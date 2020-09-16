LEGALS- September 16, 2020

FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS, WATER SYSTEM EMERGENCY INTERTIE, CITY OF FERNDALE

The City of Ferndale is seeking an Engineering firm to provide design-engineering and construction-engineering services for a water system emergency intertie, including the creation of plans, specifications, estimates and ancillary services.

Interested parties are responsible for monitoring the City’s website for information concerning the RFQ and any addenda issued.

Interested firms shall submit a Statement of Qualifications that contains the following:

1. Cover Letter

2. Approach and Understanding

3. Project Organization

4. Schedule

5. Management Control Program

6. Experience and References

7.Familiarity with City Infrastructure and Operations

8. Proximity of Project Office and Project Manager

9. Resumes

The Statement of Qualifications submittal shall be a maximum of 15 double-sided pages. One original and four copies shall be submitted.

This Request for Qualifications (RFQ) consists of the following parts:

• Submittal Delivery Instructions

• RFQ Schedule

• Background

• Submittal Requirements

• Selection Criteria

RFQ SUBMITTAL DEADLINE AND DELIVERY LOCATION

All responses shall be made in writing. Responses by FAX will not be accepted. Sealed responses will be received by the Public Works Department of the City of Ferndale, Washington. The Statement of Qualification submittal shall be a maximum of 15 double-sided pages (i.e., 30 pages). One original and four copies shall be submitted as well as one USB thumb drive with PDF copy. Responses must be received no later than 9,30, 2020, late submissions will not be accepted. The City of Ferndale is not responsible for delays in delivery.

All responses to this request mailed through the United States Postal Service shall be addressed to the Public Works Department, City of Ferndale, P.O. Box 936, Ferndale, WA 98248. Hand-delivered responses will not be accepted due to ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19. All responses shall be placed in a sealed envelope, which is clearly marked “FERNDALE WATER SYSTEM EMERGENCY INTERTIE RFQ”.

The City of Ferndale reserves the sole right to terminate this process, to not award a contract, and to cancel or modify this solicitation process at any time. In no event will the City or any of their respective agents, representatives, consultants, directors, officers, or employees be liable for, or otherwise obligated to reimburse, the costs incurred in preparation of this RFQ, or any related costs. The prospective consultant teams shall wholly absorb all costs incurred in the preparation and presentation of the submittals. The RFQ Submittals will become the property of the City of Ferndale.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

All questions regarding the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) shall be directed to Mike Olinger via email at [email protected] The City will not accept any other inquiries.

RFQ Schedule

The following are goals for the process:

• RFQ Advertisement: 9,09, 2020

• Questions Due: 9,22, 2020

• Response Issued: 9,24, 2020

• Proposals Due Date and Time: 9,30, 2020

Project Background

The City of Ferndale intends to install an emergency water intertie from the southern city limits to the City of Bellingham’s water infrastructure located on Wynn Road, approximately 4,000 feet. The pipeline will be sized to supplement Ferndale’s supply when the largest source is out of service. Installation will be in public rights-of-way. It will require Washington State Department of Health approval as an emergency intertie.

The successful firm will be responsible for the design, permitting, and interaction with outside agencies, including but not limited to the City of Bellingham, Whatcom County, and Washington State Department of Health.

Submittal Requirements

This part of the RFQ describes the format and content of each section of the submittal.

Introductory Letter – The proposer may use this section to introduce the RFQ submittal and/or to summarize the key provisions of the submittal. The introductory letter shall include, but need not be limited to, the following information: The name of the firm, as well as, the signature, printed name and title, telephone, and email of the officer authorized to represent the firm in any correspondence, negotiations and sign any contract that may result. The address and office that will be providing the service, a project manager’s name, telephone, and email address. The federal tax ID numbers, and state of incorporation, if applicable, must also be included.

Approach and Understanding – Provide a detailed description of the project understanding and technical approach for completing the project and any suggested revisions. Include any issues that your firm believes will require special consideration.

Project Organization – List contact information for the lead firm and all sub-consultants to be engaged for the project; organization chart; brief description of responsibilities and qualifications for key personnel that emphasize experience directly relevant to the project. Key personnel include the project manager, project engineer, geotechnical engineer, construction manager, and QA/QC team. List hours per average week each key personnel will work on the project.

