LEGALS- MAY 8, 2019

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Thornton Street Overpass Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary. Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Number located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPN #: 390218 557008 0000, TPN #: 390217 044007 0000, TPN #: 390217 080018 0000, TPN #: 390217 086082 0000, TPN #: 390217 115075 0000, TPN #: 390217 155055 0000 TPN #: 390219 565559 0000, TPN #: 390220 015530 0000, TPN #: 390220 082516 0000, TPN #: 390220 153520 0000, TPN #: 390220 153490 0000

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on May 20, 2019 in the Ferndale Council Chambers, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at (360) 685-2376.

Susan Duncan, CITY CLERK.

Published May 8 & 15, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-836508-SH

Title Order No.: 8742118

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2070401380

Parcel Number(s): 137310 / 4004125050510000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ROBERT D. ALEX, AN UNMARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/17/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, THE SAID PARCEL BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER 400 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 14 DEGREES 00’ EAST, 412.25 FEET TO A POINT ON A LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 400 FEET SOUTH OF SAID NORTH LINE, SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE 250 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEGREES 00’ WEST, 780 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE COUNTRY ROAD (REESE HILL ROAD); THENCE EASTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE TO A POINT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 14 DEGREES 00’ EAST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 14 DEGREES 00’ WEST, 460 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 4890 REESE HILL RD, SUMAS, WA 98295 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/15/2007, recorded 4/10/2007, under Instrument No. 2070401380 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ROBERT D. ALEX, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL NATIONAL BANK, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $6,817.12.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $65,870.49, together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/20/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/17/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/6/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/6/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/6/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/7/2018.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-836508-SH.

Dated: 1/9/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-836508-SH

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0149117

Published April 17 & May 8, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-841482-SW

Title Order No.: 111688

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2071102087

Parcel Number(s): 3903354344620000, 105752

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RAFAEL APREZA AND MARIA P BARRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Cenlar FSB

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/7/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE EAST 330 FEET OF THE WEST 540 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT COUNTY ROAD NO. 58 (EAST SMITH ROAD) AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION DEEDED TO WHATCOM COUNTY, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 940325118.

More commonly known as: 2029 E SMITH RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/8/2007, recorded 11/16/2007, under Instrument No. 2071102087 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RAFAEL APREZA AND MARIA P BARRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B., A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0902709

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $32,381.86.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $402,523.61, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/7/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/27/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/27/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/27/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/3/2018.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only.

The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-841482-SW.

Dated: 1/18/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee

By: Javier Olguin, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-841482-SW

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0149492

Published May 8 & 29, 2019

TS No WA07000312-18-1 TO No 180563190-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Grantor: PATRICK W GARZA AND MAVERLEE GARZA, A MARRIED COUPLE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2140702660

Parcel Number: 4001292692880000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 7, 2019, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 16, PLAT OF DOUBLE R RANCH, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 87 AND 88, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 4001292692880000 More commonly known as 7925 CROCKET RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2014, executed by PATRICK W GARZA AND MAVERLEE GARZA, A MARRIED COUPLE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for MOVEMENT MORTGAGE, LLC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded July 28, 2014 as Instrument No. 2140702660 and the beneficial interest was assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION and recorded November 15, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-1101332 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS:

DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From July 1, 2018 To January 21, 2019 Number of Payments 3 $1,669.89 4 $1,722.37 Total $11,899.15 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

July 1, 2018 January 21, 2019 $475.93 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: July 25, 2014 Note Amount $242,165.00 Interest Paid To: June 1, 2018 Next Due Date: July 1, 2018 Current Beneficiary: FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Contact Phone No: 855.690.5900 Address: 907 Pleasant Valley Ave #3, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $223,243.56, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on June 7, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by May 27, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before May 27, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the May 27, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS MAVERLEE GARZA 7925 CROCKET RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 MAVERLEE GARZA P.O. BOX 7393, KETCHIKAN, AK 99901 PATRICK W GARZA 7925 CROCKET RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 PATRICK W GARZA P.O. BOX 7393, KETCHIKAN, AK 99901 by both first class and certified mail on December 17, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place December 17, 2018 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031:

