LEGALS- July 21, 2021

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of July 19, 2021.

Ordinance #2173

An ordinance amending FMC 18.32 regarding duplexes in single family zones

Ordinance #2174

An ordinance amending accessory dwelling unit regulations

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published July 21, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 03, 201. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 672 186 28#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 21, 2021

APPLICANT:

Terry and Renee Dawn

APPLICANT’S AGENT:

Ramon Llanos, LDES, Inc.

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at 0 Bridge Street, Parcel Number 390229 155529 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the construction of eight multifamily residential units on the Property with storm, sewer, water and dry utilities as well as paved parking and landscaping.

The project is located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and is in the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The multifamily development is located in the Residential Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial permit from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 21, 2021 – August 03, 2021

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published July 21, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Hearing Examiner beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 03, 201. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/hearings then click on Attend Latest Hearing Examiner Meeting (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1-253-220-4085 and entering conference ID: 672 186 28#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: July 21, 2021

APPLICANT:

Stonewood Construction LLC

APPLICANT’S AGENT:

Ramon Llanos, LDES, Inc.

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at 5698 Second Ave, Parcel Number 390229 147544 0000

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the construction of six multifamily residential units on the Property with storm, sewer, water and dry utilities as well as paved parking and landscaping.

The project is located within the FEMA 100-year floodplain and is in the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The multifamily development is located in the Residential Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial permit from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: July 21, 2021 – August 03, 2021

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comment:

[email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Published July 21, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

LINDA A. MASCARIN (aka Orlinda A. Mascarin and Orlinda E. Mascarin), Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00471-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

July 14, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Paula O. Chu

303 Beacon Road

Bellingham, WA 98229

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00471-37

Published July 14, 21 & 28, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

ROBERTA L. SCHENK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00541-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: EVAN JONES

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrator or the Co-Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

July 14, 2021

ADMINISTRATOR: KEITH

SCHENK and THERESA TAYLOR

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 12074 Discovery Dr.

Burlington, WA 98233

Attorney for Administrator:

Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA# 52603

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00541-37

Published July 14, 21 & 28, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

HELEN A. DAHLGREN, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00550-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION July 21, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Daniel L. Dahlgren

2920 Northshore Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00550-37

Published July 21, 28 & August 4, 2021