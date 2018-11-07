Legals- November 7, 2018

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed land use action within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 18011-SE, 18002-CPA

DATE OF APPLICATION: October 17, 2018

PROJECT LOCATION: Various/Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: City of Ferndale 2018 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket:

Donna Lane/ Thornton Street: The proposed change would affect two parcels. The land use designation for one ~4.45 acre parcel would change from Commercial to Low Density Residential, with an associated rezone, and one ~5.2 acre parcel would change from Low Density Residential to commercial, also with an associated rezone.

Repeal of Outdated Floodway Designation: In the 1980’s the City of Ferndale adopted a Floodway land use designation and a corresponding Floodway zone. These designations were established prior to, and separate from, FEMA designations with identical naming conventions. The City’s Floodway designations are within the 100-Year Floodplain but do not reflect FEMA modeling for the floodway. As proposed, the City’s designations would be removed and the underlying properties would be rezone based on the adjacent zoning. The City’s Floodplain Management (Ferndale Municipal Code 15.24) regulations would continue to apply, and the City would continue to use the most updated FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps to limit development within the 100-Year Floodplain.

South Portal Way (Change from Commercial to High Density Residential land use designation, and associated rezones for approximately twenty acres of land): Properties that had previously provided frontage along Highway 99 through Ferndale at the south end of Portal Way just north of the Nooksack River have been designated for commercial purposes since the advent of Ferndale’s zoning in the 1970’s. The construction of Interstate Five removed this highway frontage, resulting in a dead-end street with little potential for commercial uses. The proposed comprehensive plan change would change the underlying land use designation and zoning from Commercial to High Density Residential.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination, Comprehensive Plan Map Amendment, and associated Rezones

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: October 31, 2018 – November 14, 2018

CONTACT: Jori Burnett

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Comprehensive Plan Map Amendment, City of Ferndale

3. Rezones, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, and no mitigation measures are required. Project-specific mitigation measures may be identified at the time of development review.

Published October 31 and November 7, 2018

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of November 5, 2018

Ordinance #2068

An ordinance amending the Unified Fee Schedule regarding park facilities rental rates

Ordinance #2069

An ordinance amending development submission requirements

Ordinance #2070

An ordinance amending building violation penalties

Ordinance #2071

An ordinance amending FMC 12.28 regarding special events

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, CMC, City Clerk

Published November 7, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-17-802402-SW

Title Order No.:

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 2010503230

Parcel Number(s): 400225-344472-0000-00, 125954

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: NICOLAAS J.R. BYMA AND JOANNE C BYMA, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Deutsche Bank National Trust Company f/k/a Bankers Trust Company of California, N.A., as Trustee Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc. Trust 2001-NC2 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2001-NC2

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 11/16/2018, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOT 3, “VANDER YACHT SHORT PLAT,” AS PER THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE 3, ON OCTOBER 6, 1976 UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1231301, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., LESS ROADS. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL A-1: A NON-EXCLUSIVE ROADWAY EASEMENT 30 FEET IN WIDTH CENTERED ON THE LINE BETWEEN LOTS 1 AND 2 OF SAID PLAT. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8053 FLYNN ROAD, LYNDEN, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/15/2001, recorded 5/21/2001, under Instrument No. 2010503230 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from NICOLAAS J.R. BYMA AND JOANNE C BYMA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to CHARTER TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company f/k/a Bankers Trust Company of California, N.A., as Trustee Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc. Trust 2001-NC2 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2001-NC2, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2030904658

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $103,512.46.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $113,805.63, together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2011 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 11/16/2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/5/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/5/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/5/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 5/30/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-17-802402-SW.

