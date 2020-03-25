LEGALS- MARCH 25, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

In the Spokane County District Court of the state of Washington for the county of Whatcom.

Lilly M Delgado

Petitioner

No. 17730995

Aiden Nazari

Respondent

The state of Washington to Aiden Nazari:

You are hereby summoned to appear on the 26th day of March, 2020, at 9 am, and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: any acts of sexual assault against Petitioner, having contact or conversation, in person or by any means, directly or indirectly, cyberstalking (as defined in RCW 9.61.260), or being within 2 city blocks of any known location of Petitioner. If parties are in the same location Respondent shall leave immediately with no contact with Petitioner, even if the Respondent was there first. It is solely Aiden Nazari’s responsibility to ensure that the restricted distance is maintained. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order has been filed with the clerk of this court. (First published March 11, 2020)

Signed, Lilly Delgado

Published March 11, 18 & 25, 2020

BNSF Railway Company, Calvin Nutt, 2454 Occidental Ave S Ste 2D Seattle, WA 98134-1451, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, BNSF Gulf Road Siding, is located at BNSF NW Division, Cherry Point Subdivision, LS 418, MP 6.48 to MP 8.8 in Ferndale in Whatcom County.

This project involves 12.5 acres of soil disturbance for Other (railroad) construction activities.

The receiving waterbodies are unnamed waterbody JD8, Wetland C, Wetland P.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published March 25 and April 1, 2020

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re: the Estate of :

KIRK DANIEL POWLESS

Deceased.

NO. 20-4-00415-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Administratrix named below has been appointed as Administratrix of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the executor or the executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of : (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed a notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 18, 2020

Administratrix: Carrie A. Anderson

Attorney for Administratrix: Peter Kram of Kram & Wooster

Address for mailing or service:

c/o Peter Kram

Kram & Wooster

1901 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Dated this 13th day of March, 2020.

Peter Kram, WSBA 7436

Attorney for Estate

Published March 18 & 25 and April 1, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-810780-SH Title Order No.: 8730604 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2110502817 Parcel Number(s): 4051112460030000 / 148649 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ALLEN C JAKUBAUSKAS, AND NICOLE A JAKUBAUSKAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Fay Servicing, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/3/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 8, PLAT OF SAINT ANDREW’S GREEN, DIVISION NO. III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 16 OF PLATS, PAGES 48 THROUGH 50, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 5519 CANVASBACK RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/23/2011, recorded 5/31/2011, under Instrument No. 2110502817 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ALLEN C JAKUBAUSKAS, AND NICOLE A JAKUBAUSKAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to RECONTRUST COMPANY, N.A., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0900050 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $74,140.81. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $425,246.82, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/3/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/23/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/23/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/23/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/15/2018. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-810780-SH. Dated: 11/26/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-810780-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0158696