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: January 25, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832

Order Number 55623,

Published May 8 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-811450-SW

Title Order No.: 104712

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2080603068

Parcel Number(s): 4053045530620000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RICHARD W ALLEN, AN UNMARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Ditech Financial LLC fka Green Tree Servicing LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Ditech Financial LLC fka Green Tree Servicing LLC

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/7/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF SUNSET RIDGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 67, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM AND STATE OF WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 1392 PELTIER DR, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281-9009

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/6/2008, recorded 6/20/2008, under Instrument No. 2080603068 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RICHARD W ALLEN, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to RECONTRUST COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE BANK, N.A., FKA COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB, FKA COUNTRYWIDE BANK, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Ditech Financial LLC fka Green Tree Servicing LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130603684

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $24,727.29.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $129,755.20, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/7/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/27/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/27/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/27/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/26/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only.

The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-811450-SW.

Dated: 1/28/2019

Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Javier Olguin, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-811450-SW

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com

IDSPub #0149798

Published May 8 & 29, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

INTALCO ALUMINUM CORPORATION

AGREED ORDER 16449

The Department of Ecology invites you to comment on proposed Agreed Order No. 16449, requiring Alcoa’s Intalco aluminum smelter to install new pollution control equipment to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions. The comment period runs May 8 – June 10, 2019.

Read the proposed documents at the following locations: Department of Ecology, 300 Desmond Drive SE, Lacey, WA, (360) 407-6916; Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main Street, Ferndale, WA; Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave, Bellingham, WA; online at https://ecology.wa.gov/Regulations-Permits/Permits-certifications/Industrial-facilities-permits/Intalco.

Written comments may be submitted online at http://ac.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=ZjP9e or by mail to Judy Schwieters, Department of Ecology, Industrial Section, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600. Call 360-407-6942 or email [email protected] if you have questions or would like additional information about this action.

The reductions are part of an agreement to address sulfur dioxide levels recorded near the smelter in recent years in order to comply with updated federal air quality standards. Under the agreement, by 2022, Intalco will install a piece of equipment called a wet scrubber. The scrubber will capture and remove the pollutant from part of the manufacturing process.

You may request a public hearing to ask questions and submit verbal comments. To request a hearing, contact Angie Fritz, Industrial Section, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600, [email protected] If we determine there is significant public interest during this comment period to hold a hearing, we will extend the comment period to allow at least 30 days notice of the hearing and publish the time, date and location. When the comment period ends, we will review all comments received and make appropriate changes to the permit before issuing it.

Located at 4050 Mountain View Road in Ferndale, Alcoa’s Intalco facility turns alumina ore into aluminum metal. At full production, it is capable of making approximately 307,000 tons of metal each year.

To request ADA accommodation including printed materials in a format for the visually impaired, call Ecology at (360) 407-6900. Persons with impaired hearing may call Washington Relay Service at 711. Persons with a speech disability may call TTY at 877-833-6341.

Published May 8, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-00358-8

ORDER OF SALE

ON REAL PROPERTY

US BANK NA,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Whatcom County Sheriff

A Judgment of Foreclosure was entered and docketed in this case on1/25/2018. The Judgment was entered in favor of the Judgment Creditor: US BANK NA, 4801 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY, 42301; against UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY in rem with a money award in the amount of $124,523.28 plus post judgment interest at the rate of 3.9900% per annum from 1/25/2018 to date of sale, with a per diem of $13.61 and whereas said judgment is a foreclosure without deficiency judgment, 0 month redemption period.

NOW, THEREFORE, IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to sell, in the manner prescribed by law for the sale of real property on execution (subject to redemption of 0 months), all of the interest that the Defendant had on November 22, 2011, the date of the Deed of Trust, and also the interest that the Defendant had thereafter acquired in the real property described as follows:

Exhibit A:

LOT 45, “BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 12-M,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

APN/Parcel No. 4051225252040000 and commonly known as: 8252 Skeena Way, Blaine, WA 98230-9546.

