Mae Thompson

Mae Louise Thompson, age 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

She will be remembered for her friendly and outgoing personality, love for decaf coffee and going on walks, as well as her dedication to the Trailblazers Ministry at North County Christ the King Church.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Janita Casteel, her brother Melvin and her sister Doris Babcock, her husband Glen Beeson in 1982, and her husband Randol Thompson in 2014.

Mae is survived by her beloved son Dan Beeson, daughter in law Elizabeth née Barnwell, granddaughters Sherilyn Lipke and her husband Lyman, Savannah Farrell and her husband Rieley, great grandchildren Lily Farrell and Remington Farrell, and sister Jean Warren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.