Published March 4 & 25, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-871460-SW Title Order No.: 191159461-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2080802680 Parcel Number(s): 3803103160410000, 3803104111100000, 3803103231070000, 3803103531010000, 3803104311150000 / 3803104251130000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MARK R WEINBERG WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS A SINGLE PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the CIM Trust 2018-R3 Mortgag backed notes, series 2018-R3 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/24/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL D: LOT 22, EMERALD LAKE, DIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 10 AND 11, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL E: TRACT C OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED IN BOOK 18 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 30, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1629352, BEING A PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THAT PORTION OF SAID TRACT C LYING NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT C; THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF TRACT C, 294.40 FEET, TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT C; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF TRACT C, 724.03 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2, 60.03 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 12A OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED AUGUST 22, 1989, IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 12A, 18.02 FEET, WHICH IS THE TRUE BEGINNING OF SAID LINE; THENCE WEST TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID TRACT C WHICH IS 742.05 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER AND 572.81 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT C, WHICH IS THE TRUE END OF SAID LINE. AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THAT PORTION OF SAID TRACT C LYING WITHIN FIVE FEET (5’) WESTERLY AND/OR WITHIN FIVE FEET (5’) NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT C; THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF TRACT C, 294.40 FEET, TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT C, WHICH IS THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID LINE; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF TRACT C, 724.03 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2, THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2, 60.03 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 12A OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED AUGUST 22, 1989, IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 12A, 18.02 FEET, WHICH IS THE TRUE END OF SAID LINE. PARCEL F: TRACT C OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED IN BOOK 18 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 30 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1629352, BEING A PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THAT PORTION OF SAID TRACT C DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, WHICH IS THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, 260.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH, 300 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 12A OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED AUGUST 22, 1989, IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON AND A LINE 260.00 FEET WEST OF AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M.; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 12A, 260 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 12A; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, 300.13 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THAT PORTION OF SAID TRACT C LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT C; THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF TRACT C, 294.40 FEET, TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT C; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF TRACT C, 724.03 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2, 60.03 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 12A OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3 AS RECORDED AUGUST 22, 1989, IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 12A, 18.02 FEET, WHICH IS THE TRUE BEGINNING OF SAID LINE; THENCE WEST TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID TRACT C WHICH IS 742.05 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT C AND 572.81 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT C, WHICH IS THE TRUE END OF SAID LINE. TOGETHER WITH ALL THAT PORTION OF SAID TRACT C LYING WITHIN FIVE FEET (5’) NORTHERLY OF AND/OR WITHIN FIVE FEET (5’) WESTERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT C; THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF TRACT C, 294.40 FEET, TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT C, WHICH IS THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID LINE; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF TRACT C, 724.03 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF TRACT A OF SAID LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2, 60.03 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 12A OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED AUGUST 22, 1989, IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 12A, 18.02 FEET, WHICH IS THE TRUE END OF SAID LINE. PARCEL G: LOT 12A OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, AS RECORDED AUGUST 22, 1989, IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH A PORTION OF TRACT C OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 2 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED IN BOOK 18 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 30 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1629352, BEING A PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, WHICH IS THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, 260.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH, 300 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 12A OF LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT, DIVISION NO. 3, AS RECORDED AUGUST 22, 1989, IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON AND A LINE 260.00 FEET WEST OF AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M.; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 12A, 260 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 12A; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, 300.13 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS DELINEATED ON LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 3 TO WEINBERG SHORT PLAT AND EMERALD LAKE PLAT SHORT PLAT, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME 19 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 38, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1648389. ALL SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL H: LOT 36, DIVISION NO. 4 OF AN UNRECORDED ASSESSOR’S PLAT OF EMERALD LAKE, ALSO KNOWN AS A PORTION OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT 346.88 FEET EAST OF AND 723.77 FEET NORTH OF THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF EMERALD LAKE WAY WITH THE CENTERLINE OF DIAMOND LOOP ROAD AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF EMERALD LAKE DIVISION NO. 2, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, THE CENTERLINE OF SAID EMERALD LAKE WAY HAVING A BEARING OF NORTH 27°53’30 EAST; THENCE SOUTH 22°28’ WEST 19.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 17°31’59” EAST 99.65 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 16°19’22” WEST 50.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 57°45’ WEST 50.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 74°38’59” WEST 98.75 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 15°21’01” WEST 88.64 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 86°44’19” WEST 114.63 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 48°40’50” EAST 134.83 FEET; THENCE NORTH 74°38’59” EAST 38 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES AS CREATED IN AUDITOR’S FILE NOS. 884021, 892179, 892180, 1328308, 1328309, 1970901356, 1970901357, 2010601354, AND 2030504063 RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL I: LOT 37, DIVISION NO. 4 OF AN UNRECORDED ASSESSOR’S PLAT OF EMERALD LAKE, ALSO KNOWN AS A PORTION OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 346.88 FEET EAST, 723.77 FEET NORTH OF THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF EMERALD LAKE WAY, WITH THE CENTERLINE OF DIAMOND LOOP ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 22°28’ WEST 19.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 17°31’59” EAST 99.65 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 16°19’22” WEST 50.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 57°45’ WEST 50.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 74°38’59” WEST 136.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 48°40’50” WEST 134.83 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 86°44’19” WEST 45 FEET; THENCE DUE SOUTH 62.19 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 70°51’39” EAST 146.06 FEET; THENCE NORTH 19°08’21” EAST 25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. More commonly known as: XXXX MALACHITE DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/22/2008, recorded 8/22/2008, under Instrument No. 2080802680 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MARK R WEINBERG WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS A SINGLE PERSON, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the CIM Trust 2018-R3 Mortgag backed notes, series 2018-R3 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 20191101612 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $28,542.24. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $227,401.11, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/24/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/9/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-871460-SW. Dated: 1/22/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-871460-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0160016

Published March 25 and April 15, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-872544-SW Title Order No.: 191190487-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2111102199 Parcel Number(s): 4005152122610000, 141540 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: LAURA REESE, AN UNMARRIED INDIVIDUAL Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: LoanCare, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/24/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 107 AND 108, BLOCK 12, PARADISE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB, DIVISION NO. 8, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 12 OF PLATS, PAGES 34 THROUGH 36, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 6226 BELLWOOD DR, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/14/2011, recorded 11/18/2011, under Instrument No. 2111102199 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 4/6/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0400471 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from LAURA REESE, AN UNMARRIED INDIVIDUAL, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR STERLING SAVINGS BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-1100450 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $14,180.10. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $65,770.74, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/24/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/7/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-872544-SW. Dated: 12/11/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-872544-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0159045

Published March 25 and April 15, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-870477-RM Title Order No.: 1162815 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2130200434 Parcel Number(s): 4004293161400000, 139152 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JUSTIN BROCK, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Freedom Mortgage I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/24/2020, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 53, VILLAGE OF NOOKSACK, RECORDED ON DECEMBER 28, 2005, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2051204867, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 214 ALLISON WAY, NOOKSACK, WA 98276-8262 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/25/2013, recorded 2/4/2013, under Instrument No. 2130200434 and re-recorded on 12/31/2019 as Instrument Number 2019-1203906 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/29/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0603810 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 4/24/2015 as Instrument No. 2150402754 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JUSTIN BROCK, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR 1ST RATE HOME MORTGAGE INC,Its successors and assigns, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2141202915 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $13,462.00. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $247,273.23, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/24/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/13/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/30/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-870477-RM. Dated: 12/31/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-870477-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0159202 3/25/2020 4/15/2020

Published March 25 & April 15, 2020