Luvonne E. Nelson

Luvonne Elvera Nelson was born on May 31, 1934, in Hatton, North Dakota, to Obert and Mabel Berg. She passed away April 14, 2021, at the age of 86.

She was married to Donald Nelson on Oct. 17, 1953, in Ferndale. They lived in Bellingham and raised three children, Steve, Sheree and Jeff. Luvonne was a homemaker, antique dealer and volunteer. She loved to sing and help out at her church, Triumph Lutheran, and in the Lynden Christian Cash From Trash room. She loved getting a good deal on her favorite antique glass and also visiting new places.

Luvonne was preceded in death by Donald (July 2018), son Jeff (March 2010) and son-in-law Gordy (November 2012).

She is survived by son Steve (Debbie) and daughter Sheree (Gordy); six grandchildren: Jake (Trina), Jordan (Kate) and Jenna, Joelle (Brent) and Nick (Bethany) and Melissa (Travis); and ten great-grandchildren: Tucker and Tuf, Ethan, Kimber, Geneva and Haile, Lillian and Vivian, Lilly and Cody.

She lived for the last two years of her life at the Christian Health Care Center of Lynden where she was very well cared for.

Luvonne was well loved and will be missed.

Memorials may be given to Triumph Lutheran Church and Lynden Christian School.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

