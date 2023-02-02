Lois Juliana (Neufeld) Glover

Our dearest Lois passed away as a result of an accidental fall on Nov. 18, 2022. She was visiting family for the Thanksgiving Holidays in Kenai, Alaska. The fall resulted in bumps, bruises and what looked to be a minor head injury.

Eight days later, the day after Thanksgiving, it became apparent there was more damage than thought. Lois was flown to hospital in Anchorage and underwent surgery where a brain bleed causing two strokes was discovered.

Lois regained consciousness after a couple of weeks and appeared to be on the mend. With the help of family she even started receiving calls and was walking with assistance. All knew that recovery would take lots of time. Her progression continued for a few weeks and optimism set in.

After 10 weeks of intensive care and rehab, Lois started showing unexplained signs of regression. She was relocated to her family’s home in Kenai, with hopes that being on familiar ground with continued expert care, and surrounded by the love of family she would resume her recovery.

After several days it became apparent, cognition was fading. Lois’s inability to eat, drink or respond in any way signaled closure.

Hospice was administered and Lois was allowed to pass into the Heavenly Glory she always looked forward to. Her last week, as she was in transition, was filled with an intensive dose of family love, along with Bible readings, many prayers, as well as familiar hymns sung to her.

Lois grew up on a small family farm three miles North of Lynden. She spent 12 years attending Lynden public schools, graduating in 1963. Being a farm girl, she learned the value of work at an early age.

Lois helped her mom around the house as well as doing her share of outside chores, feeding calves, chickens and collecting eggs.

The summers brought with it berry picking to garner a little extra money. Lois also spent some time working after school and on Saturdays for Morris Van Zanten at his azalea nursery. Whatever it took to help raise funds. Yet still, Lois found time to participate in the LHS Girls Pep Club.

After graduation, while preparing and saving money for college, in July 1965, Lois’s mother was killed in an auto accident. In an early demonstration of her character, at the age of barely 20, Lois sacrificed a year and delayed her education to stay at home, helping her father and three younger brothers 14, 11, and 9 retain a sense of stability.

The following year, Lois was off to college where she earned a teaching degree. While there, she met her future husband John Glover. They had 50 years of a fulfilling, happy, loving marriage, and raised two children, Kandice and Jeff. Due to John’s profession, it was necessary for them to relocate the family to different places in the country a number of times. He was good at his job and would win incentive prizes for his quality work. The rewards would often be paid trips to exotic places around the world. The two of them felt blessed.

They established their final home together in Snohomish in 1996. It turned out to be their retirement home as well.

During retirement, both Lois and John became involved in Bible study fellowship. They became even more active in church activities, always sharing their talents and resources for the glory of The Lord Jesus Christ.

Their marriage was cut short when John was taken by a sudden heart attack in late January 2017.

Lois soldiered on in her determined way, although she said many times after his loss, “I wish the Lord would take me, too.”

Our whole family offered what encouragement we could and helped where possible, but we all knew she was very lonely.

Lois spent her final six years tending her large yard grooming flowers, tending chickens and giving most of the eggs away.

She was given another highlight of this life when she went on a 10-day trip to Israel in October 2018. There she was able to experience the wonderful country where her Jesus had actually walked.

Lois had a couple of dogs, a couple of cats. She provided space for several ladies at different times in an extra room at her house when they were down on their luck.

Lois offered them solace, shelter, and Christian Counseling. Sometimes it would cost her large sums of money when she was taken advantage of, and her sibling brothers would say, “why are you allowing that?” Her answer always was, “it seems like the right thing to do.” That is how Lois lived her life. She was on fire for Jesus, while doing the right thing.

Lois was a sister, a mother, a grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her absence will leave a gigantic hole in the hearts of all our family members as well as friends who knew and loved her. As a matter of fact, we all are not sure what we are going to do without her. Our great consolation is however, we know she is in glory with many loved ones who have passed, and they will be celebrating her arrival.

Lois Glover was preceded in death by her husband John Glover, her parents William and Netta Neufeld, brothers Armand and John Neufeld, baby sister MaryAnn who died shortly after birth, her niece Christal Neufeld and many other friends and relatives.

Lois is survived by her daughter Kandice, husband Aaron Wartes, her son Jeff Glover and wife Kristen, nine grandkids, seven great-grandkids, and her brothers Fred (Lavonne), Tim (Esther) Ted (Karen) and Jim (Lisa).

These words have recently been spoken to Lois, “well done, good and faithful servant, enter now into the Kingdom.” She is now rejoicing at her Heavenly reunions.

There will be a celebration of life for Lois Glover on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at Mercy Fellowship Church, 4011 81st PL NE Marysville.