Leonard “Len” Melvin Honcoop, age 74, went to be with his beloved Savior on March 28 in Glendale, Arizona after a short battle with cancer.

Len had an ease with people making friends where ever he went, always called you by name, and could see your need. He had a witty sense of humor and the kids remember the mints he would pass out at church.

Len was born Nov. 1, 1947 in Bellingham to John and Nellie (Holleman) Honcoop. He attended Ebenezer Christian then graduating from Lynden Christian School. A couple years out of high school, he was drafted in the Army, with time in Vietnam.

Len married Bev Heeringa on June 11, 1971.

Returning home from the Army he worked on his father’s dairy farm before starting Len Honcoop Gravel in 1975 which continues today.

Len was a lifetime member of First Christian Reformed Church and served in many roles. He was involved with many different youth organizations and loved helping with Habitat for Humanity.

Len is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bev Honcoop, children Jodi Tjoelker (Darren), Christopher Honcoop (Vonda), Lori Molendyk (Eric); and grandchildren Kaitlyn Coston (Josh) and Lucas Tjoelker, Noah and Kennedy Honcoop, and Levi, Nicholas, Maya and Faith Molendyk.

He will be greatly missed by sisters Grace Kok and Henrietta Cobb, and sister and brothers-in-law Denny and Dorothy Gross, Darrol and Carolyn Scheffer, Ruth Olson, Jean Heeringa, Helen Heeringa and Loi Feenstra.

Len is preceded in death by brothers-in-law Robert Cobb, Lloyd Kok, Ron Heeringa, Stan Heeringa, and Wendy Feenstra.

The viewing will be open to the public on Thursday, April 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

The memorial service will be Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m. at North County Christ the King, with reception to follow.

A private family burial preceded in Monumenta Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Christian School, 9390 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, WA 98264 or First Christian Reformed Church building fund 1010 Front St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

“Life was never about him, but about how he could show Jesus’ love to others.”