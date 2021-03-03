LEGALS- March 3, 2021

FERNDALE

FERNDALE NOTICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a neighborhood meeting will be held March 11, 2021, 6:00PM to discuss the proposed annexation of the Nubgaard Road Annexation area. The area is located at the north end of Storr Rd in Ferndale and is composed of 12 land parcels totaling 22AC +/-. Meeting will be held via Zoom online. To request details email Eric Weden at [email protected] or call 360-380-1363.

Published February 24 & March 3, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/your-government/city-council/ (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on the March 15, 2021 Agenda then remote meeting notice and click on the link to join the meeting in the notice. or 2. Call-in when the Mayor announces the opening of the public hearing 360-685-2367 3. In-person at 2095 Main Street – Main Conference Room. In person attendance will be limited to 5 members of the public. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE:

March 03, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise legislation (FMC 18.88.030) to authorize emergency placement of shipping containers (on a temporary basis) for physical and nonphysical emergencies. Other changes may include (but are not limited to) allowing permanent placement of shipping containers in certain zones (and/or for certain uses) subject to mitigation measures such as structure design, screening, and placement.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval from the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: March 03 – March 15, 2021

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published March 3, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Grandview North LLC

APPLICANT’S AGENT: John Bissell

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20001-PUD

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: March 03, 2021

DATE OF APPLICATION: January 15, 2021

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: February 16, 2021

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): 21002-SE

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 6276 Portal Way Parcel Number 3902173502300000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is proposing a mixed-use Planned Unit Development (PUD) with a 12,700 SF commercial building and nine residential buildings consisting of 336 apartments. The project includes landscaping, open space areas, parking, and infrastructure improvements.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: March 03 – March 17, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

[email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Site Plan Review, City of Ferndale

2. PUD Approval, City of Ferndale

3. SEPA, City of Ferndale

4. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

5. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

Published March 3, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following project has been deemed an “essential facility” by Washington State Superintendent of Public Education, therefore construction will proceed as scheduled. All activity in and related to the job site will meet or exceed Washington State and local guidelines for social distancing and appropriate health protection. Contact the project manager for further details.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS: BID SET 02, BP-06.1, BP-08.1 & BP-10.1

PROJECT: Ferndale High School Replacement

LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

OWNER: Ferndale School District; 6041 Vista Drive; Ferndale, WA 98248; CONTACT: Mark Deebach; Phone: 360.383.9203; Email: [email protected]

GCCM: Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc; 11805 North Creek Parkway South, Ste #115; Bothell, WA 98011. CONTACT: Sam Comer; Phone: 425.481.7460; Email: [email protected]

ARCHITECT: Dykeman Inc.; 1716 West Marine View Drive; Everett, WA 98201; CONTACT: Tim Jewett; Phone: 425.259.3161; Email: [email protected]

BIDS DUE: March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM (PST)

For the following bid packages, sealed bids must be received at Ferndale School District offices, located at 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248.

BID PACKAGE; APPROXIMATE BUDGET; DESCRIPTION

BP-06.1; $300,000; Seismic Upgrades

BP-08.2; $1,700,000; Openings

BP-10.1; $3,100,000; Construction Specialties

IT IS THE INTENT OF CORNERSTONE GENERAL CONTRACTORS, INC. TO BID ON BP 06.1, BP-08.2 and BP-10.1 AS A TRADE CONTRACTOR. FOR THIS REASON, THE OWNER WILL EXCLUSIVELY MANAGE THE BIDDING PROCESS FOR THIS BID PACKAGE.

BID DOCUMENTS: Plans and specifications are available at Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com under Cornerstone General Contractor’s Inc, http://www.bxwa.com/bxwa_toc/private/357.html, Projects Bidding (no password required).

BONDS: For all bids that exceed $300,000 a Performance and Payment Bond is required. Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required for ALL bids that exceed $300,000.

PREBID MEETING: DATE/TIME: Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm (PST)

To respect social distancing guidelines, the pre-bid meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to obtain zoom meeting information.

Site visits are permitted by appointment only. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to set up a site visit appointment.;

SITE LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

*Bidders are encouraged to attend pre-bid meeting, but this is not mandatory.

