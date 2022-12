Lisa Diane Nieuwendorp was born on Nov. 27, 1962, and passed away in Bellingham on Dec. 12 after a 6 1/2-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to Glen and Lou Mooney.

Married Rod Nieuwendorp in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho on Aug. 14, 2006.

Lisa was in the nursing field for many years.

Please sign the book of memories, light a candle, and leave your condolences for the family at JernsFH.com.

Funeral services provided by Jerns Funeral Chapel.