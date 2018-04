While the words of Psalm 23 were being recited by her children, the Lord took Leona Greta Bos on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 88 years old, to Heaven to dwell with her Lord and Savior forever. Leona (Dykstra) Bos was born in Lynden, on Sept. 6, 1929, to Dave and Pauline (VanWeerthuizen) Dykstra. In…