TRADE UNIONS: Trade Contractor recognizes Cornerstone has an agreement with the following union: Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. In accordance with RCW 39.10.380 Subcontractor Bidding Procedure, Trade Contractors shall be obligated and bound to such agreements for work claimed by the Carpenters Union. Should any of Trade Contractor work (including work of lower tier subcontractors) be claimed by this Union, Subcontractor will enter into an agreement with this Union for performance of the claimed work on this project.

SCOPE: See Section 002410 – General Scope of Work and Section 002413 – Specific Scope of Work.

NOTES: Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. is acting as a construction manager for the Ferndale School District, not as a general contractor on this project. For this reason, all rules for public bidding must be followed by all contractors bidding these packages. Bids must be submitted as indicated in the Instructions to Bidders. Faxed bids, bids which are not on the proper bid form, and bids that do not fulfill the requirements of the Instructions to Bidders, cannot be accepted. All bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days. Refer to RCW 39.10.380, Cornerstone General Contractors has a labor agreement with the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

Cornerstone supports a strong, balanced workforce that includes minorities, women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ who reflect the local communities we serve in Western Washington. To achieve equitable and inclusive opportunities, we are committed to eliminating barriers for all.

Member of AGC of Washington.

Contractor’s license: #CORNEGC970J3.

Published February 24 & March 3, 2021

Ferndale HS BID SET 02, BP- 4.1, 6.2, 7.1-2, 8.1, 9.1-7, 11.1, 32.1-2

PROJECT: Ferndale High School Replacement

LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

OWNER: Ferndale School District; 6041 Vista Drive; Ferndale, WA 98248; CONTACT: Mark Deebach; Phone: 360.383.9203; Email: [email protected]

GCCM: Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc; 11805 North Creek Parkway South, Ste #115; Bothell, WA 98011. CONTACT: Sam Comer; Phone: 425.481.7460; Email: [email protected]

ARCHITECT: Dykeman Inc.; 1716 West Marine View Drive; Everett, WA 98201; CONTACT: Tim Jewett; Phone: 425.259.3161; Email: [email protected]

BIDS DUE: March 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM (PDT)

For the following bid packages, sealed bids must be received at Ferndale School District offices, located at 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248.

BID PACKAGE; APPROXIMATE BUDGET; DESCRIPTION

BP-04.1; $700,000; Masonry

BP-06.2; $2,300,000; Casework & Finish Carpentry

BP-07.1; $2,000,000; Metal Panels, Siding & Flashings

BP-07.2; 900,000; Roofing

BP-08.1; $2,700,000; Aluminum Window Systems

BP-09.1; $4,400,000; Metal Framing & GWB

BP-09.2; $1,300,000; Acoustical Ceilings & Treatments

BP-09.3; $200,000; Carpet

BP-09.4; $300,000; Resilient

BP-09.5; $200,000; Wood Athletic Flooring

BP-09.6; $400,000; Tiling

BP-09.7; $700,000; Painting, Coatings & Sealants

BP-11.1; $1,600,000; Food Service

BP-32.1; $1,600,000; Athletic Field Development

BP-32.2; $900,000; Landscape & Irrigation

BID DOCUMENTS: Plans and specifications are available at Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com under Cornerstone General Contractor’s Inc, http://www.bxwa.com/bxwa_toc/private/357.html, Projects Bidding (no password required).

BONDS: For all bids that exceed $300,000 a Performance and Payment Bond is required. Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required for ALL bids that exceed $300,000.

PREBID MEETING: DATE/TIME: Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm (PST)

To respect social distancing guidelines, the prebid meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to obtain zoom meeting information.

Site visits are permitted by appointment only. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to set up a site visit appointment.;

SITE LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

*Bidders are encouraged to attend pre-bid meeting, but it is not mandatory.

TRADE UNIONS: Trade Contractor recognizes Cornerstone has an agreement with the following union: Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. In accordance with RCW 39.10.380 Subcontractor Bidding Procedure, Trade Contractors shall be obligated and bound to such agreements for work claimed by the Carpenters Union. Should any of Trade Contractor work (including work of lower tier subcontractors) be claimed by this Union, Subcontractor will enter into an agreement with this Union for performance of the claimed work on this project.

SCOPE: See Section 002410 – General Scope of Work and Section 002413 – Specific Scope of Work.

