LEGALS- May 24, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR CITY OF FERNDALE

SIX-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2023 to hear the following: The proposed 2024 to 2029, Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which prioritizes street construction and reconstruction projects within the City of Ferndale.

The meeting will be a hybrid-style meeting, with the option of attending in-person or remotely. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Annex, 5694 Second Avenue.

This is still an open public meeting as defined by the Open Public Meetings Act. The City will be using Microsoft Teams to livestream the council meeting. Members of the public do not need to download anything to view the proceedings. A link to the online meeting can be found on the City’s website HYPERLINK “http://www.cityofferndale.org” www.cityofferndale.org

All persons interested in providing a public comment are encouraged to submit their written comment to Public Works Director Kevin Renz by emailing [email protected]. Comments received prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 19th will be included in the meeting record. There will be limited capacity for in-person comments at the City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON 108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-23-951958-BB Title Order No.: 230023357-WA-MSI OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2019-1002614 Parcel Number(s): 4001193651960000, 117451 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: EMERALD LAKE LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): VERISTONE FUND I, LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Veristone Capital, LLC I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/23/2023, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT RIGHT OF WAY FOR ANDERSON ROAD LIYING ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF, AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM A STRIP OF LAND ONE ROD WIDE ALONG THE NORTH SIDE THEREOF AND EXCEPTING A STRIP OF LAND 16 FEET 9 INCHES WIDE ON THE EAST SIDE THEREOF. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4619 ANDERSON RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/10/2019, recorded 10/18/2019, under Instrument No. 2019-1002614 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from EMERALD LAKE LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as grantor(s), to RECONVEYANCE PROFESSIONALS INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of VERISTONE FUND I, LLC, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay the remaining balances due, including principal and interest, along with late charges and/or any accrued fees and costs as due pursuant to the terms of the loan documents on the maturity date of 9/28/2022, as specified in the promissory note dated 10/10/2019. Nothing in this notice shall be construed as a waiver of any fees owing to the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust pursuant to the terms of the loan documents. IV. The sum owing on the matured obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: $523,218.54. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/23/2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured prior to the foreclosure sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the foreclosure sale the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the amount referenced in Paragraph IV, along with late charges, foreclosure fees and costs, any legal fees, and/or advances that have become due pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee. The written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, or the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, where applicable, with said written Notice of Default, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting or service. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 2/6/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. XI. SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTOR CONCERNING LIABILITY FOR POTENTIAL DEFICIENCY JUDGMENT Pursuant to RCW 61.24.042: (1) The guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) The guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) The guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) In any action for a deficiency, the guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-23-951958-BB. Note: This form has been modified to account for the loan type. Dated: 3/13/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION F/K/A QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-23-951958-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0184634 5/24/2023 6/14/2023

TS No WA08000194-22-1 TO No 220614861-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: MARIA A. HUFFMAN AND MICHAEL S. WOPAT, AS UNMARRIED INDIVIDUALS Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Wilmington Trust, N.A. as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE CO A WA CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC FKA New Penn Financial, LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 1970804038 Parcel Number: 390204 064204 0000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 23, 2023, 10:00 AM, At main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 33, “TALL CEDARS ESTATES,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 123, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON APN: 390204 064204 0000 More commonly known as 7056 TALL CEDARS LANE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 20, 1997, executed by MARIA A. HUFFMAN AND MICHAEL S. WOPAT, AS UNMARRIED INDIVIDUALS as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION as original Beneficiary recorded August 29, 1997 as Instrument No. 1970804038 and the beneficial interest was assigned to WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR NEWCASTLE INVESTMENT TRUST 2014-MH1 and recorded October 16, 2019 as Instrument Number 2019-1002115 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Wilmington Trust, N.A. as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From June 1, 2022 To February 14, 2023 Number of Payments 8 $483.06 1 $493.33 Total $4,357.81 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION June 1, 2022 February 14, 2023 0 $0.00 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: August 20, 1997 Note Amount $48,500.00 Interest Paid To: May 1, 2022 Next Due Date: June 1, 2022 Current Beneficiary: Wilmington Trust, N.A. as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 Contact Phone No: 800-365-7107 Address: 75 Beattie Place, Suite 300, Greenville, SC 29601 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $50,724.73, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on June 23, 2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by June 12, 2023, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before June 12, 2023 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the June 12, 2023 (11days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Wilmington Trust, N.A. as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS MARIA A HUFFMAN 7056 TALL CEDARS LN, FERNDALE, WA 98248 MARIA A HUFFMAN 2050 SAGE TRAIL RD, YAKIMA, WA 98901-8369 MICHAEL S WOPAT 7056 TALL CEDARS LN, FERNDALE, WA 98248 MICHAEL S WOPAT 2050 SAGE TRAIL RD, YAKIMA, WA 98901-8369 by both first class and certified mail on December 21, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place December 21, 2022 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day

following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing

Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: February 15, 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 89516, Pub Dates: 5/24/2023, 6/14/2023, FERNDALE RECORD

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Thelma Stasinos Living Trust, Thelma Stasinos, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00456-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.42.030)

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 10, 2023

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington on May 2, 2023, that the foregoing is true and correct.

NOTICE AGENT: Stephanie Parks

Address: 1101 Undine St. Bellingham WA 98229

Attorney for NOTICE AGENT: Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Robert J. Tretwold, Deceased.

Cause No.23-4-00361-37

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Notice Agent named below has been appointed as Notice Agent of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 24, 2023

Notice Agent: Leanne I. Tretwold-Keel

Attorney for Notice Agent: Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

MARVIN R. CARLSON, Deceased.

NO. 23-4-00469-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

May 17, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Cynthia Carlson

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of RONALD L. HOGBERG, Deceased.

Cause No.23-4-00458-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 17, 2023

Personal Representative: Patricia A. Nitta

Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew W. Heinz, WSBA #37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Paul M. Wright, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00482-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 17, 2023

Personal Representative: Harry E. Hegarty

Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA #52603

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

