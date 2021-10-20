“It isn’t that life ashore is distasteful to me. But life at sea is better.” — Francis Drake

Louis Kingma, age 94, died peacefully with his family by his side. He enjoyed an adventurous career in the U.S. Merchant Marine and spent as much time on sea as on land.

Lou was born the youngest of six children to immigrant parents homesteading on the harsh Montana prairies.

When almost five years old, Lou discovered trees when he moved with his family to Lynden.

At the age of 17, Lou joined the U.S. Navy, participating in major battles in the Pacific.

After the war, he embarked on a 40-year career in the U.S. Merchant Marine progressing to the highest rank of Captain.

Lou circumnavigated the globe and crossed the equator many times, docking at ports on every continent and navigating every ocean. He was one of the most knowledgeable and respected captains in the international maritime industry.

In 1953 on a ship bound for Japan, Lou met Josephine Mahoney, a captivating brunette from Boston whom he would marry in Seattle two years later. Lou and Jo established homes around the world – Seattle, Hawaii, Durban, Darwin, Melbourne, Edmonds, Anacortes, and Mukilteo.

Lou was preceded in death by his brothers, Simon Kingma, Ralph Kingma and Fred Stremler and his sisters, Sylvia Madej, Dorothy Hobson and Martha Loomer.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Josephine of 66 years, his daughter Barbara Kingma, his daughter Sheri Hargus, son-in-law Brian Hargus, grandkids Kyle Hargus, Cory Hargus, Kelley Hargus and Connor Hargus and his many nieces, nephews, and friends. At his request, his ashes will be dispersed at sea. To remember Lou, his family asks that you simply contemplate the majesty of the sea and celebrate its power to inspire exploration and adventure.