NOTES: Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. is acting as a construction manager for the Ferndale School District, not as a general contractor on this project. For this reason, all rules for public bidding must be followed by all contractors bidding these packages. Bids must be submitted as indicated in the Instructions to Bidders. Faxed bids, bids which are not on the proper bid form, and bids that do not fulfill the requirements of the Instructions to Bidders, cannot be accepted. All bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days. Refer to RCW 39.10.380, Cornerstone General Contractors has a labor agreement with the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

Cornerstone supports a strong, balanced workforce that includes minorities, women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ who reflect the local communities we serve in Western Washington. To achieve equitable and inclusive opportunities, we are committed to eliminating barriers for all.

Member of AGC of Washington.

Contractor’s license: #CORNEGC970J3.

Published February 24 & March 3, 2021

INVITATION TO BIDDERS: Ferndale HS BID SET 02, BP- 8.1 Aluminum Window Systems

PROJECT: Ferndale High School Replacement

LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

OWNER: Ferndale School District; 6041 Vista Drive; Ferndale, WA 98248; CONTACT: Mark Deebach; Phone: 360.383.9203; Email: [email protected]

GCCM: Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc; 11805 North Creek Parkway South, Ste #115; Bothell, WA 98011. CONTACT: Sam Comer; Phone: 425.481.7460; Email: [email protected]

ARCHITECT: Dykeman Inc.; 1716 West Marine View Drive; Everett, WA 98201; CONTACT: Tim Jewett; Phone: 425.259.3161; Email: [email protected]

BIDS DUE: March 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM (PDT)

For the following bid package, sealed bids must be received at Ferndale School District offices, located at 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248.

BID PACKAGE; APPROXIMATE BUDGET; DESCRIPTION

BP-08.1; $2,700,000; Aluminum Window Systems

BID DOCUMENTS: Plans and specifications are available at Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com under Cornerstone General Contractor’s Inc, http://www.bxwa.com/bxwa_toc/private/357.html, Projects Bidding (no password required).

BONDS: For all bids that exceed $300,000 a Performance and Payment Bond is required. Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required for ALL bids that exceed $300,000.

PREBID MEETING: DATE/TIME: Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm (PST)

To respect social distancing guidelines, the prebid meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to obtain zoom meeting information.

Site visits are permitted by appointment only. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to set up a site visit appointment.;

SITE LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

*Bidders are encouraged to attend prebid meeting, but it is not mandatory.

TRADE UNIONS: Trade Contractor recognizes Cornerstone has an agreement with the following union: Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. In accordance with RCW 39.10.380 Subcontractor Bidding Procedure, Trade Contractors shall be obligated and bound to such agreements for work claimed by the Carpenters Union. Should any of Trade Contractor work (including work of lower tier subcontractors) be claimed by this Union, Subcontractor will enter into an agreement with this Union for performance of the claimed work on this project.

SCOPE: See Section 002410 – General Scope of Work and Section 002413 – Specific Scope of Work.

NOTES: Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. is acting as a construction manager for the Ferndale School District, not as a general contractor on this project. For this reason, all rules for public bidding must be followed by all contractors bidding these packages. Bids must be submitted as indicated in the Instructions to Bidders. Faxed bids, bids which are not on the proper bid form, and bids that do not fulfill the requirements of the Instructions to Bidders, cannot be accepted. All bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days. Refer to RCW 39.10.380, Cornerstone General Contractors has a labor agreement with the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

Cornerstone supports a strong, balanced workforce that includes minorities, women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ who reflect the local communities we serve in Western Washington. To achieve equitable and inclusive opportunities, we are committed to eliminating barriers for all.

Member of AGC of Washington.

Contractor’s license: #CORNEGC970J3.

Published March 3, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SPOKANE COUNTY

Estate of:

DONALD ROSS CULVER,

Deceased.

CASE NO. 21-4-00106-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed the undersigned as Co-Personal Representatives of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: February 24, 2021

/s/ KEVIN GUY CULVER, DANELLE RENE DENSON, Co-Personal Representatives

c/o Gregory L. Decker, WSBA 9116

DECKER LAW OFFICES

1919 N. 3rd Street,

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

(509) 924-0303

[email protected]

Published February 24, March 3 & 10, 2021