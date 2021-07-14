LEGALS- July 21, 2021

FERNDALE
Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of July 19, 2021.
Ordinance #2173
An ordinance amending FMC 18.32 regarding duplexes in single family zones
Ordinance #2174
An ordinance amending accessory dwelling unit regulations
Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request
Susan Duncan, City Clerk
Published July 21, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.
Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 03, 201. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 672 186 28#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.
DATE OF NOTICE: July 21, 2021
APPLICANT:
Terry and Renee Dawn
APPLICANT’S AGENT:
Ramon Llanos, LDES, Inc.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at 0 Bridge Street, Parcel Number 390229 155529 0000
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the construction of eight multifamily residential units on the Property with storm, sewer, water and dry utilities as well as paved parking and landscaping.
The project is located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and is in the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The multifamily development is located in the Residential Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit is required.
REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial permit from the Hearing Examiner.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 21, 2021 – August 03, 2021
CONTACT:
Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner
Public Comment: [email protected]
Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248
City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248
Phone: (360) 685-2368
Published July 21, 2021
DATE OF NOTICE: July 21, 2021
APPLICANT:
Stonewood Construction LLC
APPLICANT’S AGENT:
Ramon Llanos, LDES, Inc.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at 5698 Second Ave, Parcel Number 390229 147544 0000
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the construction of six multifamily residential units on the Property with storm, sewer, water and dry utilities as well as paved parking and landscaping.
The project is located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and is in the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The multifamily development is located in the Residential Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit is required.
REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial permit from the Hearing Examiner.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 21, 2021 – August 03, 2021
CONTACT:
Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner
Public Comment:
[email protected]
Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248
City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248
Phone: (360) 685-2368
Published July 21, 2021
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
LINDA A. MASCARIN (aka Orlinda A. Mascarin and Orlinda E. Mascarin), Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00471-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
July 14, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Paula O. Chu
303 Beacon Road
Bellingham, WA 98229
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00471-37
Published July 14, 21 & 28, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
ROBERTA L. SCHENK, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00541-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: EVAN JONES
The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrator or the Co-Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
July 14, 2021
ADMINISTRATOR: KEITH
SCHENK and THERESA TAYLOR
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 12074 Discovery Dr.
Burlington, WA 98233
Attorney for Administrator:
Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00541-37
Published July 14, 21 & 28, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
HELEN A. DAHLGREN, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00550-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION July 21, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Daniel L. Dahlgren
2920 Northshore Road
Bellingham, WA 98226
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00550-37
Published July 21, 28 & August 4, 2021