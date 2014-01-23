LEGALS- March 2, 2022

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing. Interested persons may testify and/or submit written comments regarding the proposed amendment to City development regulations.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 711 276 785#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

March 02, 2022

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City proposes to amend Chapter 15.24 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to implement a Floodplain Development Permit. This would allow the City to better track and report development activity required by FEMA each year and clarify required elements and process.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

March 02, 2022 – March 16, 2022

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published March 2, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing. Interested persons may testify and/or submit written comments regarding the proposed amendment to City development regulations.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on Attend Current Meeting or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 711 276 785#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

March 02, 2022

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City proposes to amend Title 18 Zoning of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to allow day cares as a primary use in all zones except FMC 18.56 Manufacturing.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests a recommendation of approval of the zoning text amendment from the Planning Commission.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

March 02, 2022 – March 16, 2022

CONTACT:

Michael Cerbone, Community Development Director

Public Comment:

[email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published March 2, 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-875239-BB Title Order No.: 191257599-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2016-1201422 Parcel Number(s): 370406-172180-0000, 29816 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: NICHOLAS P KUNKEL AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/1/2022, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 43, SUDDEN VALLEY, DIVISION 11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGES 105, 106 AND 107, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 12 GLACIER RIDGE DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/6/2016, recorded 12/12/2016, under Instrument No. 2016-1201422 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from NICHOLAS P KUNKEL AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR MOVEMENT MORTGAGE, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0803459 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $36,230.17. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $148,007.45, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2019 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/1/2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/21/2022 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/21/2022 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/21/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/19/2021. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-875239-BB. Dated: 11/22/2021 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-875239-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0175609 3/2/2022 3/23/2022

Published March 2 & 23, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington

In and for the County of Snohomish

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROXIE LEANNE ANTHONY,

Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00257-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative (“PR”) named below has been appointed as PR of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the PR or the PR’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: February 16, 2022.

LYNDSI D’NETTE STICKLES, PR

Attorneys for Personal Representative/

Address for mailing or service:

Peter J. Andrus, WSBA #21441

JELSING TRI WEST & ANDRUS PLLC

2926 Colby Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Published February 16, 23 & March 2, 2022

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR SPOKANE COUNTY

Estate of:

JACK RONALD DAVIS, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-00378-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: March 2, 2022

Grant W. Riva WSBA # 13990

Attorney for Gregory B. Davis

Personal Representative of Decedent’s Estate

GRANT W. RIVA

Attorney at Law

308 W. 1st Ave., Suite 207

Spokane, WA 99201

(509) 326-2146

Published March 2, 9 & 16, 2022

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

FRANK MOSER

and

BARBARA MOSER

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00566-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

March 2, 2022

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Alan Knutson

2211 Rimland Drive #422

Bellingham, WA 98229

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published March 2, 9 & 16, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

SURPLUS SALE

The Board of Directors of the Ferndale School District is announcing the sale by sealed bid, various outdated texts, miscellaneous materials and equipment declared as surplus to the needs of the District. Pursuant to RCW 28A.335.180, this notice is provided to inform the public that this equipment will be available for sale. Bid forms and instructions are available at ferndalesd.org, in person at the Administration Building, 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248, (360) 383-9216 or by emailing your request to [email protected] Items will be sold for best qualifying offer received by April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The bid opening will be April 1, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Ferndale School District Administration Office.

Vehicles will be available for sale through Bellingham Auto Auction via their online bidding process. Bid item information and bid instructions are available at Bellingham auction.com or by calling (360) 647-5370. Items will be sold for best qualifying offer received by April 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

The Board of Directors of the Ferndale School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in the bidding.

Mark Deebach, Interim Superintendent

Ferndale School District. No. 502

Published March 2, 2022

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR SKAGIT COUNTY

IN THE INTEREST OF WYATT WAYNE BROWN,

persons under the age of eighteen.

No. 21-5-00030-29

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF

PETITION AND HEARING ON

TERMINATION OF PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

TO: KENNETH WAYNE BROWN

The Petitioners have filed with the Clerk of the above Court a Petition requesting that the parent/child relationship between the mother of the above-named child be terminated.

A copy of the Petition is attached hereto.

You may respond to this Summons and Petition by filing a written response with the Clerk of the Court and serving a copy of your response on the person signing this Summons. IF you do not serve your written response within 30 days after the date this Summons was served on you, exclusive of the day of service, the Court may enter an Order of Default against you permanently terminating all of your rights to the above-named child. The Court may, without further notice to your, enter an Order relinquishing the child to the Petitioner, terminating your parent/child relationship and approving or providing for the adoption of the above-named child.

The child was born of January 23, 2014.

The child’s father as listed on the birth certificate is Kenneth Wayne Brown, and the child’s mother is Kerri Lynn Little.

The court hearing on this matter shall be held on April 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Skagit County Superior Court, Room to be announced, in Mount Vernon, Washington. Your failure to appear at this hearing may result in a Default Order permanently terminating all of your rights to the above-named child.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests an attorney. You are further notified that you have a right to file under Chapter 26.26 RCW a claim for paternity.

You are further notified that your failure to file a claim of paternity within 20 days of the date of service of this notice and Summons upon you or your failure to respond to the Petitioner within 20 days of the date of the service of Summons and Notice upon you, is grounds to terminate your parent/child relationship with respect to the child. One method of filing your response is serving a copy of the petitioner by sending the response by Certified Mail with Return Receipt Requested.

DATED this _16th _ day of February, 2022.

/s/ Richard M. Sybrandy

RICHARD M. SYBRANDY – WSBA #25114

Attorney for Petitioners

File Response with:

Clerk of Court

Skagit County Courthouse

205 W. Kincaid Street

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Serve a copy of your Response on the Petitioner’s attorney.

Published February 23, March 2 & 9, 2022