road in Whatcom County, WA. This project has involved 0.7 acres of soil disturbance for commercial construction activities. The receiving water is an on-site wetland area, which flows into a tributary of Silver Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in the Department’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, Water Quality Program, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.

Published July 6 & 13, 2022

Douglas Farm, LLC, 504 E Fairhaven Ave Burlington, WA 98233-1846, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Douglas Farm, is located at 2396 Douglas Rd in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 7.7 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Residential, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Schell Creek/Ditch.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

[email protected], or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published July 13 & 20, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

In The SUPERIOR COURT OF the State of Arizona In and For Navajo County Juvenile Court

In Re the Matter of:

AVA KIMBERLY LYNN RAINEY,

DOB: 03/21/2016,

A Minor Child.

Case No.: SV202200005

ORDER TO APPEAR RE: HEARING ON PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

READ ME: This is an important Court Order that affects your rights. Read this Order carefully. If you do not understand this Order, contact a lawyer for help. All parties, whether represented by attorneys or not, must be present. If there is a failure to appear, the court may make such orders as are just, including granting the relief requested by the party who does appear.

Based on documents filed and pursuant to Arizona Law,

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT YOU, TIMOTHY TRAVIS WILLIAM RAINEY, appear at the time and place stated below so that the court can determine whether the relief asked for in the Petition or Motion should be granted.

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 8-535(A) of the Arizona Rules of Procedure Juvenile Court, Termination of Parental Rights and Rule 64(C) Parental Rights, you have the right to appear as a party in this proceeding. The failure of a parent to appear at the initial hearing, the pretrial conference, the status conference or the termination adjudication hearing without good cause may result in an adjudication terminating the parent-child relationship of that parent.

Furthermore, failure to appear at the initial hearing, the pretrial conference, the status conference or the termination adjudication hearing without good cause may result in a finding that the parent, guardian or Indian custodian has waived legal rights, and is deemed to have admitted the allegations in the motion or petition for termination. The notice shall advise the parent, guardian or Indian custodian that the hearings may proceed in their absence that their parental rights may be terminated.

INFORMATION ABOUT COURT HEARING TO BE HELD:

NAME OF JUDICIAL OFFICER: Michala Ruechel

DATE AND TIME OF HEARING: July 5, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.

PLACE OF HEARING: Holbrook

TIME ALLOTTED FOR HEARING: 15 minutes

EVIDENCE WILL: be taken

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a true copy of this “Order to Appear-Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship” and a true copy of the document filed with the Response shall be served by the moving party on the parties who are required to appear, and a true copy of these documents shall be mailed/served immediately to parties who have appeared in this action.

Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities must be made to the office of the Judge or Commissioner scheduled to hear this case five (5) days before your scheduled court date.

Dated May 24, 2022

Judge of the Superior Court: Michala Ruechel

Published June 22, 29 & July 6, 13, 2022