Schedule – Provide a work schedule for the design phase. Consultant shall assume a minimum of two (2) weeks for all City of Ferndale review periods.

Management Control Program – Describe the project management approach; cost control system used to track expenses and labor; method for project status reporting; and schedule control system. Describe the project review and QA/QC program.

Experience and References – Provide descriptions of projects performed by the individuals listed under Project Organization. Projects must be similar in scope to the City’s project. Consultant experience that does not include the individuals listed under Project Organization will not be considered. Provide references for each of the listed projects.

Familiarity with City Infrastructure and Operations – Describe key personnel’s familiarity with City of Ferndale water infrastructure and operations.

Proximity of Project Office and Project Manager – Describe proximity of Consultant’s Project Office and Project Manager to Ferndale

Resumes – Provide a resume for all key personnel listed under Project Organization.

Selection Criteria

A technical review panel composed of City staff and/or others will evaluate and rate each proposal based on the following items:

• Introductory Letter

• Approach and Understanding (30 points)

• Schedule (10 points)

• Management Control Program (10 points)

• Experience and References (30 points)

• Familiarity with City Infrastructure and Operations (10 points)

• Proximity of Project Office and Project Manager (10 points)

• Interview/Oral Presentation if requested (30 points)

The City of Ferndale may hold interviews with a short list of Consultants prior to final selection. The highest rated consultant will be invited to submit a scope of services and cost proposal. The Public Works Director will negotiate the final scope and cost of services with the selected Consultant. If the City and selected Consultant are unable to agree promptly on final terms and conditions, the City reserves the right to select the next highest rated Consultant.

Published September 9 & 16, 2020

INVITATION TO BID FOR

PUMP STATION 19 DECOMMISSION PROJECT

City Project No. SS2018-01

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that electronic .pdf copies of bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale via email to [email protected] until September 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The opening and reading of the bids will then be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams for the Pump Station 19 Decommission Project. This contract provides for the installation of approximately 1,400’ of sanitary sewer pipe and water main from Pump Station 19 southerly to the existing sanitary sewer manhole located on Thornton Street, west of the BNSF Railroad Tracks. Work will include trench excavation; sanitary sewer pipe installation; water main installation; connection to existing sanitary sewer; and connection to existing water main. Live stream information and to view the full invitation to bid please go to: https://www.cityofferndale.org/PS19. Hard copies matching the electronically delivered bid proposals must be received via US mail by Ferndale City Hall attn: Ferndale Public Works Department, Pump Station 19 Decommission Project Bid, 2095 Main Street, PO Box 936, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, no later than October 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Published September 9 & 16, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete and the review process can now be initiated, no approvals have been granted at this time.

Pursuant to Section 14.15.030 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development application. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed project, receive notice of and participate in hearings, to request a copy of the decision once made and the applicable appeal rights.

APPLICANT NAME: Oleg & Marina Andriychuk

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Ramon Llanos, LDES, Inc.

APPLICATION NUMBER: 20003-SH, 20004-SPR, 20002-VAR

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: September 16, 2020

DATE OF APPLICATION: August 17, 2020

DATE OF COMPLETE APPLICATION: August 25, 2020

ASSOCIATED SEPA NUMBER (IF APPLICABLE): N/A

PROJECT LOCATION/ADDRESS: The project site is located at 5854 Cedar Street, Parcel Number 390220 260220 0000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to build 4 duplex units (8 total units) and associated improvements. The project lies within the Shoreline Jurisdiction and requires a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit and approval from the Hearings Examiner. The applicant is also seeking a variance from the Hearings Examiner to reduce the required density in the Residential Multifamily High zone.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a shoreline substantial permit from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 16, 2020 – September 30, 2020

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE ADVERTISED IN THE FUTURE: Yes

CONTACT: Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2368

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. Shoreline Substantial Permit, City of Ferndale

2. Variance – Density, City of Ferndale

3. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permits, City of Ferndale

Published September 16, 2020

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

Stormwater Comprehensive Plan

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from consultants with experience providing Engineering Services to develop a Stormwater Comprehensive Plan.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at https://www.cityofferndale.org/public-works-department/stormwater/stormwater-comprehensive-plan/.

