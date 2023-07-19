LEGALS- July 19, 2023

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of July 17, 2023.

Ordinance #2224

An ordinance adopting the 2022 Buildable Lands Report

Ordinance #2225

And ordinance closing funds #106 & #107

Ordinance #2226

An ordinance creating a new fund for civic campus revenues and expenditures

Ordinance #2227

An ordinance correcting an error in the vacation of a portion of Kope Road

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website, (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published July 19, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed comprehensive plan amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 588 010 543#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 19, 2023

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale is proposing to update the Transportation Element of the Comprehensive Plan to accomplish the following goals: Change the Level of Service (LOS) for signalized intersections from LOS C to LOS D, change the LOS for unsignalized intersections from LOS D to LOS E, remove the Concurrency Corridor from Slater Road, revise the project list reflect the change in zoning along Main Street and remove references to the Main Street Master Plan, revise the project list to remove completed projects and add new projects, removing a future local connection along Shannon Avenue, revise the Traffic Impact Fee accordingly.

This is a non-project action.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission to the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

July 19, 2023 – August 09, 2023

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published July 19, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zone text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 09, 2023. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 588 010 543#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 19, 2023

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide (multiple zones)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes amending Ferndale Municipal Code 18.34 Accessory Dwelling Units. The amendment consists of easing the barriers to the construction and use of accessory dwelling units.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission to the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

July 19, 2023 – August 09, 2023

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published July 19, 2023

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON 108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-23-952609-RM Title Order No.: 230038341-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2021-1201326 Parcel Number(s): 400522 346042 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JEFFREY CALLAN JEWETT, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/28/2023, at 10:00 AM At main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 62, PLAT OF PARADISE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB, DIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 156 AND 157, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8132 PONY EXPRESS WAY, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/8/2021, recorded 12/8/2021, under Instrument No. 2021-1201326 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JEFFREY CALLAN JEWETT, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2022-1200356. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $25,955.17. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $342,401.52, together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2022 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/28/2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/17/2023 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/17/2023 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/17/2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 2/10/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-23-952609-RM. Dated: 3/16/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-23-952609-RM Sale Line: 855 238-5118 or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0184712 6/28/2023 7/19/2023

Published June 28 & July 19, 2023

TS No WA07000028-23-1 TO No 230037244-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JOHN T. WILLIAMS, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE AND AS SURVIVING SPOUSE OF KATHLEEN A. FITZGERALD, DECEASED Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Longbridge Financial, LLC Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, INC. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: as Instrument Number 2018-0102380 Parcel Number: 390208-475055-0000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 18, 2023, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: A TRACT IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT 830.00 FEET WEST OF THE SECTION CORNER COMMON TO SECTIONS 16, 17, 8, AND 9, SAID TOWNSHIP AND RANGE, AND 490.00 FEET NORTH OF THE SECTION LINE COMMON TO SECTIONS 8 AND 17, SAID TOWNSHIP AND RANGE, WHICH POINT IS THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS TRACT; THENCE CONTINUE NORTHERLY 150.00 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 8, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 150.00; THENCE WEST 400.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: A TRACT OF LAND IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 8, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT 830.00 FEET WEST AND 490.00 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHEAST SECTION CORNER OF SAID SECTION 8; THENCE NORTH 150.00 FEET; THENCE EAST 109.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 150.00 FEET; THENCE WEST 109.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL A-1:A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY AND ACCESS AND INGRESS AND EGRESS 60.00 FEET IN WIDTH ADJOINING THE WEST LINE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: A TRACT IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT 30.00 FEET NORTH AND 150.00 FEET WEST OF THE SECTION CORNER COMMON TO SECTIONS 16, 17, 8, AND 9, SAID TOWNSHIP AND RANGE; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 8, A DISTANCE OF 551.00 FEET; THENCE EAST 136.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY, WEST LINE A DISTANCE OF 59.00 FEET; THENCE WEST 416.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 547.55 FEET;THENCE CONTINUE SOUTHWESTERLY ON A CURVE 52 DEGREES 19`04” LENGTH 71.65, RADIUS 80, TO THE NORTH LINE OF TRIGG ROAD; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF TRIGG ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 310.00 FEET AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 390208-475055-0000 More commonly known as 6541 TIMMERMAN LANE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 17, 2018, executed by JOHN T. WILLIAMS, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE AND AS SURVIVING SPOUSE OF KATHLEEN A. FITZGERALD, DECEASED as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for SYNERGY ONE LENDING, INC. DBA: RETIREMENT FUNDING SOLUTIONS, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded January 22, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0102380 and the beneficial interest was assigned to LONGBRIDGE FINANCIAL LLC and recorded November 28, 2022 as Instrument Number 2022-1101923 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Longbridge Financial, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the death of all mortgagors, pursuant to paragraph 6(A)(I) under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 10(A)(I) of the Deed of Trust. PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE INFORMATION Principal Balance as of April 30,2023 $88,552.71 Interest due through April 30, 2023 $25,164.03 TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND INTEREST DUE: $114,451.15 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: January 17, 2018 Note Amount:$315,000.00 Interest Paid To: September 7, 2022 Next Due Date: October 7, 2022 Current Beneficiary: Longbridge Financial, LLC Contact Phone No: 800-441-4428 Address: 101 West Louis Henna Blvd. Suite 450, Austin, TX 78728 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $88,552.71, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on August 18, 2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be paid by August 7, 2023, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before August 7, 2023 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is paid and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the August 7, 2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Longbridge Financial, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN T WILLIAMS 6541 TIMMERMAN LANE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 JOHN T WILLIAMS 6541 TIMMERMAN LANE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail on March 16, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted March 15, 2023 in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Dated: April 17,2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 91079, Pub Dates: 7/19/2023, 8/9/2023, FERNDALE RECORD

Published July 19 & August 9, 2023