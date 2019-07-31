LEGALS- JULY 31, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

STATE OF WASHINGTON

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

LEGAL NOTICE

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is entering into negotiations on Lease No. 52-A82603, which is a communication site lease located at Sumas Mountain in Section 36, Township 40 North, Range 4 East, W.M., Whatcom County. DNR intends to enter into another 10 year term with the lessee. Comments or questions should be directed to Jamie Hitt at DNR’s Northwest Region office, 919 North Township St., Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284, phone (360) 856-3500.

Published July 31, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 04/19/2019 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

File No.: 19-124831

Title Order No.: 8751013

Grantor: Howard A Hampton and Elaine C Hampton, husband and wife

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Reference number of the deed of trust: 2030907136

Parcel number(s): 400527 099370 0000

PID 143487

Abbreviated legal description: LOT 46, PLAT OF PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIV NO. 2A Commonly known as: 462 Sprague Valley Drive, Maple Falls, WA 98266

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on August 30, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am at Whatcom County Courthouse (Main Entrance), 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 46, Plat of Peaceful Valley, Division No. 2A, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 15 of Plats, Pages 44 through 48, inclusive records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated September 23, 2003, recorded September 26, 2003, under Auditor’s File No. 2030907136, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Howard A Hampton and Elaine C Hampton, husband and wife as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Whidbey Island Bank as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Whidbey Island Bank to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2031202961.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the October 1, 2018 installment on in the sum of $4,604.18 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,219.31 as of April 16, 2019. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $6,870.19. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $45,964.16, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from September 1, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $49,852.41. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on August 30, 2019. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by August 19, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before August 19, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after August 19, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Howard A. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Elaine C. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Elaine C. Hampton 4250 Spring Creek LN A Bellingham, WA 98226 Elaine C. Hampton 4015 Eliza AVE TRLR 33 Bellingham, WA 98226 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Howard A. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Elaine C. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Elaine C. Hampton 4250 Spring Creek LN A Bellingham, WA 98226 by both first class and certified mail on March 13, 2019 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on March 13, 2019 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60.

XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” Howard A. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Elaine C. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Elaine C. Hampton 4250 Spring Creek LN A Bellingham, WA 98226 Elaine C. Hampton 4015 Eliza AVE TRLR 33 Bellingham, WA 98226 Occupant(s) 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Howard A. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Elaine C. Hampton 462 Sprague Valley Drive Maple Falls, WA 98266 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Elaine C. Hampton 4250 Spring Creek LN A Bellingham, WA 98226 Peaceful Valley Country Club R/A: Peaceful Valley Country Club 8225 Kendall RD Maple Falls, WA 98266

XIII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt.

DATED this 18th day of April, 2019 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787

ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 18th day of April, 2019, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Natalie Taras Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 3/12/22 NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON NATALIE TARAS MY COMMISSION EXPIRES MARCH 12, 2022 NPP0352468 To: FERNDALE RECORD

Published July 31 and August 21, 2019

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

Trustee Sale No.: WA-17-785728-SW

Title Order No.: 8735429

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2070902804

Parcel Number(s): 405123 231535 0000, 150778

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: SHERYL DARLENE LARSON A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SEPARATE ESTATE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 8/30/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 12, PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VIEW, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 94, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 8475 ALDER WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/13/2007, recorded 9/21/2007, under Instrument No. 2070902804 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from SHERYL DARLENE LARSON A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0200975

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $31,272.82.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $156,138.08, together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 8/30/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 8/19/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 8/19/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 8/19/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/30/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-17-785728-SW.

Dated: 4/22/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Patrick Lynch, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-785728-SW

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0152413

Published July 31 and August 21, 2019

LEGAL

TS No WA08000047-19-1 TO

No 190701492

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Grantor: PAULA L CASEY, A SINGLE PERSON

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: LANDSAFE TITLE OF WASHINGTON

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bank of America, N.A.

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2071100570 Parcel Number: 380134 413039 0000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 30, 2019, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 11, GOOSEBERRY POINT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 90, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 380134 413039 0000 More commonly known as 3419 LENA RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-9206 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 12, 2007, executed by PAULA L CASEY, A SINGLE PERSON as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded November 5, 2007 as Instrument No. 2071100570 and the beneficial interest was assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. and recorded April 30, 2015 as Instrument Number 20150403360 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From October 1, 2018 To April 17, 2019 Number of Payments 7 $280.83 Total $1,965.81 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION October 1, 2018 April 17, 2019 0 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: October 12, 2007 Note Amount:$35,000.00 Interest Paid To: September 1, 2018 Next Due Date: October 1, 2018 Current Beneficiary: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Contact Phone No: 800-669-6650 Address: 7105 Corporate Drive, Building C, Plano, TX 75024

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $30,804.95, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on August 30, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by August 19, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before August 19, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the August 19, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS PAULA L CASEY 3419 LENA RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-9206 PAULA L CASEY PO BOX 378, ANACORTES, WA 98221 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PAULA L CASEY 3419 LENA RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-9206 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PAULA L CASEY PO BOX 378, ANACORTES, WA 98221 by both first class and certified mail on March 14, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place March 14, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: April 29, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 59173.

