LEGALS- November 10, 2021

FERNDALE

INVITATION TO BID

FOR 185 CFM TRAILER MOUNTED AIR COMPRESSOR

Electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] Hard copies of sealed proposals brought to Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248 (360) 384-4006 will be accepted until November 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live streamed via Microsoft Teams for the 185 CFM Trailer Mounted Air Compressor. To view the full invitation to bid and specifications, please go to: https://www.cityofferndale.org/aircompressor. Hard copies of the sealed bid proposals must be received via mail by Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published November 10, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DONNA LEE MACDONALD

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00885-37

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION November 3, 2021

NOTICE AGENT

Nancy MacDonald

PO Box 4342

Bellingham, WA 98227

Attorney for Notice Agent:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published November 3, 10 & 17, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-18-810780-SH APN No.: 4051112460030000 / 148649 Title Order No.: 8771842 AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2110502817 Parcel Number(s): 4051112460030000 / 148649 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ALLEN C JAKUBAUSKAS, AND NICOLE A JAKUBAUSKAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Fay Servicing, LLC As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number . I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 12/10/2021 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, LOT 8, PLAT OF SAINT ANDREW’S GREEN, DIVISION NO. III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 16 OF PLATS, PAGES 48 THROUGH 50, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 5519 CANVASBACK RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/23/2011, recorded 5/31/2011, under Instrument No. 2110502817 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from ALLEN C JAKUBAUSKAS, AND NICOLE A JAKUBAUSKAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to RECONTRUST COMPANY, N.A. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. , as original b eneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0900050 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $136,679.87 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $414,063.70 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 11/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 12/10/2021 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/29/2021 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/29/2021 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashier s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/29/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower (s) and Grantor (s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/15/2018 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-810780-SH. . Dated: 10/21/2021 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-810780-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0175322

Published November 10 & December 1, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

A. WAYNE BABCOCK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00851-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Christopher K. Babcock

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOY S. VAN BUSKIRK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00850-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021

Co-Personal Representatives:

Gayle M. Saunders

34637 NE 157th Place

Duvall, WA 98019

Michael Van Buskirk

7561 Silver Lake Road

Maple Falls, WA 98266

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Parker W. Rogers, Jr., Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00849-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

October 27, 2021

Personal Representative:

Lee Moore

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212.

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Arthur P. Barnes, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00886-37

Judge: ROBERT E. OLSON

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 3, 2021

Personal Representative: Cassandra Carr

Address for Mailing or Service: 609 Canyon View Drive, Bellingham WA 98225

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published November 3, 10 & 17, 2021