Linda Holmes

Linda (Bradley) Holmes, age 78 of Bellingham, passed away on Jan. 15. She was born Sept. 15, 1943 to Donald and Eunice (Jarvis) Bradley of Lynden.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Joan Pritchard and Donna Wolfe.

Linda is survived by her husband Ken Holmes, Son Scott Reed (Lisa), Daughter Jayme Gentry (Glenn), Greg Holmes (Chris), Caron Sada, Stephen Holmes (Jennifer).

Also survived by 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her two sisters Shirley Paz and Joyce Cheney, and lifetime friend Karen Rinehart.

At Linda’s request, the service will be private with immediate family only.

Please share any thoughts and memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.