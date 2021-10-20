LEGALS- October 27, 2021

FERNDALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale’s 2022 Preliminary Budget has been filed with the City Clerk. A copy thereof will be furnished to any taxpayer who requests it by contacting the City Clerk. Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 to consider the final budget for 2022.
The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.
Susan Duncan
City Clerk
City of Ferndale
Published October 27, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 15th regarding the property tax levy for 2022.
The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.
Susan Duncan, MMC
City Clerk
City of Ferndale
Published October 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of RUTH ELSIE SCHELHAMER,
Deceased.
NO.: 21-4-00742-37
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: October 20, 2021
Personal Representative: ELAINE HITCHCOX
Attorney for the Personal Representative: James R. Ihnot, P.S.
Address for Mailing or Service: James R. Ihnot, P.S.
410 Market Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
DATED this 11th day of October, 2021.
James R. Ihnot, Attorney, WSBA #10867
Published October 20, 27 & November 3, 2021
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Ena A. Padovan, Deceased.
Cause No. 21-4-00835-37
Judge: Robert E. Olson
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: October 20, 2021
Co- Personal Representative: Stephen Padovan, 3898 Holland Dr., Santa Rosa CA 95404
Co- Personal Representative: Anita Goecke, 6003 Sievers Court, Ferndale WA 98248
Attorney for Personal Representative: Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746, Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212
Published October 20, 27 & November 3, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
A. WAYNE BABCOCK, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00851-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: ROBERT E. OLSON
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Christopher K. Babcock
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
JOY S. VAN BUSKIRK, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00850-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: DAVID E. FREEMAN
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 27, 2021
Co-Personal Representatives:
Gayle M. Saunders
34637 NE 157th Place
Duvall, WA 98019
Michael Van Buskirk
7561 Silver Lake Road
Maple Falls, WA 98266
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC
300 North Commercial St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Parker W. Rogers, Jr., Deceased.
Cause No. 21-4-00849-37
Judge: DAVID E. FREEMAN
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication:
October 27, 2021
Personal Representative:
Lee Moore
Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496
Address for Mailing or Service: Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-733-0212.
Published October 27 & November 3, 10, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Fire Commissioners for WCFD #17 will hold their 2022 public budget hearing at 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021 via Zoom Meeting. Copies of the proposed budget will be available at the district’s main office during normal business hours. The online meeting access information phone numbers will be posted on the front door of the district’s main office located at 4332 Sucia Drive, Ferndale, WA. 98248
Published October 27, 2021