Submittals are due by 5:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020. Questions regarding this RFQ should be directed to Paul Knippel, Public Works Surface/Stormwater Manager.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

Published September 16 & 23, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA07000249-19-1 TO No 191240067-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: RICHARD D. HARLESS AND MAXINE M. HARLESS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: LENDERS FIRST CHOICE Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070803296 Parcel Number: 3902321601240000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 16, 2020, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: A TRACT OF LAND WITHIN THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., SAID TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE NORTH 00°24`03” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1322.45 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°57`03” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1324.44 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 00°13`27” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 39.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°23`40” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 31.79 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°36`20” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 15.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°29`24” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 104.89 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°29`10” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 125.60 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°58`41 “ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 111.03 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°50`46” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 134.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 03°20`52” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 15.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°50`46” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 107.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°13`27” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 498.00 FEET; THENCE WEST, A DISTANCE OF 507.14 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°13`27” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 347.05 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT, IF ANY: CERTAIN LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM SAID O.C. HAMILTON AND GEORGINA HAMILTON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, TO JOHN BERG, DATED JUNE 3, 1909, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, IN VOLUME 104 OF DEEDS AT PAGE 529, SAME BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: 11.71 ACRES OFF THE WEST SIDE OF LOT 6 OF SAID SECTION 32, DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT 12.00 FEET NORTH FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6; RUNNING THENCE EAST 264.40 FEET; THENCE NORTH 127.00 FEET; THENCE EAST 140.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1° EAST 834.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE NOOKSACK RIVER, 442.00 FEET: THENCE WEST 208.00 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6; THENCE SOUTH ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 6, 1312.00 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL A-1: AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 20.00 FEET IN WIDTH OFF THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID 20.00 FOOT STRIP BEING THE LINE BETWEEN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER AND THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 32. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 3902321601240000 More commonly known as 5000 FERNDALE ROAD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 15, 2007, executed by RICHARD D. HARLESS AND MAXINE M. HARLESS, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as original Beneficiary recorded August 20, 2007 as Instrument No. 2070803296 and the beneficial interest was assigned to BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST and recorded October 3, 2019 as Instrument Number 2019-1000472 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the failure to pay taxes and/or insurance, pursuant to paragraph 7 under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 9 of the Deed of Trust. PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE INFORMATION Principal Balance as of April 2, 2019 $260,340.37 Interest due through June 10, 2020 $0.00 TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND INTEREST DUE $260,340.37 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: August 15, 2007 Note Amount $427,500.00 Interest Paid To: March 2, 2019 Next Due Date: April 2, 2019 Current Beneficiary: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Contact Phone No: 800-441-4428 Address: 101 West Louis Henna Blvd. Suite 310, Austin, TX 78728 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $260,340.37, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on October 16, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be paid by October 5, 2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before October 5, 2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is paid and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the October 5, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS MAXINE M HARLESS 5000 FERNDALE ROAD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 MAXINE M HARLESS 420 HIGHLAND DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 MAXINE M HARLESS 7600 W. 20TH AVE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 MAXINE M HARLESS C/O LANGABEER & TULL, P.S., PO BOX 1678, BELLINGHAM, WA 98227 MAXINE M HARLESS PO BOX 9, FERNDALE, WA 98248 RICHARD D HARLESS 5000 FERNDALE ROAD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 RICHARD D HARLESS 420 HIGHLAND DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98225 RICHARD D HARLESS 7600 W. 20TH AVE, FERNDALE, WA 98248 RICHARD D HARLESS PO BOX 9, FERNDALE, WA 98248 by both first class and certified mail on February 25, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place February 26, 2020 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Dated: June 15, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 71990, Pub Dates: 09/16/2020, 10/07/2020, FERNDALE RECORD

Published September 16 & October 7, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

Ranjit Singh, 2670 Glenmore St Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Lot 16 Delta Tech Industrial Park, is located at 2570 Delta Ring Rd in Ferndale, in Whatcom county.

This project involves 2.55 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Utilities, Other (Parking Lot) construction activities.

The receiving water is California Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published September 16 & 23, 2020