Sale of the property is to satisfy the sum listed above, plus the costs incurred in performing this Order of Sale. You are to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days.

WITNESS, the Honorable Alfred L. Heydrich, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 6th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 18-2-02298-37

WRIT OF EXECUTION

ON REAL PROPERTY

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, A Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993,

Defendant(s).

TO: SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993, Judgment Debtor(s),

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON: TO THE SHERIFF OF WHATOCM COUNTY, YOU ARE COMMANDED:

To Take this writ, along with the attached copies of the exemption statutes, and levy upon, seize, and take into possession and execution, the nonexempt real property of the below stated Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in your county, sufficient to execute and to satisfy the judgment, interest, and increased interest, costs, and increased costs, to sell that property according to law, and to make return of this writ within sixty (60) days to the clerk who issued it, on the basis of the following-described judgment.

On February 28, 2019, the Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor was awarded judgment against the Defendant/Judgment Debtor, Successor Trustee of the DeGrazia Family Trust UTD March 19, 1993, in the Superior Court of Whatcom County, Washington under cause number 18-2-02064-37. The amount owing and due on this judgment is the following:

(a) Judgment/Principal:

$54,111.09 (Unit 1408)

$51,289.30 (Unit 1407)

(b) Attorneys’ Fees: $2,500.00

(c) Costs: $2,184.74

(d) Amount actually due: $110,084.13, plus interest at 12% per annum and increased costs and attorney’s fees in connection with this writ and sale.

The real property to be executed upon is legally described as follows:

Unit Nos. 1407 and 1408, Clearwater Condominiums, according to the Declaration thereof, under Auditor’s File No. 1281254, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington;

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington;

Tax Parcel Nos 390705 469379 0028/ P110114 and 390705 469379 0029/ P110115

WITNESS, the Honorable Leon F. Henley JR, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 26th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes. BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 10, 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 16-2-01100-1

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On March 6, 2019, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST, obtained an Order of Default and Entry of Default Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of WHATCOM, against defendants The Unknown heirs and Devisees of Joanne M. Allen, Deceased; The Estate of Luella R. Claypool, Deceased; The unknown Heirs and Devisees of Charles w. Allen, Deceased; Discover Bank; Bank of America, N.A.; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services; and Persons or Parties Unknown claiming any right, title lien or interest in the property described in the complaint (collectively “Defendants”).

It is Ordered, adjudged and decreed that the land and premises located at 1331 Oriental Ave., Bellingham, WA 98229 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., THENCE EAST 860 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208 FEET 8 INCHES TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE SOUTH TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO GALE PFUELER UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1044359; THENCE EASTERLY 211.93 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PFUELLER TRACT; THENCE NORTH TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE WEST 3.48 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE NORTH TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT CONVEYED TO THE NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF SEATTLE IN SELLER’S ASSIGNMENT OF CONTRACT AND DEED, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 651441 IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE WEST 211.93 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION.

PARCEL B:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M. DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 220 FEET SOUTH AND 30 FEET WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO RICHARD H. FISCHER AND WIFE BY DEED RECORDED IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS FILE NO. 792217, AND A PROJECTION OF SAID SOUTHERLY LINE, 220 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER 100 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE 220 FEET; MORE OR LESS TO A POINT 30 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, THENCE NORTHERLY IN A DIRECT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LESS ROADS. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Assessor’s Parcel Number 3803341195360000.

Commonly referred to as: 1331 Oriental Ave., Bellingham, WA 98229 referred to in the Default Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through March 14, 2019 is $255,747.64 consisting of the following: principal balance in the amount of $118,824.24, interest and fees in the amount of $130,462.66, attorney fees and costs in the amount of $5,646.48, plus prejudgment interest from February 1, 2019 to March 6, 2019 in the amount of $655.38 ($19,.83 x 33 days), plus post-judgment interest accruing after March 6, 2019 through March 14, 2019, at the rate of 6.1% annum, in the amount of $158.88 ($19.86 per diem x 8 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff is informed and believes the Subject Property is and has been abandoned for at least 6 months and therefore the provisions of RCW 61.12.093 are applicable and there is no period of redemption following the sale of the Subject Property.

