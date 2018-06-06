Legals- June 6, 2018

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed street vacation request described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Public Works Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 384-4006.

DATE OF NOTICE: May 30, 2018

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Intersection of Douglas and South Church Road

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a road vacation consistent with the previously approved preliminary plat for Skyview Ridge, which required the realignment of the South Church/Douglas Road intersection. The realignment of the intersection required dedication of property from the parcel to the north. The proposed vacation would vacate a similarly sized area to the south of the intersection. The delineation of property to be vacated is included on the approved preliminary plat.

Pursuant to RCW 35.79.010, on May 7, 2018 the City Council adopted a resolution fixing June 18, 2018 as the date for a public hearing. This notice provides official public notice of this hearing.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): Approval for the City to vacate the public’s rights to the right of way at this location.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: May 30, 2018 – June 18, 2018 at 5:00pm

CONTACT: Kevin Renz, Public Works Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2376

[email protected]

Published May 30 and June 6, 2018

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of June 4, 2018

Ordinance #2051

An ordinance amending the Unified Fee Code

Ordinance #2052

An ordinance establishing a Pioneer Pathways Construction Fund

Ordinance #2053

An ordinance closing the Church Road Construction Fund

Ordinance #2054

An ordinance amending the 2018 Budget

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, CMC, City Clerk

June 6, 2018

Published June 6, 2018

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Larry Madsen

APPLICATION NUMBER: 18004-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: May 1, 2018

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located west of Portal Way, east of Interstate 5, in the 6300 Block of Portal Way, parcel number: 39021701974150000, addressed as 6365 Portal Way. in Ferndale, WA.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Development of 17 storage buildings and one office building in two phases. The project includes retaining walls, dry utilities, pavement, water, sewer and storm improvements.

The project will include approximately 9,500 cubic yards of cut material and 19,500 cubic yards of fill material.

The project exceeds the minimum threshold of combined 1,000 cubic yards and fill and grade therefore a SEPA checklist is required.

The applicant proposes to construct up to 77,000 square feet of storage units. This exceeds the minimum threshold of 30,000 square feet of gross floor area therefore a SEPA checklist is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: June 6 – 20, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Site Plan Review, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Commercial Building Permit, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project.

EARTH: An erosion control plan will be implemented to comply with the NPDES construction stormwater permit and guidance. Construction Stormwater Pollution Prevention (SWPPP) will include erosion control BMPs implemented in accordance with the 2014 Department of Ecology manual (or latest addition adopted by the City).

Watering during construction to alleviate the impact of dust is required.

AIR: The project will include dust control measure such as applications of water to control dust and construction equipment operation will be limited to daylight hours.

AESTHETICS: Any facades visible from Interstate Five and Portal Way shall be articulated to reduce the massive scale and the uniform, impersonal appearances of buildings that are adjacent to or visible from primary public roadways, including Interstate Five, and provide visual interest that will be consistent with the community’s identity,

character, and scale. Facades, exterior walls and entryways shall provide consistent architectural treatment. A sample concept plan of materials, design and screening of the commercial buildings shall be submitted and approved by the planning division prior to site

plan approval.

WATER: Applicant will install or preserve measures to comply with the 2014 Ecology guidelines and the required National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

PLANTS: Landscaping will be consistent with City standards.

NOISE: Construction hours shall be limited to 7AM-6PM.

LIGHT AND GLARE: Building and parking area lighting will be screed and directed downward.

TRANSPORTATION: Traffic control, or haul routes (if applicable) shall be coordinated through the Public Works Department.

Compliance with City traffic concurrency is required. Payment of traffic impact fees and installation of street frontage improvements is required.

CULTURAL RESOURCES: Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources: Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Gretchen Kaehler, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published June 6, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

TS No.: WA-16-747528-SW

APN No.: 400233-345542-0000, 127134

Title Order No.: 8670220

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): Kathern Greenwood

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND

Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2061003775

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/6/2018, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: BEING LOT NUMBER LOT: 3 BLOCK: 2 IN WILLEYS LAKE TERRACE DIV 02 AS SHOWN IN THE RECORDED PLAT/MAP THEREOF IN 12-13. OF WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDS. MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 3, BLOCK 2, “PLAT OF WILLEY’S LAKE TERRACE, DIVISION NO. 2,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 12 OF PLATS, PAGE 13, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE. SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1461 Farm DR, Ferndale, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/25/2006, recorded 10/24/2006, under Instrument No. 2061003775 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KATHERN A GREENWOOD UNMARRIED, as grantor(s), to U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which is held by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND, the Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $73,364.16.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $99,654.03, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/10/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/6/2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/25/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/25/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/25/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/18/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Dated: 2/22/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lyndsay Craig, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number : WA-16-747528-SW IDSPub #0137610 6/6/2018 6/27/2018

Published June 6 and 27, 2018.

