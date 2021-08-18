Lynn Megard

On Feb. 7, 2020, we said goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Lynn Michael Megard.

Lynn was born on May 19, 1943 to Lewis and Dagne Megard of Bellingham.

He is survived by the love of his life, Janet, his children Pat Wilson (Kimi Lucas), Lisa Megard (Jack Gerity) Steve Wilson (Cathy), Korinne Garrison (Anthony), Cindy Radden (Dave), grandchildren Benjamin, Alex, Chad, Victoria, Khaili, Carter, Jacob, Dylan, Marie, Hayley, Justine, great grandchildren Sophia, Braelynn, Thea, Weston, Teagan, sister Deanna Parkhurst, brother Gene Megard, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and special family friends Dominic and Teresa Alexander and their children Trey, Tavia and Truitt.

Please join us for an afternoon of some great stories and reminiscing to celebrate the life of this wonderful man.

Date and time of celebration is Aug. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location is 879 W. Laurel Road, Ferndale.

We are happy to welcome all of you to this Celebration of Life. Because there will be individuals in attendance that are at high risk for COVID-19, we ask that you please be mindful of personal space and consider wearing a mask.

Thank you for sharing this day with us.

Much love from our family to yours.