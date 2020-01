It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Leona Vander Griend, born June 9, 1935, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 84 in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her five children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, Jan. 20, at New Life Christian Reformed Church in Abbotsford.