TS No WA08000293-17-1-FT

APN 4004311875340000 TO

No 170483893-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 6, 2018, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: A TRACT IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 40 WEST, RANGE 4 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, BEGINNING AT A POINT 540 FEET WEST AND 215 FEET SOUTH OF THE QUARTER SECTION CORNER ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID SECTION; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 55 FEET, THENCE WEST 106.5 FEET, THENCE NORTH 55 FEET, THENCE EAST 106.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM AND STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 4004311875340000 More commonly known as 110 S HARKNESS ST, EVERSON, WA 98247 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of August 25, 2006, executed by EPIFANIO LONGORIA, KATHLEEN LONGORIA, HUSBAND & WIFE, EPIFANIO LONGORIA JR as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. as original Beneficiary recorded October 17, 2006 as Instrument No. 2061002532 and re-recorded July 26, 2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0702966 and the beneficial interest was assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee in trust for ChaseFlex Multi-Class Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 and recorded December 8, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-1200958 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee in trust for ChaseFlex Multi-Class Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee in trust for ChaseFlex Multi-Class Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 Contact Phone No: (888) 349-8955 Address: 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From April 1, 2016 To February 28, 2018

Number of Payments 12 $999.76

11 $1,050.33

Total $23,550.75

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION April 1, 2016 February 28, 2018

$76.80

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: August 25, 2006

Note Amount: $180,000.00

Interest Paid To: March 1, 2016

Next Due Date: April 1, 2016

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $153,512.55, $49,000.00 in deferred principal, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on July 6, 2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by June 25, 2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before June 25, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the June 25, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee in trust for ChaseFlex Multi-Class Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

EPIFANIO LONGORIA JR

110 S HARKNESS ST,

EVERSON, WA 98247

EPIFANIO LONGORIA JR

PO BOX 353,

EVERSON, WA 98247-0353

EPIFANIO LONGORIA

110 S HARKNESS ST,

EVERSON, WA 98247

EPIFANIO LONGORIA

PO BOX 353,

EVERSON, WA 98247-0353

KATHLEEN LONGORIA

110 S HARKNESS ST,

EVERSON, WA 98247

KATHLEEN LONGORIA

3205 SO PASS RD,

EVERSON, WA 98247

KATHLEEN LONGORIA

PO BOX 353,

EVERSON, WA 98247-0353

by both first class and certified mail on January 16, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place January 16, 2018 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060;

Dated: February 28, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

500 Union Street, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456

TDD: (800) 833-6388

For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766ISL

Number 37991, Pub Dates: 06/06/2018, 06/27/2018, FERNDALE RECORD

Published June 6 and 27, 2018.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

TS No.: WA-17-800792-SH

APN No.: 79288 / 3803321575450034

Title Order No.: 8722574

Deed of Trust Grantor(s): DICK C SWOPE, LESLIE A SWOPE

Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS NOMINEE FOR PIERCE COMMERCIAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2080501920

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 7/6/2018, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON, ID# 380332 157545 0034, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS UNIT NO. 1366, BUILDING NO. 3, MARQUIS MANOR CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1247446 AND PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS THEREOF, RECORDED APRIL 28, 1971, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1092675 AND AS AMENDED FEBRUARY 26, 1974 UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1156008. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1366 ORLEANS ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229-2015 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/25/2008, recorded 5/13/2008, under Instrument No. 2080501920 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from DICK C. SWOPE AND LESLIE A. SWOPE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to TICOR TITLE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS NOMINEE FOR PIERCE COMMERCIAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2111101419.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,496.26.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $131,084.62, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/6/2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/25/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/25/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/25/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/5/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Dated: 2/23/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp.

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

(866) 645-7711

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98104

(866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-800792-SH IDSPub #0137655 6/6/2018 6/27/2018

Published June 6 and 27, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Giang Truong, 1863 Main St Ste 111 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Truong Development, is located on the West side of the Legoe Ave at intersection of Siddle Ln and Legoe Ave in Ferndale, Whatcom county.

This project involves 1.39 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Residential, Utilities construction activities.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published June 6 and 13, 2018

Northwest Indian College hereby provides notice that it has applied for an application for funding with the USDA, Rural Development for equipment at a value of approximately $135,000 for our proposed Health and Wellness Center. The public hearing will be held June 18, [email protected] 3:00 pm. Anyone requesting information or offering comments on this project, should attend this meeting which will be held at NWIC, 2541 Kwina Rd, Bellingham, WA, Building 15, Room 113.

Published June 6, 2018

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 12-2-03100-9

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

ONEWEST BANK, FSB, its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LADONNA S. REAGAN; DIANA GRAY; SCOTT WORTHING; BAY RIDGE ESTATE COMMUNITY CLUB; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LADONNA S. REAGAN; DIANA GRAY; SCOTT WORTHING; BAY RIDGE ESTATE COMMUNITY CLUB; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATCOM COUNTY GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LADONNA S. REAGAN; DIANA GRAY; SCOTT WORTHING; BAY RIDGE ESTATE COMMUNITY CLUB; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES; and ANY PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, in the amount of $186,565.44, together with interest at the rate $8.52 per diem from DECEMBER 12, 2015, the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to JANUARY 8, 2016 the date of Judgment entry, in the amount of $230.04;

WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $186,795.48 from JANUARY 9, 2016 until the date of sale is 12% per annum, $61.41 per diem;

WHEREAS, the Judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a deed of trust mortgage on the real property (“Property”) at 5529 Bay Ridge Drive, Blaine, WA 98230 and described as Exhibit “1” attached hereto:

LOT 60, BAY RIDGE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 13, 14 AND 15, UNDER RECORDING NO. 1241877, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

WHEREAS, on JANUARY 8, 2016 THE Court ordered that all of the Property be sold and the proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.

NOW, THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the Property, in the manner provided by law, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment amount plus interest to the date of sale. The redemption period is (0) MONTHS. The Sheriff’s notice of sale shall be published in a publication of general circulation.

WITNESS, the Honorable Ira Uhrig , Judge of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 25th day of April, 2018.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, July 13, 2018, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published May 30, June 6, 13, 20, 27, and July 3, 2018