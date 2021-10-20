LEGALS- November 3, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of RUTH ELSIE SCHELHAMER,

Deceased.

NO.: 21-4-00742-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 20, 2021

Personal Representative: ELAINE HITCHCOX

Attorney for the Personal Representative: James R. Ihnot, P.S.

Address for Mailing or Service: James R. Ihnot, P.S.

410 Market Street, Kirkland, WA 98033

DATED this 11th day of October, 2021.

James R. Ihnot, Attorney, WSBA #10867

Published October 20, 27 & November 3, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DONNA LEE MACDONALD

Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00885-37

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION November 3, 2021

NOTICE AGENT

Nancy MacDonald

PO Box 4342

Bellingham, WA 98227

Attorney for Notice Agent:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published November 3, 10 & 17, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Ena A. Padovan, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00835-37

Judge: Robert E. Olson

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 20, 2021

Co- Personal Representative: Stephen Padovan, 3898 Holland Dr., Santa Rosa CA 95404

Co- Personal Representative: Anita Goecke, 6003 Sievers Court, Ferndale WA 98248

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published October 20, 27 & November 3, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

A. WAYNE BABCOCK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00851-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Christopher K. Babcock

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOY S. VAN BUSKIRK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00850-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021

Co-Personal Representatives:

Gayle M. Saunders

34637 NE 157th Place

Duvall, WA 98019

Michael Van Buskirk

7561 Silver Lake Road

Maple Falls, WA 98266

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Parker W. Rogers, Jr., Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00849-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

October 27, 2021

Personal Representative:

Lee Moore

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212.

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Arthur P. Barnes, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00886-37

Judge: ROBERT E. OLSON

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 3, 2021

Personal Representative: Cassandra Carr

Address for Mailing or Service: 609 Canyon View Drive, Bellingham WA 98225

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published November 3, 10 & 17, 2021