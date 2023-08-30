LEGALS- September 13, 2023

FERNDALE

INVITATION TO BID

METALWORKS SKATE PARK PROJECT

CITY PROJECT NO. PA2021-01

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that sealed bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale at Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, until Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., and will then and there be opened and publicly read for the construction of Metalworks Skate Park.

Additional information, copies of maps, plans, specifications, and addenda for this project will be available at www.cityofferndale.org/Metalworks. All technical questions regarding this project are to be submitted to [email protected], with the subject line reading, “Metalworks Skate Park Project”.

The City of Ferndale is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Minority and Women-Owned firms are encouraged to submit bids.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published September 13 & 20, 2023

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-22-939148-RM APN No.: 390219 518140 0000 Title Order No.: 220387287-WA-MSI AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2150301566 Parcel Number(s): 390219 518140 0000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MYRON FRYBERG, A SINGLE MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Click N’ Close, Inc. fka MidAmerica Mortgage, Inc. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Click N’ Close, Inc. FKA Mid America Mortgage, Inc. As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 8/17/2022 under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number 2022-0801714. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 10/13/2023 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, LOT 4, SIDDLE ADDITION TO FERNDALE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 88, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2133 FERNDALE TERRACE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/10/2015, recorded 3/16/2015, under Instrument No. 2150301566 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from MYRON FRYBERG, A SINGLE MAN , as g rantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original t rustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR MID AMERICA MORTGAGE, INC., AN OHIO CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original b eneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Click N’ Close, Inc. fka MidAmerica Mortgage, Inc. , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2022-0700801 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $31,247.10 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $184,861.65 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2022 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 10/13/2023 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 10/2/2023 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 10/2/2023 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashier s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 10/2/2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower (s) and Grantor (s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/12/2022 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-939148-RM. . Dated: 8/24/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-939148-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0187946

Published September 13 & October 4, 2023

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-19-863791-RM APN No.: 3802232252520000 Title Order No.: 1108082 AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2016-1202877 Parcel Number(s): 3802232252520000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: BRANDON K. PICKETT, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Freedom Mortgage Corporation As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 9/13/2019 under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number 2019-0901472, continued under an Amended Notice of Sale recorded 6/9/2022 under WHATCOM County Auditor Instrument Number 2022-0600851. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 10/13/2023 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, A TRACT OF LAND IN SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 60 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SEAVIEW GARDEN, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 16, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND 20 FEET SOUTH OF THE OLYMPIC PORTLAND CEMENT COMPANY’S RIGHT OF WAY RUNNING SOUTHERLY PARALLEL TO AND 60 FEET FROM THE WEST LINE OF SEAVIEW GARDENS, 200 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY 60 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SEAVIEW GARDENS; THENCE NORTHERLY ON SAID LINE TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SEAVIEW GARDENS; THENCE WESTERLY AND 20 FEET SOUTHERLY FROM THE OLYMPIC PORTLAND CEMENT COMPANY’S RIGHT OF WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO WHATCOM COUNTY FOR ROAD PURPOSES BY DEED RECORDED JULY 22, 1926, UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 312152. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 713 MARINE DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225-1529 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/15/2016, recorded 12/22/2016, under Instrument No. 2016-1202877 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from BRANDON K. PICKETT, WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS AN UNMARRIED MAN , as grantor(s), to COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0102356 . II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $57,238.14 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $150,982.83 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 10/13/2023 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 10/2/2023 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 10/2/2023 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashier s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 10/2/2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower (s) and Grantor (s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/2/2019 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-863791-RM. . Dated: 8/17/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-863791-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0187801

Published September 13 & October 4, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of PATRICIA GAIL HELM, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00803-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

August 30, 2023

Personal Representative:

ERNA C. GREGORY

Attorney for Personal Representative: Aaron M. Rasmussen, WSBA #29496

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published August 30, September 6 & 13, 2023

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of DOUGLAS ALEXANDER ROBERTSON, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00847-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Notice Agent named below has been appointed as Notice Agent of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 13, 2023

Notice Agent: Shela Robertson Tussy

Attorney for Notice Agent: Graham E. Buchanan, WSBA #52603

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published September 13, 20 & 27, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notice USDA RD 2023

Northwest Indian College hereby provides notice that it has applied an application for funding with the USDA, Rural Development for a Clean Energy and Maintenance Equipment grant, funding at a value of approximately $315,000. There will be a public hearing for any comments on September 27th, 2023, at 9:00 in Building #1, Room 110.

Published September 13, 2023