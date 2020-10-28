LEGALS- October 28, 2020

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Ramon Llanos, LDES INC

APPLICATION NUMBER (S): 20010-SE, 20003-SPR, 20002-SH.

DATE OF APPLICATION(S): 20010-SE (September 24, 2020), 20003-SPR (August 20, 2020), 20002-SH (July 29, 2020).

PROJECT LOCATION: The subject property is currently addressed as 5874 Cedar Street Ferndale, WA, parcel 390220270249,

described as CARPENTER’S FIRST ADD TO FERNDALE LOTS 8-9.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to construct an eight-unit multifamily townhouse development on the property with storm, sewer, water, and dry utilities as well as paved parking and an access road. The applicant may choose to subdivide the property later into 8 zero lot line parcels over the multifamily units.

The project is located within the Shoreline Jurisdiction, therefore a SEPA checklist is required. The multifamily project is in the Residential Shoreline Jurisdiction; therefore, a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit approval is required.

A public hearing will be noticed at a future date.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: October 28 – November 11, 2020

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

5. Site Plan Review Application, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process. In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

Compliance with City Floodplain Regulations.

Outside materials and storage shall be minimized and shall be placed in an area or at an elevation that will prevent leaks, contamination, or additional debris from entering the floodplain during a flood event.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. Idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated.

WATER: Contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

The applicant will comply with all applicable City, Ecology and FEMA floodplain regulations.

Any wetland/critical area work must comply with the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance.

PLANTS: The site development will incorporate landscaping plans per City of Ferndale regulations. Mitigation plantings for any wetland buffer impacts will be implemented onsite. Site to be revegetated after the land disturbance.

ENERGY: The project will be built to modern emission standards.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: All construction activities will be limited to daylight hours, generally between 7 am and 10 pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations. The City reserves the right to require that the quantity and type of materials be identified.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored when onsite to identify any possible leaks.

LAND AND SHORELINE USE: The project will comply with the City’s Shoreline Master Program and the Residential Multifamily High Zoning Regulations.

HOUSING: Buildings will comply with Shoreline regulations and the City’s design guidelines. The applicant is required to pay applicable storm, park, traffic, and school impact fees and payment of water and sewer connection fees.

AESTHETICS: The proposed building design includes architectural details on the street-facing facades and will include open space and landscaping around all new buildings and throughout the development.

LIGHT AND GLARE: Landscape buffering will be added as necessary and lighting will be downward facing.

RECREATION: The development will have sufficient common useable space. Compliance with the City’s Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is required. A public access easement shall be provided for the trail. Pet waste disposal stations are required at each end of the trail.

TRANSPORTATION: Payment of traffic impact fees is mandatory. Access roads will be constructed to City standard.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources: Should archaeological resources (e.g. shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055) “If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published October 28, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale’s 2021 Preliminary Budget has been filed with the City Clerk. A copy thereof will be furnished to any taxpayer who requests it by contacting the City Clerk. Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 16, 2020 to consider the final budget for 2021.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published October 28 & November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 16th regarding the property tax levy for 2021.

The hearing will be held at the City Hall Annex Building/Council Chambers, located at 5694 Second Avenue, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Any taxpayers may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the ordinance. Public comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or members of the public may phone in to 360-685-2385 when the public hearing is opened. Documents may be viewed at www.cityofferndale.org.

Susan Duncan, MMC

City Clerk

City of Ferndale

Published October 28 & November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-857393-SW Title Order No.: 170072782-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 1970603860 Parcel Number(s): 400124 311042 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: LEONARD E. SCHUCHT AND DIANE L. SCHUCHT Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/19/2021, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL 2, AS DELINEATED ON SHORT PLAT NO. 22-72, “COOLEY’S SHORT PLAT,” ACCORDING TO THE SHORT PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 1 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 8, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1120331. TOGETHER WITH UNDIVIDED ¼ INTEREST IN “TRACT A” OF SAID SHORT PLAT. EXCEPTING ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERAL RIGHTS THEREIN AND THEREUNDER. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2672 BIRCH BAY LYNDEN RD, CUSTER, WA 98240 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/24/1997, recorded 6/30/1997, under Instrument No. 1970603860 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from LEONARD E. SCHUCHT AND DIANE L. SCHUCHT, as grantor(s), to CHARTER TITLE CORPORATION A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2018-0300266 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $62,404.83. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $56,426.32, together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2015 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/19/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/8/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/11/2020. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/

hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA

&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-857393-SW. Dated: 10/14/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-857393-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172688 10/21/2020 10/28/2020 11/4/2020

Published October 21, 28 & November 4, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-18-814650-SW APN No.: 400222 487025 0000 Title Order No.: TSG1804-WA-3397242 AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061203440 Parcel Number(s): 400222 487025 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JEFFREY A. SLIGER AND SHELLY A. SLIGER, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-BNC1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BNC1 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PHH Mortgage As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 10/26/2018 under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number 2018-1002833. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 11/6 /2020 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, THE WEST 22 RODS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE NORTH 7 ACRES THEREOF, LESS ROADS, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 938 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Lynden, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/15/2006, recorded 12/22/2006, under Instrument No. 2061203440 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JEFFREY A. SLIGER AND SHELLY A. SLIGER, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as g rantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-BNC1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BNC1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2081200973 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $ 73,033.15 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $576,297.08 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 11/20/2020 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/9/2020 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/9/2020 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashier s or certified checks from a Stat e or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/9/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower (s) and Grantor (s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/13/2018 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-814650-SW. Dated: 9/23/2020 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jeffrey Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-814650-SW Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0172606

Published October 7 & 28, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Fire Commissioners for WCFD #17 will hold their 2021 public budget hearing at 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 via Zoom Meeting. Copies of the proposed budget will be available at the district’s main office during normal business hours. The online meeting access information phone numbers will be posted on the front door of the district’s main office located at 4332 Sucia Drive, Ferndale, WA. 98248

Published October 28, 2020