Published July 31 and August 21, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 19-2-00088-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION ON REAL PROPERTY

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership

Defendant(s).

TO: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM OCUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, The Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment. IF RETURN OF WRIT IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS, THE RETURN ON THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL THIRTY (30) DAYS.

On May 14, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, the Estate of William M. Douglas, Deceased. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal: $3,305.79

(b) Attorney’s Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,204.37

(d) Amount actually due: $8,010.16, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorneys’ fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Lot 99, Plat of the Glen at Maple Falls, Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 13 of Plats, Pages 28 through 37, inclusive, records of Whatcom County, Washington; situated in Whatcom County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No: 400536 430217 0000/ P145056

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley, JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this day of , 201.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 and August 7, 2019

LEGAL

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-01621-3

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On August 30, 2018, SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVIING L.L.LC., a limited liablity company obtained an Order of Entry of Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom, against defendants KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AN DDEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL (collectively “Defendants”).

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 4200 Valley Hwy( No 9), Deming, WA 98244 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN;

SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY; BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 330 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIEPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO VALLEY HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 16 FEET; THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT 330 FEET SOUTH 16 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE EAST 16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; EXCEPT THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 800 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; AND EXCEPT ROADS; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MOBILE HOME, YEAR 1991, MAKE KIT, SIZE 60 X 28, VIN #R9277W19SN1344AB, WHICH IS AFFIXED HERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF AND WHICH THE GRANTORS AGREE SHALL NOT BE SEVERED OR REMOVED THEREOFFROM

Whatcom County Assessor’s Tax Account Numbers:

380508360213000, 3805083602130001.

Commonly referred to as : 4200 Valley Hwy (No 9), Deming, WA 98244 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through May 30, 2019 is $119,238.30 consisting of the following: the judgment amount of $98,736.94 principal and interest; $9,954.79 awarded for fees; $4,853.20 awarded for attorney’s fees and costs; plus additional pre-judgment interest accruing from June 01, 2018 through the date of entry of the Judgment on August 30, 2018, of $1,484.52 ($16.3134 per diem x 91 days); plus post-judgment interest accruing after September 14, 2018 at the rate of 7.50% per annum, of $4,208.85 ($16.3134 per diem x 258 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts of advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said said as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the Plaintiff is informed and believes the Subject Property is and has been abandoned for at least 6 months and therefore the provisions of RCW 6.12.093 are applicable and there is no period of redemption following the sale of the Subject Property.

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley JR, Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 11th day of June, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, August 23, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published July 10, 17, 24 & 31 and August 7 & 14, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 19-2-00088-37

THE GLEN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF WILLIAM M. DOUGLAS, DECEASED, AND THE GLEN COMPANY, a Washington limited liability partnership, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: XXXX GOLDRUSH CIRCLE, MAPLE FALLS, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 99, PLAT OF THE GLEN AT MAPLE FALLS, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 28 THROUGH 37, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400536 430217 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, August 16, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,010.16 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

MATT PAXTON

1500 RAILROAD AVENUE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published July 17, 24 & 31 and August 7, 2019

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-01621-3

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING L.L.C., a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: KENNETH R. CARROL, an individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BEVERLY R. CARROL; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 4200 VALLEY HWY, DEMING, WA 98244

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A: THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN;

SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY; BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 330 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIEPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO VALLEY HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 16 FEET; THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID EL PASO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO A POINT 330 FEET SOUTH 16 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE EAST 16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; EXCEPT THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 800 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF; AND EXCEPT ROADS; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MOBILE HOME, YEAR 1991, MAKE KIT, SIZE 60 X 28, VIN #R9277W19SN1344AB, WHICH IS AFFIXED HERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF AND WHICH THE GRANTORS AGREE SHALL NOT BE SEVERED OR REMOVED THEREOFFROM

TAX PARCEL NO. 380508 360213 0000; 380508 360213 0001

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, August 23, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $119,238.30 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP

KINGSTON BOWEN

11335 NE 122ND, SUITE 105

KIRKLAND, WA 98034

206.209.0375

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published July 24 & 31 and August 7 & 14, 2019