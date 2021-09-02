LEGALS- September 15, 2021

FERNDALE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.
Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.
APPLICANT NAME: Francine St. Laurent – AVT Consulting
APPLICATION NUMBER:
19001-CUP, 19002-SPR and 19001-SH, 21003-SH
DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: September 15, 2021
DATE OF APPLICATION:
September 2, 2021
DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: September 2, 2021
ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): 19003-SE
PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS:
The 4.8-acre project sites are addressed as 5345 Labounty Drive, parcel number 390228104030, Lot 2 of the Lookman Lot Line Adjustment, in Ferndale, WA and 1689 West Smith Road, parcel 390233031502 in Ferndale, WA.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the development of a 28,080 square foot single-story manufacturing/warehousing facility with associated parking, storm vault, landscaping and frontage improvements on Smith Road.
REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial development permit from the Hearing Examiner.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:
September 15, 2021 – September 27, 2021
PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes
CONTACT:
Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner
Comment:
[email protected]
Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale WA 98248
City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale WA 98248
Phone: (360) 685-2368
Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:
1. Shoreline Substantial Development Permit – City of Ferndale
2. Shoreline Conditional Use Permit – City of Ferndale
3. Land Disturbance Permit – City of Ferndale
4. Building Permit – City of Ferndale
5. Critical Areas approval – City of Ferndale
6. Floodplain Development Approval – City of Ferndale
Published September 15, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed land use action within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.
Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed action and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.
APPLICANT: City of Ferndale
DATE OF APPLICATION: September 3, 2021
PROJECT LOCATION:
City of Ferndale City Limits.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Amend Chapter 17.08 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to allow up to nine (9) lots within a short plat, where currently the FMC only permits up to four (4) lots in a short plat.
REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination and Zoning Text Amendment
THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 15 – September 29, 2021
CONTACT: Michael Cerbone, SEPA Administrator
P.O. Box 936
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 685-2367
Email: [email protected]
Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:
1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale
2. Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale
3. Washington State Department of Commerce 60-Day Review
This is a non-project action. No mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project.
Published September 15, 2021
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM
In Re the Estate of
DONALD J. BAIRD, Deceased.
NO. 21-4-00702-37
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
JUDGE: Evan P. Jones
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 8, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: KEVIN J. BAIRD
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5401 Meridian Ave N. Apt. C
Seattle WA 98013
Attorney for Personal Representative:
ANDREW W. HEINZ, WSBA #37086
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC,
300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00702-37
Published September 8, 15 & 22, 2021
THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
ROBERT LEON WOOLVERTON,
Deceased.
Case No. 21-4-05962-1 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication:
September 8, 2021
Administrator:
ROBERT PHILLIP WOOLVERTON
Attorney for Administrator:
NICOLE K. BETTS, WSBA #55754
NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC
Address for Mailing or Service:
2150 N. 107th Street, Suite 501
Seattle, WA 98133
Court of Probate Proceedings and Case Number:
King County Superior Court
Case Number 21-4-05962-1 SEA
SIGNED this 30th day of August, 2021.
NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC
NICOLE K. BETTS, WSBA #55754
Attorney for Administrator
Published September 8, 15, and 22, 2021