Dated: 7/11/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Chelsea Bonds, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-802402-SW

Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0142749 10/17/2018 11/7/2018

Published October 17 and November 7, 2018.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-826959-SH

Title Order No.: 180215264-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070201521

Parcel Number(s): 380320 443006 0001

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: SHAWN TRULL, AN UNMARRIED MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Banc of America Funding Corporation 2007-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 12/7/2018, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: UNIT 1, OF PARK VIEW COTTAGES CONDOMINIUM, AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1372998, VOLUME 4, PAGES 47-50 UNIT 1, OF PARK VIEW COTTAGES CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1372998 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN VOLUME 4 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGES 47 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2312 VERONA STREET #1, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 2/5/2007, recorded 2/12/2007, under Instrument No. 2070201521 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from SHAWN TRULL, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN BROKERS CONDUIT, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Banc of America Funding Corporation 2007-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-0200650

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $14,585.70.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $92,564.52, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 12/7/2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/26/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/26/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/26/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/21/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-826959-SH.

Dated: 7/27/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

411 Ivy Street,

San Diego, CA 92101

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-826959-SH

Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0143379 11/7/2018 11/28/2018

Published November 7 and 28, 2018

TS No WA07000262-17-1 TO No 8718432

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Grantor: RYAN J WILLETT AND SARAH J WILLETT, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: SunTrust Mortgage, Inc.

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: SunTrust Mortgage, Inc.

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2150402601 Parcel Number: 80223/3803324520240000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 7, 2018, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 18, PLAT OF WOODBINE, DIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 12 OF PLATS, PAGE 86, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 80223/3803324520240000 More commonly known as 809 WOODBINE WAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated April 20, 2015, executed by RYAN J WILLETT AND SARAH J WILLETT, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for PEOPLES BANK, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded April 24, 2015 as Instrument No. 2150402601 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded December 12, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-1201362 and the beneficial interest was assigned to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. and recorded July 20, 2017 as Instrument Number 2017-0702167 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS:

DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From April 1, 2017 To July 12, 2018

Number of Payments 16 $1,657.95

Total $26,527.20

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION April 1, 2017 July 12, 2018 $47.95

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: April 20, 2015

Note Amount $261,045.00

Interest Paid To: March 1, 2017

Next Due Date: April 1, 2017

Current Beneficiary: SunTrust Mortgage, Inc.

Contact Phone No: (800) 443-1032

Address: 1001 Semmes Ave., Richmond, VA 23224

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $260,421.40, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on December 7, 2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by November 26, 2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before November 26, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the November 26, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

RYAN J WILLETT

809 WOODBINE WAY,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98229

SARAH J WILLETT

809 WOODBINE WAY,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98229

by both first class and certified mail on January 10, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place January 10, 2018 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819

Website: www.wshfc.org

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Telephone: (800) 569-4287

Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (800) 606-4819

Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov

Dated: July 13, 2018

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

500 Union Street, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388

For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 45844, Pub Dates: 11/07/2018, 11/28/2018, FERNDALE RECORD

Published November 7 and 28, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SKAGIT COUNTY

In re the Estate of

KEITH LEROY HOLTROP, Deceased.

No: 18-4-00356-29

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate.

2. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court.

3. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditors: October 31, 2018

Date of First Publication: November 7, 2018

Richard P. Holtrop, Personal Representative

Presented by:

Michael A. Winslow WSBA #13901

Attorney for the Estate

1204 Cleveland Avenue

Mount Vernon, Washington 98273

Phone: (360) 336-3321

Published November 7, 14, and 21, 2018

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 17-2-02158-37

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

HANS LEON, an individual; CHRISTIE LEON, an individual; UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF FIRST PLACE CONDOMINIUM, an association; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: HANS LEON, an individual; CHRISTIE LEON, an individual; UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF FIRST PLACE CONDOMINIUM, an association; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 158 S 1ST STREET #2-101, LYNDEN, WA 98264

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

UNIT 2-101, OF FIRST PLACE CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2050807106, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

AN EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITY, AS DELINEATED ON CHISUM GROUP LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2050304098.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 400320 395318 0002

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, December 7, 2018

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $223,507.87

together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

Nathan F. Smith

2112 Business Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published November 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2018