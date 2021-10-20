LEGALS- October 27, 2021

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale’s 2022 Preliminary Budget has been filed with the City Clerk. A copy thereof will be furnished to any taxpayer who requests it by contacting the City Clerk. Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 to consider the final budget for 2022.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published October 27, 2021

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 15th regarding the property tax levy for 2022.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan, MMC

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published October 27, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of RUTH ELSIE SCHELHAMER,

Deceased.

NO.: 21-4-00742-37

The Person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 20, 2021

Personal Representative: ELAINE HITCHCOX

Attorney for the Personal Representative: James R. Ihnot, P.S.

Address for Mailing or Service: James R. Ihnot, P.S.

410 Market Street, Kirkland, WA 98033

DATED this 11th day of October, 2021.

James R. Ihnot, Attorney, WSBA #10867

Published October 20, 27 & November 3, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Ena A. Padovan, Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00835-37

Judge: Robert E. Olson

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 20, 2021

Co- Personal Representative: Stephen Padovan, 3898 Holland Dr., Santa Rosa CA 95404

Co- Personal Representative: Anita Goecke, 6003 Sievers Court, Ferndale WA 98248

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212

Published October 20, 27 & November 3, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

A. WAYNE BABCOCK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00851-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Christopher K. Babcock

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

JOY S. VAN BUSKIRK, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00850-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021

Co-Personal Representatives:

Gayle M. Saunders

34637 NE 157th Place

Duvall, WA 98019

Michael Van Buskirk

7561 Silver Lake Road

Maple Falls, WA 98266

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC

300 North Commercial St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Parker W. Rogers, Jr., Deceased.

Cause No. 21-4-00849-37

Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

October 27, 2021

Personal Representative:

Lee Moore

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212.

Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Fire Commissioners for WCFD #17 will hold their 2022 public budget hearing at 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021 via Zoom Meeting. Copies of the proposed budget will be available at the district’s main office during normal business hours. The online meeting access information phone numbers will be posted on the front door of the district’s main office located at 4332 Sucia Drive, Ferndale, WA. 98248

Published October 27, 2021