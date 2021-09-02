LEGALS- September 15, 2021

FERNDALE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Francine St. Laurent – AVT Consulting

APPLICATION NUMBER:

19001-CUP, 19002-SPR and 19001-SH, 21003-SH

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: September 15, 2021

DATE OF APPLICATION:

September 2, 2021

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: September 2, 2021

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): 19003-SE

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS:

The 4.8-acre project sites are addressed as 5345 Labounty Drive, parcel number 390228104030, Lot 2 of the Lookman Lot Line Adjustment, in Ferndale, WA and 1689 West Smith Road, parcel 390233031502 in Ferndale, WA.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the development of a 28,080 square foot single-story manufacturing/warehousing facility with associated parking, storm vault, landscaping and frontage improvements on Smith Road.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial development permit from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

September 15, 2021 – September 27, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Comment:

[email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Shoreline Substantial Development Permit – City of Ferndale

2. Shoreline Conditional Use Permit – City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit – City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit – City of Ferndale

5. Critical Areas approval – City of Ferndale

6. Floodplain Development Approval – City of Ferndale

Published September 15, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed land use action within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed action and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

DATE OF APPLICATION: September 3, 2021

PROJECT LOCATION:

City of Ferndale City Limits.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Amend Chapter 17.08 of the Ferndale Municipal Code (FMC) to allow up to nine (9) lots within a short plat, where currently the FMC only permits up to four (4) lots in a short plat.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval by the City of Ferndale for a SEPA Determination and Zoning Text Amendment

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 15 – September 29, 2021

CONTACT: Michael Cerbone, SEPA Administrator

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Email: [email protected]

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale

3. Washington State Department of Commerce 60-Day Review

This is a non-project action. No mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project.

Published September 15, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

DONALD J. BAIRD, Deceased.

NO. 21-4-00702-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: Evan P. Jones

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 8, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: KEVIN J. BAIRD

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5401 Meridian Ave N. Apt. C

Seattle WA 98013

Attorney for Personal Representative:

ANDREW W. HEINZ, WSBA #37086

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC,

300 North Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-00702-37

Published September 8, 15 & 22, 2021

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

ROBERT LEON WOOLVERTON,

Deceased.

Case No. 21-4-05962-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 8, 2021

Administrator:

ROBERT PHILLIP WOOLVERTON

Attorney for Administrator:

NICOLE K. BETTS, WSBA #55754

NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

2150 N. 107th Street, Suite 501

Seattle, WA 98133

Court of Probate Proceedings and Case Number:

King County Superior Court

Case Number 21-4-05962-1 SEA

SIGNED this 30th day of August, 2021.

NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC

NICOLE K. BETTS, WSBA #55754

Attorney for Administrator

Published September 8, 15, and 22, 2021