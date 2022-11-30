LEGALS- November 30, 2022

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale’s 2023 Preliminary Budget has been filed with the City Clerk. A copy thereof will be furnished to any taxpayer who requests it by contacting the City Clerk. Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 5, 2022 to consider the final budget for 2023.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected] Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published November 23 & 30, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DANIEL G. BILSON, Deceased.

NO. 22-4-01066-37

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: November 16, 2022

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington on November 8, 2022, that the foregoing is true and correct.

Nancy MacDonald, Notice Agent

Address: PO Box 4342

Bellingham, WA 98227

Attorney for Notice Agent:

BARRON, SMITH DAUGERT, PLLC

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

300 N. Commercial Street

P.O. Box 5008

Bellingham, WA 98227

(360) 733-0212

Published November 16, 23 & 30, 2022

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Mary Ellen Pugh, Deceased.

Cause No. 22-4-01112-37

Judge: David E. Freeman

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 30, 2022

Personal Representative: Iris B. Kingston

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published November 30, December 7 & 14, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

CALL FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 will receive bids for the installation of (1) “Emergency Vehicle Exhaust Removal System” and other ancillary equipment as identified in the request for proposal, until the hour of 2:00 pm on December 6th, 2022 as shown on the clock located in the Fire District Offices.

All bids will then be opened, publicly read aloud and recorded.

Bids must be clearly marked on the outer envelope “Bid for “ATTN: Emergency Vehicle Exhaust Removal System”, and addressed to the Board of Commissioners, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7, PO Box 1599, or delivered to

2020 Washington Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Any bid received after the appointed time or not addressed properly will not be opened and will be returned to the sender. Each bidder is responsible for seeing that his bid meets this requirement. No facsimile or email bids will be accepted.

Bidders may obtain a set of specifications by writing or calling to: Chief Larry Hoffman, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 at P.O. Box 1599, Ferndale, Washington 98248, (360) 384-0303. The Fire Chief or his designee will also be available during regular business hours to answer any questions bidders may have.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the bid opening.

Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to waive any, informalities in the bidding process. The District will determine which bid is determined to be of best value for the District and is not bound to accept low bid.

Dated this 10th day of November 2022.

Published: Ferndale Record, November 23rd and 30th, 2022.

Posted: Station 41, 2020 Washington Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Published November 23 & 30, 2022

CALL FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 will receive bids for the construction of (1) “Staff Vehicle SUV / PICKUP” and other ancillary equipment as identified in the request for proposal, until the hour of 2:00 pm on December 8th, 2022 as shown on the clock located in the Fire District Offices. All bids will then be opened, publicly read aloud and recorded.

Bids must be clearly marked on the outer envelope “Bid for “RFP No. 2022-11-21-01 Staff Vehicle SUV/ PICKUP”, and addressed to the Board of Commissioners, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7, PO Box 1599, or delivered to 2020 Washington Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Any bid received after the appointed time or not addressed properly will not be opened and will be returned to the sender. Each bidder is responsible for seeing that his bid meets this requirement. No telephone, telegraph or facsimile bids will be accepted.

Bidders may obtain a set of specifications by writing or calling to: Chief Larry Hoffman, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 at P.O. Box 1599, Ferndale, Washington 98248, (360) 384-0303. The Fire Chief or his designee will also be available during regular business hours to answer any questions bidders may have.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the bid opening.

Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to waive any, informalities in the bidding process. The District will determine which bid is determined to be of best value for the District and is not bound to accept low bid.

Dated this 21st day of November 2022.

Posted: Station 41, 2020 Washington Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Published November 30 & December 7, 2022