WITNESS, the Honorable David M. Thorn, Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 25th day of March, 2019.

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, June 7, 2019, 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-01718-0

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR DEUTSCHE ALT-A SECURITIES INC. MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-AR4,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

MIKHAIL SEMIKIN; SVETLANA SEMIKIN; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

TO: MIKHAIL SEMIKIN; SVETLANA SEMIKIN; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 2811 ALDERWOOD AVENUE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 2, AS DELINEATED ON POLLY SHORT PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE SHORT PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED NOVEMBER 16, 2004, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1980701331, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380213 080156 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 17, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $375,397.89

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MCCARTHY & HOLTHUS

Judson Taylor

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

206.596.4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 17 & 24 and May 1, 8, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-00358-8

US BANK NA,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD E. BRENDLEY; MICHAEL BRENDLEY; BIRCH BAY VILLAGE COMMUNITY CLUB, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 8252 SKEENA WAY, BLAINE, WA 98230-9546

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 45, “BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION NO. 12-M,” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 405122 525204 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $124,523.28

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MCCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP

JUDSON TAYLOR

108 1ST AVENUE SOUTH, STE. 300

SEATTLE, WA 98104

206-596-4856

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02298-37

SNOWATER TIME SHARE ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993,

Defendant(s).

TO: SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DEGRAZIA FAMILY TRUST UTD MARCH 19, 1993, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 10500 Mt Baker Hwy, Time Share Units 1407 and 1408, Glacier, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

UNIT NOS. 1407 AND 1408, CLEARWATER CONDOMINIUMS, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1281254, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 390705 469379 0028; 390705 469379 0029

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $110,084.13

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

CHMELIK, SITKIN AND DAVIS

Seth A. Woolson

1500 Railroad Avenue

Bellingham, WA 98225

360.671.1796

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8, 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 18-2-02175-37

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF LA BAHIA CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

PETER A. FOHN, a single man, and the marital community of PETER A. FOHN and JANE DOE FOHN, if any; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendant(s).

TO: PETER A. FOHN, a single man, and the marital community of PETER A. FOHN and JANE DOE FOHN, if any; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 919 HIGH STREET #201, BELLINGHAM, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

UNIT 201, LA BAHIA CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITORS FILE NO. 910925130, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380331 159450 0002

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,914.25 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, PS

2200 Rimland Drive, Suite 115

Bellingham, WA 98226-6643

360.714.8599

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published April 24 and May 1, 8 & 15, 2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO.16-2-01100-1

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOANNE M. ALLEN, DECEASED; THE ESTATE OF LUELLA R. CLAYPOOL, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHARLES W. ALLEN, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS:1331 ORIENTAL AVENUE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., THENCE EAST 860 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208 FEET 8 INCHES TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE SOUTH TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO GALE PFUELER UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1044359; THENCE EASTERLY 211.93 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PFUELLER TRACT; THENCE NORTH TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE WEST 3.48 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1, BLOCK 1, EDWARD AND CARLSONS ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM; THENCE NORTH TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A TRACT CONVEYED TO THE NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE OF SEATTLE IN SELLER’S ASSIGNMENT OF CONTRACT AND DEED, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 651441 IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE WEST 211.93 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION.

PARCEL B:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M. DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 220 FEET SOUTH AND 30 FEET WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO RICHARD H. FISCHER AND WIFE BY DEED RECORDED IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS FILE NO. 792217, AND A PROJECTION OF SAID SOUTHERLY LINE, 220 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER 100 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LAKEWAY DRIVE 220 FEET; MORE OR LESS TO A POINT 30 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, THENCE NORTHERLY IN A DIRECT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.LESS ROADS.SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO.380334 119536 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, June 7, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $255,747.64 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date.For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

ZIEVE, BROADNAX & STEELE

Kingston Bowen

11335 NE 122nd , Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

206.209.0375

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By:SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published May 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2019