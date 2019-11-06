Lucille Feenstra Clark was born in Bolsward, Friesland, the Netherlands, on March 6, 1920, and passed away on Nov. 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Feenstra; son Dick Feenstra; and second husband Marvin Clark.

She is survived by son Hank Feenstra; daughter Jennie Dekubber (John); daughter-in-law Betty Feenstra; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Blaine Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Light House Mission is suggested.

The family thanks the In-Home Hospice program for all its assistance.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jerns Funeral Chapel.